Brooklyn Botanic Garden Is Offering Pay-As-You-Wish Admission All Winter

When it comes to looking for winter activities you may not immediately think of exploring the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, but you should definitely reconsider!

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is offering pay-as-you-wish admission on weekdays to all visitors throughout the winter. And through this Friday (1/14), it even applies to weekends as well!

After Friday, January 14 , full price ticket purchases will still be necessary on weekends (at $18/each) you can enjoy the wintry grounds for whatever cost you’d like from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.! Here’s the exact breakdown for the winter:

HOURS

Through January 14

Tuesday–Sunday: 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (last entry 2:30 p.m.)

Pay-what-you-wish admission

Closed Mondays

January 15–February 27

Tuesday–Sunday: 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (last entry 4 p.m.)

Admission is pay-what-you-wish Tuesday–Friday.

Closed Mondays (but open Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day)

Specialty gardens, including the Conservatory, Discovery Garden, Rose Garden, and portions of the Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden and Native Flora Garden, begin to close 30 minutes before closing time.

They also have free community tickets available every day, up to 20 percent of their total capacity for the day, for individuals facing financial hardship. Advance tickets are still recommended for COVID-19 safety, and you can reserve them on their website here.

While you may not think there would be much to see during the winter, you’re mistaken. Enjoy

Or, simply take yourself on a tour to discover what plant life is thriving at this time of year , including artfully pruned evergreen trees, witch-hazel and hellebore flowers, crabapples, hollies, and more!

Pay-as-you-wish winter admission will run through the end of February.