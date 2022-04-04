ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 best women’s loungewear sets and pieces for cute comfort in 2022

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
 2 days ago

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still has you working from home, then you probably already have quite the loungewear collection by now.

In case you’re looking for something new to make your endless hours in your at-home office a little bit more comfortable — or just need a comfy outfit to wear while you binge your favorite Netflix series — we rounded up great options you’re bound to love.

Whether you’re looking for cozy sweatpants, a cloud-like sweater or an entire set to make yourself feel and look chic, we’ve got you covered.

Here are awesome picks from brands like Target , Bloomingdales , Soma , lululemon , Summersalt and a variety of retailers that can be found on Amazon.com , too. The best part? You can snag an item for as low as $20.

1. Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Dress , $112, original price: $140 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwBbt_0YK1oU6b00

This comfortable yet elegant dress comes in four various colors while the material used is created from Viscose from Bamboo. Oprah even described the brand’s loungewear as the “softest EVER,” so count us in!

cozy earth 2. Parachute Women’s Waffle Lounge Set , $119, original price: $149
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d01ir_0YK1oU6b00 Jessica Schramm

Parachute’s Waffle Lounge Set comes with a long-sleeve shirt and matching joggers . Wear this with your favorite sneakers around town, at home with slippers or anywhere in between. It comes in a dark gray shade or a brown clay color.

parachute 3. T1FE 1SFE Pajama Set , $34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjLQR_0YK1oU6b00

This long-sleeve sweater and shorts loungewear set is perfect for the person who gets hot easily in the cold winter months or lives in a warmer climate. It comes in a variety of patterns and shades including tons of pastel tie-dye selections that are great for the summer, too.

Amazon 4. WVN Game Changer Unitard , $48, original price: $98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2pg5_0YK1oU6b00

Perfect for yoga, watching an episode of “Bridgerton” or working from home, this Mecca Orange unitard is one for the books.

Not only is it made with comfort stretch jersey, but it also features a built-in shelf bra and elastic straps for added stretch — and emphasizes a gorgeous hourglass silhouette.

WVN 5. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Pajama Set , $185
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMSGY_0YK1oU6b00 Bloomingdales

If you’re looking to splurge, you can’t go wrong with Barefoot Dreams’ cloud-like two-piece set. It comes in two different shades and is bound to last you for years to come.

bloomingdales 6. ZESICA Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Set , $30 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ftymv_0YK1oU6b00
Amazon

For a trendy but comfortable loungewear look, consider this ZESICA crop top and pant set from Amazon. It’s available in a dozen colors and has more than 3,700 rave reviews.

amazon 7. Stars Above Women’s Perfectly Cozy Wide Leg Lounge Pants , $20 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zm11P_0YK1oU6b00 Target

Pairs well with: Stars Above Women’s Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt ($20)

Target has some of the best loungewear on the market — including these wide-leg lounge pants that come in navy or gray and cost less than $20!

target 8. Softies Women’s Ultra Soft Marshmallow Hooded Lounger , $109 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjYxf_0YK1oU6b00 Amazon

Watching your favorite binge-worthy show in this marshmallow hooded nightgown seems like our kinda night. Available in eight colors.

amazon 9. Wilson Cumberland Travel Pant , $88 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX3yw_0YK1oU6b00

Get trendy with these made-to-travel comfy pants.

They’re not only water-resistant and extra-durable, but they also offer extreme mobility, a slight drop-crotch, a ribbed waistband and can be easily cuffed.

Wilson 10. Soma Banded Bottom Pajama Set , $70 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhcrf_0YK1oU6b00 Soma

Soma’s Banded Botton Pajama Set comes with a short-sleeved V-neck sleep tee and their slim, banded bottom pajama pants. What’s not to love about this adorable and super comfy set?

soma 11. Summersalt The Softest French Terry Pullover , $65 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24itbX_0YK1oU6b00

Pairs well with: Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger ($80)

Summersalt’s cozy French terry pullover will make you feel extra luxurious while staying comfortable for hours on end. Available in a dozen shades and patterns.

Summersalt 12. lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger Fleece 28″ , $118+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jv40_0YK1oU6b00

If you’re looking for a pair of loungewear pants that you can also exercise in, the lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger Fleece Pants are a great option. They’re made with lightweight warm material and breathable cotton fabric that are great for lying around the house or getting a quick workout in too. To complete your outfit, pair these with the brand’s oversized half-zip hoodie .

lululemon 13. Meikulo Womens Lounge Set , $33 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxxar_0YK1oU6b00 Amazon

Find this perfect cotton loungewear set on Amazon that comes in more than 15 colors and patterns for less than $35.

amazon 14. Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Leggings , $78 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06M7CY_0YK1oU6b00

Kick unflattering leggings to the curb, and say welcome to the iconic Girlfriend Collective high-rise legging. These leggings boast an impressive four-way stretch and are ideal for running, binging, lounging, working and more. And get this: the leggings are made from recycled water bottles.

girlfriend 15. Skims Sleep Set , $118 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vARba_0YK1oU6b00 UNGANO+AGRIODIMAS

The Skims Sleep Set comes with a long-sleeve button-down sleep shirt and matching pants. The material is an ultra-soft and cooling jersey fabric, making this set super comfortable to wear to sleep and around the house.

skims 16. Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Tie Dye Lounge Sweatshirt , $20 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqvOT_0YK1oU6b00 Target

Pairs well with: Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Tie-Dye Lounge Jogger Pants ($20)

If you’re still not over the tie-dye trend, you probably won’t be able to resist this soft fleece option from Target. The material features added Spandex to provide just the right amount of stretch. Choose between blue or yellow tie-dye.

target 17. Brooklinen Sterling Sweatshirt , $65 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32U4Z8_0YK1oU6b00

A closet staple, this Brooklinen Sterling Sweatshirt is made with lightweight French terry cloth and comes in forest green, gray and black. It’s perfect for whatever mood you’re in!

brooklinen 18. Skims Sleep Pant , $58 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j45wU_0YK1oU6b00 UNGANO+AGRIODIMAS

The Skims Sleep Pants are made with a soft, breathable jersey fabric that has the perfect amount of stretch to give a comfortable and relaxed fit.

Skims 19. lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew , $108 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBvdM_0YK1oU6b00

If you’re on the hunt for a simple but durable sweatshirt you can just throw on while running errands, lululemon’s Perfectly Oversized Crew is a great option. It’s soft and oh-so-stylish.

lululemon 20. Real Essentials 2-Pack Pajama Set , $36, original price: $50 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwyZ6_0YK1oU6b00 Amazon

Get two sets for the price of one with this Amazon two-pack. Choose from a variety of shades and patterns and enjoy more than 25% off for a limited time.

amazon

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post shopping section.

Footwear News

Lori Harvey Elevates Crop Top & Leggings With Sleek Lug Sole Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey continues to showcase her ultra-chic fashion taste. On Wednesday, the skincare entrepreneur was spotted in Los Angeles in a navy blue cropped fleece jacket. The pullover included a mock neckline, half-zip closure, oversized billowing sleeves and distressed detailing on the hem. The SKN by LH founder teamed her short sweatshirt with sleek high-waist black leggings. She continued to serve a causal street style look by accessorizing with thin hoop earrings and...
APPAREL
