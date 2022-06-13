ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

See more coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot and House hearings

By Insider staff
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Riot#Protest#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Russian state TV airs videos of two missing Americans in Ukraine

A Russian state TV channel aired videos on social media of two Americans who went missing last week while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, stating they had been captured by Russian forces.  A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed American authorities had seen the photos and videos of the two US citizens "reportedly captured by Russia's military forces in Ukraine". 
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy