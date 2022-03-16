ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Want a Healthy Coffee Creamer? Know the Best and Worst Options

By Kelly Plowe
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JvmW_0YKUQ9Eh00

For some of us, creamer is what makes that morning cup of coffee worth drinking (aside from coffee's caffeine boost , of course).

But not all coffee creamers are created equal, and if you've ever stood at the dairy aisle in the supermarket, you know there are more than plenty to choose from.

What Defines a 'Healthy' Coffee Creamer?

When it comes to finding a healthy coffee creamer, it's important to consider the product's sugar content.

Many mainstream brands have upwards of 5 to 6 grams of sugar per tablespoon, which can really add up and is a lot before you've even had breakfast. And keep in mind that we should be limiting added sugars to no more than 10 percent of our total calories per day (so that's 100 calories or 25 grams of sugar per 1,000 calories you eat).

Are You Eating Too Much Sugar? Track your daily nutrients by logging your meals on the MyPlate app . Download now to fine-tune your diet today!

You'll also want to be wary of so-called "sugar-free" varieties, which are often made with artificial sweeteners — something many people want to avoid. There's also a host of inventory that are made with a laundry list of ingredients that no one needs to drink first thing in the morning,

To make things a little easier on you in the a.m. — especially ​ before ​ you've had your coffee — we've pulled together some of the more nutritionally sound creamer options, along with a few products that you'll want to limit.

5 Healthy Coffee Creamers to Buy

If you're shopping for healthy creamer for coffee, look to these low-calorie, low-sugar brands.

1. Califia Farms Dairy-Free Better Half Original

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hYis_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (2 tablespoons): 20 calories, 1.5 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat), 30 milligrams sodium, 1 gram carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 1 gram added sugar), 0 grams protein

Califia Dairy-Free Better Half creamers are available in four flavors: Unsweetened, Original, Vanilla and Hazelnut. They're coconut cream- and almond milk-based, which gives the creamer a thicker consistency, allowing it to mix well with coffee.

We love that the vanilla and hazelnut flavors have no added sugars — they're sweetened with monk fruit juice concentrate. The original flavor does have cane sugar added, but the amount is minimal — just one gram per two tablespoons (many other sweetened creamers have 10 times that amount).

2. Elmhurst Unsweetened Oat Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ip0N_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 10 calories, 0.5 grams fat (0 grams saturated fat), 0 milligrams sodium, 1 gram carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 0 gram sugar, 0 gram added sugar), 0 grams protein

What we love most about this sugar-free creamer is its simple ingredient list. The unsweetened flavor has just water, whole-grain oats, hemp seeds and less than two percent of added minerals and natural flavors. This product doesn't contain any added gums, to which some people can be sensitive.

Better yet, the creamer is shelf-stable until opened, meaning you can stock up on a few without having to crowd the fridge. If you like flavored creamer, they have Vanilla, Chai (the best!) and Hazelnut, which are lightly sweetened with just 1 gram of sugar per tablespoon.

3. Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057QJZ_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 30 calories, 1.5 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat), 0 milligrams sodium, 4 grams carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 4 grams added sugar), 0 grams protein

This one is higher in added sugars — 4 grams per tablespoon — so you'll want to be mindful of your portions here. If your diet tends to be low in added sugar, enjoying a tablespoon or two in your coffee is OK, but striking a balance and staying within the recommendations are key. One of the major pluses of this creamer is its short ingredient list: milk, cream, cane sugar and natural flavors. That's it!

4. Nut Pods Original Unsweetened Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THcu3_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 10 calories, 1 gram fat (0 gram saturated fat), 0 milligrams sodium, 0 grams carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar), 0 grams protein

This Nut Pods creamer blends coconuts and almonds to achieve its creaminess. This dairy-free option is Whole30-approved and available in four flavors: Original, French Vanilla, Hazelnut and Caramel.

Nut Pods also puts out limited-edition flavors like Cinnamon Swirl and Classic Chocolate, which have zero added sugars and are free of artificial sweeteners, so keep an eye out if you're intrigued.

5. So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tgdo_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 15 calories, 1 gram fat (1 gram saturated fat), 10 milligrams sodium, 0 grams carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar), 0 grams protein

This organic coconut milk creamer is everything your coffee has been missing. It's creamy and has just five ingredients. It's also free of added sugars and oils. So Delicious Coconut Milk Creamers also come in vanilla and caramel flavors, which are sweetened with organic cane sugar and 3 grams of added sugar per tablespoon.

Skip These 3 Coffee Creamers

1. Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWfpg_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 40 calories, 1.5 gram fat (1 gram saturated fat), 5 milligrams sodium, 6 grams carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 6 grams added sugar), 0 grams protein

There may be better ways to satisfy a sweets craving than opting for one of Starbucks' new at-home creamers. Nutritionally speaking, none of their creamers are all that impressive; in fact, we can't recommend any of them. They're high in added sugar with about 6 grams per tablespoon.

2. CoffeeMate Funfetti Creamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0McO_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 35 calories, 1.5 grams fat (0 grams saturated fat), 5 milligrams sodium, 5 grams carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 5 grams added sugar), 0 grams protein

OK, any creamer named after a boxed cake and frosting is probably not going to win many health points. This creamer contains artificial flavors (Funfetti isn't all that natural, after all) as well as 5 grams of sugar per tablespoon.

3. International Delight Zero Sugar Caramel Macchiato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4vu4_0YKUQ9Eh00

Nutrition per serving (1 tablespoon): 20 calories, 1 gram fat (1 gram saturated fat), 0 milligrams sodium, <1 gram carbohydrates (0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar), 0 grams protein

Don't let the "zero sugar" fool you into thinking this is a healthy option. This is usually a sign that a product features artificial sweeteners, as this pick does. If you want to limit your sugar intake but are still looking for a little sweetness in your coffee, opt for a stevia- or monk fruit -sweetened option instead.

Common Questions About Coffee Creamers

1. What Is the Healthiest Coffee Creamer?

The most nutritious coffee creamers are those that are low in sugar and low in calories. These all fit the bill:

  • Nut Pods Original Unsweetened Creamer
  • Califia Farms Dairy-Free Better Half Original
  • Elmhurst Unsweetened Oat Creamer

2. Is Half-and-Half Healthier Than Creamer?

Both half-and-half and creamer can fit into a healthy, balanced diet.

Depending on the brand, creamer is usually non-dairy and is made with a mix of water, vegetable oil and flavorings. Because creamer is plant-based, it often contains less saturated fat than half-and-half , which is dairy-based (unless the creamer is made with coconut milk, which contains a fair amount of saturated fat).

Half-and-half is less processed than creamer and contains fewer ingredients, but it's usually also more caloric, with two tablespoons amounting to 40 calories (and 2.1 grams of saturated fat, which is about 11 percent of your daily value), per the USDA .

3. What Is the Best Keto Coffee Creamer?

A keto coffee creamer will be free of carbs (including sugar) and contain some fat. Some keto diet -friendly options include:

  • Nut Pods Original Unsweetened Creamer
  • So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk Creamer

4. What Coffee Creamer Has No Carrageenan?

Carrageenan is a natural food gum that's used to help thicken and emulsify certain food products, including coffee creamers. It's deemed safe to eat, according to ​ Today's Dietitian ​, but some people still choose to avoid the additive.

If you'd like to steer clear of it, some coffee creamers without carrageenan include:

  • Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer
  • Nut Pods Original Unsweetened Creamer
  • Califia Farms Dairy-Free Better Half Original
  • Elmhurst Unsweetened Oat Creamer
  • So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk Creamer

5. What Is the Best Non-Dairy Coffee Creamer?

The best non-dairy coffee creamer will be low in sugar (or zero-sugar) and contain just a bit of healthy fats.

Healthy non-dairy creamers include:

  • Nut Pods Original Unsweetened Creamer
  • So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk Creamer
  • Califia Farms Dairy-Free Better Half Original
  • Elmhurst Unsweetened Oat Creamer

Comments / 1

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Struggling With Constipation? Try This One Thing Every Morning

Constipation can be uncomfortable, painful and prevent you from feeling your best. If you experience common constipation symptoms like infrequent bowel movements or pain and difficulty passing stools, know that about 16 percent of American adults do too, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Eating#Cane Sugar#No Sugar#Calories#Food Drink#Myplate
iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
NUTRITION
Taste Of Home

We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie recipe still looks irresistible.
RECIPES
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
RESTAURANTS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy