20 best women’s loungewear sets and pieces for cute comfort in 2022

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still has you working from home, then you probably already have quite the loungewear collection by now.

In case you’re looking for something new to make your endless hours in your at-home office a little bit more comfortable — or just need a comfy outfit to wear while you binge your favorite Netflix series — we rounded up great options you’re bound to love.

Whether you’re looking for cozy sweatpants, a cloud-like sweater or an entire set to make yourself feel and look chic, we’ve got you covered.

Here are awesome picks from brands like Target , Bloomingdales , Soma , lululemon , Summersalt and a variety of retailers that can be found on Amazon.com , too. The best part? You can snag an item for as low as $20.

This comfortable yet elegant dress comes in four various colors while the material used is created from Viscose from Bamboo. Oprah even described the brand’s loungewear as the “softest EVER,” so count us in!

Parachute’s Waffle Lounge Set comes with a long-sleeve shirt and matching joggers . Wear this with your favorite sneakers around town, at home with slippers or anywhere in between. It comes in a dark gray shade or a brown clay color.

This long-sleeve sweater and shorts loungewear set is perfect for the person who gets hot easily in the cold winter months or lives in a warmer climate. It comes in a variety of patterns and shades including tons of pastel tie-dye selections that are great for the summer, too.

Perfect for yoga, watching an episode of “Bridgerton” or working from home, this Mecca Orange unitard is one for the books.

Not only is it made with comfort stretch jersey, but it also features a built-in shelf bra and elastic straps for added stretch — and emphasizes a gorgeous hourglass silhouette.

If you’re looking to splurge, you can’t go wrong with Barefoot Dreams’ cloud-like two-piece set. It comes in two different shades and is bound to last you for years to come.

For a trendy but comfortable loungewear look, consider this ZESICA crop top and pant set from Amazon. It’s available in a dozen colors and has more than 3,700 rave reviews.

Pairs well with: Stars Above Women’s Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt ($20)

Target has some of the best loungewear on the market — including these wide-leg lounge pants that come in navy or gray and cost less than $20!

Watching your favorite binge-worthy show in this marshmallow hooded nightgown seems like our kinda night. Available in eight colors.

Get trendy with these made-to-travel comfy pants.

They’re not only water-resistant and extra-durable, but they also offer extreme mobility, a slight drop-crotch, a ribbed waistband and can be easily cuffed.

Soma’s Banded Botton Pajama Set comes with a short-sleeved V-neck sleep tee and their slim, banded bottom pajama pants. What’s not to love about this adorable and super comfy set?

Pairs well with: Summersalt The Softest French Terry Jogger ($80)

Summersalt’s cozy French terry pullover will make you feel extra luxurious while staying comfortable for hours on end. Available in a dozen shades and patterns.

If you’re looking for a pair of loungewear pants that you can also exercise in, the lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger Fleece Pants are a great option. They’re made with lightweight warm material and breathable cotton fabric that are great for lying around the house or getting a quick workout in too. To complete your outfit, pair these with the brand’s oversized half-zip hoodie .

Find this perfect cotton loungewear set on Amazon that comes in more than 15 colors and patterns for less than $35.

Kick unflattering leggings to the curb, and say welcome to the iconic Girlfriend Collective high-rise legging. These leggings boast an impressive four-way stretch and are ideal for running, binging, lounging, working and more. And get this: the leggings are made from recycled water bottles.

The Skims Sleep Set comes with a long-sleeve button-down sleep shirt and matching pants. The material is an ultra-soft and cooling jersey fabric, making this set super comfortable to wear to sleep and around the house.

Pairs well with: Stars Above Women’s Beautifully Soft Fleece Tie-Dye Lounge Jogger Pants ($20)

If you’re still not over the tie-dye trend, you probably won’t be able to resist this soft fleece option from Target. The material features added Spandex to provide just the right amount of stretch. Choose between blue or yellow tie-dye.

A closet staple, this Brooklinen Sterling Sweatshirt is made with lightweight French terry cloth and comes in forest green, gray and black. It’s perfect for whatever mood you’re in!

The Skims Sleep Pants are made with a soft, breathable jersey fabric that has the perfect amount of stretch to give a comfortable and relaxed fit.

If you’re on the hunt for a simple but durable sweatshirt you can just throw on while running errands, lululemon’s Perfectly Oversized Crew is a great option. It’s soft and oh-so-stylish.

Get two sets for the price of one with this Amazon two-pack. Choose from a variety of shades and patterns and enjoy more than 25% off for a limited time.

