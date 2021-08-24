Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago

Even during a worldwide pandemic, the NFL is an incredibly lucrative investment.

Financial Touchdown: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners

With teams unable to fill up stadiums with fans because of COVID-19 (and some having no fans at all), the league isn't expected to increase revenues this year. But that didn't stop team valuations from increasing an average of 7% in 2020, making the NFL yet again the most profitable league in sports.

NFL: 13 NFL Players Who Lost Millions

Which teams increased in value the most, and which franchise makes the least? GOBankingRates evaluated all 32 teams and ranked them in terms of revenue. Find out which NFL team is the richest.

Last updated: Aug. 24, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZeMT_0YKuRID800

32. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Revenue: $383 million
  • Operating Income: $33 million
  • Current Value: $3.1 billion

Even the Silver and Black, the team at the bottom of this list, is worth a staggering $3.1 billion. The franchise recently moved to Las Vegas, and when the brand-new Allegiant Stadium can welcome fans, the franchise's value will soar even more than the 7% it grew this year.

Check It Out: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZVm6_0YKuRID800

31. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Revenue: $392 million
  • Operating Income: $75 million
  • Current Value: $2.6 billion

Expect the Chargers' numbers to all go up next season, when the team can welcome fans into the $5 billion SoFi Stadium. After all, the team brought in $75 million last season despite playing in Dignity Health Sports Park, which held just 27,000 fans and was the smallest NFL stadium.

The Chargers are battling with the Rams for NFL fans in L.A., so getting back to the playoffs (they haven't been since 2018) would help, too.

Read More: Which NFL Hall of Famer Has the Highest Net Worth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0db4sG_0YKuRID800

30. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Revenue: $397 million
  • Operating Income: $60 million
  • Current Value: $2 billion

The Bengals' fortunes on the field seemed on the way up when they drafted QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a loss to the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22, 2020. The team didn't grow in value from 2019 to 2020, so owner Mike Brown will be hoping for better days next year.

Related: The Biggest Bargain on Every NFL Roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwzzO_0YKuRID800

29. Detroit Lions

  • Revenue: $411 million
  • Operating Income: $43 million
  • Current Value: $2.1 billion

Detroit's value rose 8% from 2019 to 2020, and optimism was on the rise entering the 2020 season. However, the Lions are headed toward another last-place finish in the NFC North and fired their coach and GM the day after Thanksgiving. Owner Sheila Ford Hamp made good on her vow to not expect losing, so maybe that will spark even greater increase in team value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18biRe_0YKuRID800

28. Buffalo Bills

  • Revenue: $413 million
  • Operating Income: $73 million
  • Current Value: $2.05 billion

Buffalo’s revenue jumped 8% in one year, and the Bills' fortunes appear to be on the rise. Led by up-and-coming young QB Josh Allen, the team is contending for the AFC East crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pX25w_0YKuRID800

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Revenue: $419 million
  • Operating Income: $75 million
  • Current Value: $2.28 billion

Tampa Bay's fortunes on the field are far rosier than off it, with all-world quarterback Tom Brady joining the team. The Bucs are certainly headed toward a playoff berth, but the franchise's revenues aren't postseason-worthy.

Money: The 5 Best NFL Players When It Comes to Money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGolJ_0YKuRID800

26. Tennessee Titans

  • Revenue: $422 million
  • Operating Income: $57 million
  • Current Value: $2.3 billion

The Titans are building a playoff contender, reaching the AFC Championship game last season and well positioned for a postseason run this year. That hasn't translated into a huge revenue bump yet, as the team has the second-lowest operating revenue among the 32 NFL teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04V5mH_0YKuRID800

25. Arizona Cardinals

  • Revenue: $422 million
  • Operating Income: $78 million
  • Current Value: $2.325 billion

Arizona's franchise gained only 3% in value from 2019 to 2020, but that number probably will up more soon as the Cardinals look like a playoff contender. Led by former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray and bolstered by a trade for star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona is competing for a postseason spot, although the team plays in the tough NFC West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SoxRE_0YKuRID800

24. Los Angeles Rams

  • Revenue: $423 million
  • Operating Income: $78 million
  • Current Value: $4 billion

Los Angeles' more successful, more lucrative team is a playoff contender with a young, up-and-coming coach in Sean McVay. Expect the Rams' value to soar when the team can host fans in the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium.

It's a Lot: How Much Tom Brady and Other QBs Make Per Career TD Thrown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LisMC_0YKuRID800

23. Indianapolis Colts

  • Revenue: $426 million
  • Operating Income: $66 million
  • Current Value: $2.85 billion

The Colts' revenue jumped $33 million from 2018 to 2019, although operating income stayed flat. Indianapolis brought in veteran QB Philip Rivers to make a playoff push, but at 38 years old, he's not a long-term answer. It remains to be seen if the Colts will need to re-tool soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uheOs_0YKuRID800

22. Cleveland Browns

  • Revenue: $431 million
  • Operating Income: $87 million
  • Current Value: $2.35 billion

It's a good thing that the Browns' revenue (and your 401K) doesn't tie directly to Cleveland's recent record. While the franchise's revenue has gone up steadily, the team's wins and losses have gyrated wildly, from 0-16 in 2017 to 7-8-1 in 2018, then back to 6-10 in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3QPS_0YKuRID800

21. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Revenue: $435 million
  • Operating Income: $90 million
  • Current Value: $2.5 billion

No surprise here, but the reigning Super Bowl champs' value jumped 9% in one year. With Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at the helm and a star-studded offense to back him, the Chiefs are poised for a long run of success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPEo8_0YKuRID800

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Revenue: $443 million
  • Operating Income: $99 million
  • Current Value: $2.45 billion

The Jags’ glorious run in the 2017 postseason — they made it to the AFC championship game, where they met their end at the hands of the Patriots — seems like an eternity ago for Jacksonville fans. A season of high expectations with Gardner Minshew at quarterback has fallen apart, and the team fired the general manager. Is coach Doug Marrone next to go?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rbJi_0YKuRID800

19. Carolina Panthers

  • Revenue: $447 million
  • Operating Income: $96 million
  • Current Value: $2.55 billion

Carolina owner David Tepper bought the franchise in 2018 for $2.2 billion, so he has already seen growth in his investment. Next he'd like to see a playoff berth, but the Panthers are building after letting superstar Cam Newton go in the offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jECia_0YKuRID800

18. Minnesota Vikings

  • Revenue: $448 million
  • Operating Income: $84 million
  • Current Value: $2.95 billion

The Vikings' value grew 9% in one year, one of the best growth numbers among NFL teams. The franchise's fortunes on the field haven't been quite so rosy, with the team looking like it will fall short of the playoffs again. Minnesota's bet of a fully guaranteed, 2-year deal worth $66 million to Kirk Cousins looks like a bad gamble now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8y46_0YKuRID800

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Revenue: $457 million
  • Operating Income: $86 million
  • Current Value: $3 billion

Operating income only went up $1 million from 2018 to 2019, but the franchise's value went up 7%. The Steelers are one of the legendary franchises in NFL history, with six Super Bowl titles. They appear on their way to another postseason run after an unbeaten 10-0 start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4499bv_0YKuRID800

16. Baltimore Ravens

  • Revenue: $460 million
  • Operating Income: $108 million
  • Current Value: $2.975 billion

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are a powerhouse both on and off the field. They are perennial contenders, and with an 8% growth in team value in one year, they look good on the balance sheet, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK9es_0YKuRID800

15. Miami Dolphins

  • Revenue: $461 million
  • Operating Income: $92 million
  • Current Value: $2.9 billion

The Dolphins are contending for a postseason berth this season, and the team increased its operating from $56 million in 2018 to $92 million in 2019. Expect even more growth as the team continues to find success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYHHh_0YKuRID800

14. Atlanta Falcons

  • Revenue: $467 million
  • Operating Income: $38 million
  • Current Value: $2.875 billion

The Falcons are on a downward trend, struggling on the field (consecutive 7-9 seasons, plus a horrible start this year) and seeing an operating income drop. Atlanta's operating income dropped $75 million from 2018 to 2019, with the $38 million ranked only ahead of the Raiders' $33 million.

Money Maker: The Highest-Paid Player on Every NFL Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDNE4_0YKuRID800

13. New Orleans Saints

  • Revenue: $469 million
  • Operating Income: $116 million
  • Current Value: $2.457 billion

New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz and the crown jewel of the Louisiana Purchase, but ask people there today "who dat?" and the answer is more likely going to be Drew Brees than Louis Armstrong or Thomas Jefferson. The Saints are perennial playoff contenders and are on track to be the NFC's No. 1 seed this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSwiy_0YKuRID800

12. Denver Broncos

  • Revenue: $470 million
  • Operating Income: $114 million
  • Current Value: $3.2 billion

It’s true that Denver fans were gifted a Super Bowl victory just five seasons ago, but five years is a long time when your team finishes either last or second-to-last in the division every season since, as Denver has done since its 2015 glory. The Broncos had some high hopes entering 2020 but the team will miss the playoffs again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBRAK_0YKuRID800

11. Seattle Seahawks

  • Revenue: $472 million
  • Operating Income: $112 million
  • Current Value: $3.075 billion

Seattle is one of four NFL teams with double-digit percentage growth in current value, jumping 11% from 2019 to 2020. With one of the league's best quarterbacks in Russell Wilson, plus perpetually young coach Pete Carroll (who signed a five-year extension despite being 69 years old), the Seahawks look set to contend for the foreseeable future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YU0Zc_0YKuRID800

10. Chicago Bears

  • Revenue: $477 million
  • Operating Income: $136 million
  • Current Value: $3.525 billion

The Bears gained only 2% in value from 2019 to 2020, although that's still a rise of $70,400,000. After an NFC North title in 2018, Chicago slipped to 8-8 last season and is struggling again in 2020. The drafting of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017 is looking more and more like a bust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43T6m0_0YKuRID800

9. Green Bay Packers

  • Revenue: $485 million
  • Operating Income: $88 million
  • Current Value: $3.05 billion

The Green Bay Packers are raking in plenty of cash, but that money isn’t going to line the pockets of any billionaire owners. The Packers are the one team in the four major sports that is owned by its fans. In 2019, the Pack won the NFC North and came up a game short of the Super Bowl, and the team is on its way to another division title this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmVOe_0YKuRID800

8. New York Jets

  • Revenue: $497 million
  • Operating Income: $109 million
  • Current Value: $3.55 billion

The Jets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and haven’t won their division since 2002. This season is par for the course. That other New York team is raking in the cash but doesn't have anything to show for it on the field, except to wrap up the worst record in the league to secure the No. 1 pick in the next draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9WKz_0YKuRID800

7. Washington Football Team

  • Revenue: $504 million
  • Operating Income: $135 million
  • Current Value: $3.5 billion

The team made a huge move this summer by dumping its controversial moniker, leading to awkwardly call themselves the "Washington Football Team." The team isn't faring so well on the field, but e ven still, Washington managed to cruise to a half-billion dollars in revenue last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C2mf_0YKuRID800

6. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Revenue: $509 million
  • Operating Income: $120 million
  • Current Value: $3.4 billion

Three consecutive playoff appearances have helped the Eagles to an 11% year-over-year growth in value. Philadelphia has taken a huge step back this season, however, and has playoff hopes only because it resides in the problem-plagued  NFC East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCnkA_0YKuRID800

5. San Francisco 49ers

  • Revenue: $530 million
  • Operating Income: $120 million
  • Current Value: $3.8 billion

The influx of Silicon Valley money to the San Francisco Bay Area might be a big part of how the Niners cleared $530 million in revenue last year. Add in a Super Bowl run, and the money is on this franchise continuing to thrive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452tAx_0YKuRID800

4. Houston Texans

  • Revenue: $530 million
  • Operating Income: $165 million
  • Current Value: $3.3 billion

The Texans' run of AFC South titles appears to be over, and despite having all-world QB DeShaun Watson and defensive superstar J.J. Watt, Houston appears to be falling behind division counterparts Tennessee and Indianapolis. That's not hurting the team's coffers, though. The Texans have the fourth-best revenue number in the NFL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmR17_0YKuRID800

3. New York Giants

  • Revenue: $547 million
  • Operating Income: $168 million
  • Current Value: $4.3 billion

The adage “better to be lucky than good” needs a slight adjustment for NFL teams: “Better to be in a major media market than good.” The Giants ranked among the top three teams in terms of revenue and top four in terms of operating income despite winning no more than five games per season since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ua5N_0YKuRID800

2. New England Patriots

  • Revenue: $630 million
  • Operating Income: $250 million
  • Current Value: $4.4 billion

The Patriots are learning that life is a lot easier when your quarterback is arguably the greatest player in NFL history. With Tom Brady under center, New England won six Super Bowl titles. With Brady gone to Tampa Bay, the Pats are struggling and are no longer among the AFC elite. Where they are elite, however, is in revenue. They're only one of two teams to clear the $600 million mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAdR2_0YKuRID800

1. Dallas Cowboys

  • Revenue: $980 million
  • Operating Income: $425 million
  • Current Value: $5.7 billion

As a business, “America’s Team” has no peer. Dallas cruised to the title of the most valuable team in the NFL for the 13th straight year. Valued at $5 billion, the Cowboys, in fact, are the most valuable franchise in the world across all sports. Despite not reaching a Super Bowl since 1996, Dallas is the undisputed king of NFL revenue.

More From GOBankingRates

    Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology: In order to discover how rich every NFL is, GOBankingRates used Forbes' "Sports Money: 2020 NFL Valuations" data to find the following factors for all 32 NFL teams; (1) revenue from the 2019-20 season; (2) operating income for the 2019-20 season; (3) current team value entering the 2020-21 season, and (4) the 1-year change in value from the start of the 2019-20 season to the start of the 2020-21 season. Only factor (1) was used to determine final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of November 19, 2020. and operating income were sourced via Forbes.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

    Comments / 0

    GOBankingRates

    GOBankingRates

    El Segundo, CA
    47K+
    Followers
    5K+
    Post
    11M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

     https://www.gobankingrates.com
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Washington State
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Nfl Mvp#Nfl Teams#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders Revenue#Chargers#Detroit Lions Revenue#Lions#Gm#Buffalo Bills Revenue#Bills#Tampa Bay#Bucs#Titans#Afc Championship#Arizona Cardinals Revenue#Cardinals#Colts
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NFL Teams
    Dallas Cowboys
    NFL Teams
    Seattle Seahawks
    NFL Teams
    Cleveland Browns
    NewsBreak
    NFL
    NewsBreak
    Super League
    NewsBreak
    Football
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    Related
    NFLPosted by
    The Spun

    Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

    Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
    NFLPosted by
    FanSided

    Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
    NFLPosted by
    On3.com

    Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

    The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
    NFLPosted by
    NESN

    Here’s What Antonio Brown Told Tom Brady About Practice Fight

    Antonio Brown stood out at practice Thursday, but not for making a highlight-reel catch or running a great route. Brown ignited a fight with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during Tampa Bay’s joint training camp session with Tennessee. The veteran wide receiver reportedly ripped off the 2020 seventh-round pick’s helmet after an 11-on-11 rep and launched several punches. Brown ultimately was kicked out of practice for his actions.
    NFL247Sports

    Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

    Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
    NFLPosted by
    NESN

    How Peyton Manning Feels About Tom Brady Attending Hall Of Fame Ceremony

    Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.
    NFLSporting News

    Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

    Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
    NFLNBC Sports

    NFL preseason schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, how to watch, channels for every game

    One year after the NFL cancelled the 2020 preseason, the league is set to kick off the 2021 NFL preseason tonight with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. After expanding the regular season to 17 games, the NFL eliminated one week of the preseason for a total of three games for any team not playing in the Hall of Fame Game. NBC Sports and Peacock have you covered with all you need to know about the 2021 NFL preseason schedule including dates, times, national TV channels, matchups and more.
    NFLAOL Corp

    Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

    The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
    NFLPosted by
    The Spun

    Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

    One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
    NFLthelines.com

    Best NFL QBs for 2021

    Exciting as Kyler Murray is to watch, his fantasy football value greatly exceeds his real life QB ranking. Murray struggles in the completion percentage department and takes a few too many sacks. To be fair to him, inept coaching is largely to blame for the lack of touchdown efficiency (his 4.7% in 2020 was league average).

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy