Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

7 best whitening toothpastes for a dazzling smile

By Pippa Bailey
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SS69w_0YJuYG3O00

Years of coffee , red wine , tea , tobacco and other tannin-rich products, as well as enamel damage and even simple genetics can lead to stained, yellowed teeth – a long way from the white, shining Hollywood smiles we’re aiming for.

Professional teeth whitening can be prohibitively expensive (though it is the most effective option, as dentists can use up to six per cent hydrogen peroxide, the holy grail whitening ingredient) and for many, especially those with sensitive teeth, the thought of using at-home whitening kits such as strips is just plain scary.

A whitening toothpaste won’t offer the same results as these options, but they are the safest way to achieve a brighter, whiter and less stained smile from home.

We tested a considerable number of toothpastes that claim to be whitening and whittled it down to these seven products that had a noticeable effect. Some of them employ natural ingredients such as charcoal to draw out surface-level impurities; others improve the appearance of teeth by strengthening the enamel, and still others use the classic whitening ingredient hydrogen peroxide.

Not all of them contain fluoride, which is the key ingredient in most toothpaste that protects against cavities; some people prefer to avoid it to minimise their chemical exposure. The choice is between you, your teeth and your dentist.

Read more:

You simply won’t get the same radical results with a toothpaste that you will with professional whitening, but, used consistently, twice a day, all our picks had a visible effect on staining and yellowing over time, a pleasant flavour and texture and, in some cases, good-looking packaging, too.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best whitening toothpastes for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Spotlight oral care toothpaste for whitening teeth: £9.50, Beautybay.com
  • Best with charcoal – Curaprox black is white charcoal whitening toothpaste: £16.51, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget option – Oral B 3D white luxe perfection whitening toothpaste, £4.99, Superdrug.com
  • Best for protection against cavities – Regenerate advanced toothpaste: £10, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for sensitive teeth – Sensodyne sensitive toothpaste repair and protect whitening: £4, Boots.com
  • Best fluoride free – Moon activated charcoal fluoride-free whitening toothpaste, £10.95, Beautybay.com
  • Best with fluoride – Nano whitening toothpaste: £9.95, Whitewashnano.co.uk

Spotlight oral care toothpaste for whitening teeth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFEIT_0YJuYG3O00

Best: Overall

If you’re after good, old-fashioned results rather than the charcoal-laden, enamel restoring approach of many new products, Spotlight’s toothpaste contains the classic whitening ingredient hydrogen peroxide, as well as fluoride, which is in most traditional toothpaste to help prevent decay. You can be assured that your teeth are protected just as well as they would be with your usual toothpaste, only with added brightness and good short-term staining reduction (those with old, deep staining will require something stronger). We love the tube too, which looks more like skincare than tooth care.

Buy now £9.50, Beauty Bay

Curaprox black is white charcoal whitening toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010c99_0YJuYG3O00

Best: With charcoal

This uses charcoal to remove heavy surface staining rather than changing the natural colour of your teeth with peroxide. It has a fresh citrusy flavour, which is pleasant but doesn’t quite give the minty-fresh feeling of our usual toothpaste, and is a paste rather than a powder so is far less messy to use than some. It contains fluoride and can be used in place of your normal toothpaste, but we’d recommend only using it a couple of times a week as charcoal can be abrasive.

Buy now £16.51, Amazon

Oral B 3D white luxe perfection whitening toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iek2j_0YJuYG3O00

Best: Budget option

We don’t love that Oral B’s marketing for this toothpaste claims it can remove up to 100 per cent of staining in three days as we feel it sets unrealistic expectations. However, used consistently for a month, it gives subtle but noticeable results; our tester found multiple people commented on how bright their smile was. It contains tiny, stain-dissolving particles as well as fluoride, has a zingy, minty flavour and, weirdly, isn’t suitable for people with shellfish allergies.

Buy now £4.99, Superdrug

Regenerate advanced toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HulKr_0YJuYG3O00

Best: For protection against cavities

This doesn’t contain an active whitening ingredient, but instead helps re-mineralise and harden damaged enamel (it’s not possible to replace enamel that is entirely eroded). This both gives the appearance of a healthier, shinier smile and helps protect against further staining. It offers everything your usual toothpaste does –minty freshness, protection against cavities – and our tester said their teeth felt stronger and looked cleaner and fresher in two weeks.

Buy now £10.00, Lookfantastic

Sensodyne sensitive toothpaste repair and protect whitening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCcyq_0YJuYG3O00

Best: For sensitive teeth

If you’re nervous about whitening products damaging your teeth, Sensodyne, the king of sensitive tooth care, is a safe bet. Our tester has sensitive teeth and found no increase in pain and no difference in protection against pain than with her normal toothpaste. It contains patented “NovaMin” technology, which creates a tooth-like protective layer over vulnerable areas, and gives a brighter smile and some stain reduction with consistent brushing.

Buy now £4.00, Boots

Moon activated charcoal fluoride-free whitening toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNRrc_0YJuYG3O00

Best: Fluoride free

Moon, an oral care brand that has previously collaborated with Kendall Jenner, has won a place at our bathroom sink for its sleek, silky black packaging alone – far more chic than our usual £2 tube. This has a good minty fresh flavour, which was unexpected given its dark grey colour, and contains charcoal, which is known to be capable of drawing out impurities. It is fluoride-free, which those who prefer to avoid chemicals will prefer, though your dentist will likely advise you to use a fluoride paste. Our tester said their teeth felt squeaky clean after brushing and that she saw some reduction in yellowing near the gums.

Buy now £10.95, Beauty Bay

Nano whitening toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWdDp_0YJuYG3O00

Best: With fluoride

Nano was founded by a dentist to create actually effective whitening products that are also healthy for your teeth. Its toothpaste contains fluoride, micro polishers to reduce surface stains, “enamel care technology” that helps to remineralise teeth, strengthening the enamel, and the natural sweetener xylitol, which impedes plaque formation. It delivers the truly magical combination of reduced sensitivity and brighter, whiter teeth.

Buy now £9.95, Nano

Whitening toothpastes FAQs

How does whitening toothpaste work?

When it comes to teeth whitening at home, brands use a variety of ingredients. Charcoal is popular, which draws out impurities from the enamel, the outer layer of your teeth, while some use abrasives to dissolve stains. Another common whitening ingredient is hydrogen peroxide, which whitens teeth by bleaching, and silica, which can remove surface stains.

It can take several weeks to see a difference with regular use, so consistency is key for white, brighter teeth. You can also help maintain your teeth’s whiteness by avoiding coffee, red wine, beetroot, and blueberries.

Is whitening toothpaste safe?

If you’re using a surface stain removal toothpaste that contains abrasives to dissolve stains, it can weaken your enamel, in which case it’s always a good idea to also use an enamel-strengthening toothpaste. The healthier your enamel is, the better chance you have at protecting teeth from stains.

Most whitening toothpaste is designed for use every day, unless specified on the instructions otherwise, but if you have particularly sensitive teeth, it is often recommended to alternate with your regular toothpaste.

The verdict: Whitening toothpaste

Our pick, for its effective combination of the classic ingredients hydrogen peroxide and fluoride with gentle, effective whitening, is Spotlight’s oral care toothpaste for whitening teeth , though the only thing that really puts it above Nano’s whitening toothpaste is a very slightly lower price. For a toothpaste you can pick up in your local chemist for a fairly budget price, we’d suggest Oral B’s 3D white luxe perfection whitening toothpaste , which, while it might make some dubious marketing claims, is reliable and gives a brighter smile.

If a toothpaste just won’t cut it, read our review of the best teeth whitening kits

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

139K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Skincare Products#Natural Ingredients#Natural Products#Popular Products#Beautybay Com#Amazon Co Uk#Lookfantastic Com#Boots Com#Superdrug Regenerate#Whitening Toothpastes#Whitening Teeth#Whitening Best#Whitening Toothpaste Best#Whitening Products#Professional Whitening#Nano Whitening Toothpaste#At Home Whitening Kits#Teeth Best#Toothpaste Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best kids’ sunscreens to protect their sensitive skin

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to make sun protection your priority. Whether you’re dreaming of a sunny staycation by the coast, plenty of paddling pool action at home or even, potentially, a trip abroad, choosing a hard-working sunscreen is essential – especially for your children.Babies and children have more sensitive and delicate skin that is highly susceptible to sun damage, so it’s even more important to take extra care with sun protection and what you use.The NHS recommends that babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct strong sunlight and all babies and children should...
Skin Carepurewow.com

The Best Tinted Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern

Sometimes foundations can be...a bit much. These days we prefer minimal makeup with a side of skincare benefits. Enter tinted moisturizers, which provide the best of both worlds. This hybrid product is hydrating and has SPF in it, so you can easily perfect the no-makeup makeup look and protect your skin from the harsh UV rays. (Plus, you don't have to rely on a beauty sponge to blend it in.) Whether you have dry, acne-prone or mature skin, we found 23 of the best tinted moisturizers in the market for light, even coverage.
LifestyleNew York Post

Make your pearly whites brighter with this sonic whitening toothbrush

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Not only is teeth-brushing a way to keep our breath fresh, but our physical health depends on it. We all know that dentists recommend that we brush our teeth twice a day for a full two minutes. If you’re already doing that then, great! But if you are doing that with a sonic toothbrush, then your teeth most likely have less plaque, which is even better! When your current toothbrush is on its last leg, you need to switch to something that will effectively clean your teeth and ensure a healthier mouth overall. This sonic toothbrush is gentle on the gums and enamel and is much more effective than a manual toothbrush.
Skin Carecbslocal.com

Sales Of Cosmetics, Teeth Whiteners Up As Masks Come Off

The masks are coming off, and for many that means it's time to "face" a familiar goal: looking our best. It's been pajamas in front of Zoom or facial coverings where your smile is rarely seen. But that's all about to change. The proof is in what we're now buying.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Dangerous’ home teeth-whitening kits sold online

Some teeth-whitening kits sold online to be used at home have been found to contain levels of hydrogen peroxide many times over the legal limit, which can cause dental damage.Consumer watchdog Which? carried out an investigation that revealed the worst offenders had more than 300 times the recommended amount of hydrogen peroxide.The group tested 36 kits and found 21 of them exceeded the legal amount of the chemical for home use.Using products with dangerous levels of hydrogen peroxide can cause chemical burns to gums and tooth loss. All unsafe products that were flagged have been removed from online marketplaces, including...
Healthbostonnews.net

Foods That Naturally Whiten Teeth!

The best thing you can wear is a smile, and many people feel a little self-conscious of their less white teeth. Or sometimes they might feel a little nervous. A simple treatment can improve your smile and give you more confidence. But did you know that many foods can help you maintain a dazzling white smile? Check out this complete article from dentitox pro reviews and find the foods that help whiten your teeth. Let's find out.
Lifestylebestproducts.com

8 Best Teeth-Whitening Pens That Will Have Your Smile Beaming and Gleaming

The hopes and goals of getting white teeth can feel never-ending, really. We've come pretty far from the days when whitened teeth required a trip to the dentist and a lot of money. Nowadays it feels like there are plenty of ways to whiten your teeth — strips, at-home light treatments, and even easy-to-use whitening pens.
HealthTampa Bay News Wire

The Best Benefits of Having Whiter Teeth and a Confident Smile

Over the past decade or so, people have begun to care more and more about how great their teeth look. While teeth used to be something of an afterthought, people now love to have teeth that are as straight, as clean, and as brilliantly white as possible!. In fact, current...
Skin Carefooyoh.com

What to know before trying cosmetic dental teeth whitening!

Before you make an appointment at your local dentist and sit down in the patient chair, you need to have a few questions answered before immediately deciding you need to brighten your smile. Although you may have discolorations and poor oral hygiene, every patient needs to be educated about the process of brightening their smile before booking an appointment and paying thousands of dollars.
Skin Carepittsburghbettertimes.com

Advantages Of Smile Makeover Veneers

Have you ever noticed some people, and the first thing you see in them is their smile? It is a sight to behold, as their bright white smile can surely attract anyone’s attention. After noticing them, all that you can think for the rest of the day is how to make that same smile happen to you.
Skin CareAugusta Free Press

5 benefits of in-person professional teeth whitening

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Reports indicate that payments directed to teeth whitening products and kits are gradually rising to the $6.5 billion level within a few years. That is a small portion of the dental product and service product, but if you think about it, that is quite a significant change.
Animalsfox2detroit.com

Elephant Toothpaste

Hydrogen peroxide is a mild antiseptic you may reach for to treat minor scrapes, burns or cuts. But did you know it can also be used to create a bubbling, foamy science experiment we call “Elephant Toothpaste?” In this week’s Lori's Science Corner, we’ll use the properties of hydrogen peroxide to simulate “elephant toothpaste!” Direct message me through Facebook at Lori Pinson Fox2 with your observations!
Skin CareVanity Fair

A Pro’s Guide to At-Home Teeth Whitening

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Imagine you’re emerging from the squishy cocoon of quarantine as a polished, even-better-than-before butterfly. For many, this vision has been the driving force behind all manner of cosmetic tweaks, from stealth injectables to ramped-up workouts. But there's aspect of self-improvement that's seeing renewed attention, as the masks come off in the light of day. That would be teeth whitening treatments—proof that a brighter smile’s cultural currency has long been embedded in our collective psyche.
Skin CarePosted by
SELF

The 8 Best New Oral Care Products in 2021

Finding the right dental-health product for your needs can be tough. When it comes to taking care of your teeth, there are a ton of products that clean, whiten, and kick bad breath to the curb. But unlike applying a soothing sheet mask, sometimes finding and dealing with all of the toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening treatments, flosses, mouthwashes, and more can be a pain (and sometimes, actually painful if you have sensitive teeth).
Skin Caredmagazine.com

Snow Teeth Whitening Review

While you may pay a visit to the dentist to complain and receive a remedy for teeth whitening, this may be very expensive. However, there are other ways you can utilize to solve these discoloration problems. To lighten the color of your teeth, a snow teeth whitening kit is accessible for you.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

This DIY Miracle Scrub Naturally Cured One Woman’s Eczema

Wendy Pagaduan, 50, suffered with painful, unsightly eczema for decades. Doctors’ remedies never helped, so the RN decided to heal herself by creating an all-natural skin scrub that changed her life. Registered nurse Wendy Pagaduan’s stomach knotted as the patient she was hooking up for dialysis glanced at her hands...
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

Best Stretch Mark Therapy Cream: Skinception Intensive Review

Having stretch marks isn’t the end of the world, though they can certainly make you feel less than flawless. And even though stretch marks aren’t ugly, many women are embarrassed and try to hide them. Stretch marks are a type of scar that happens when your skin changes shape quickly...
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

The Ultimate Guide to Natural Retinol

When it comes to skincare, retinoids are king. There are no other active ingredients—natural or synthetic—quite like them. “Retinoids are a family of compounds derived from vitamin A, and the most commonly used one over the counter is retinol,” Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist based in New York City, says. The powerhouse ingredient has the ability to stimulate collagen and promote cell turnover, which can improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and acne. The miracle of it all, however, comes at a cost—red, dry, and flaky skin.
Skin CarePosted by
SELF

The 31 Best New Drugstore Beauty and Skin-Care Buys

One of the most beloved truths about beauty products is that they don’t have to cost a lot to be effective—sometimes very effective. And the best drugstore beauty products are actually some of the best beauty products out there, period. In fact, many of our SELF Healthy Beauty Award-winning makeup,...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Portable All-Natural Sunscreen Sticks

The Zinc Sunscreen Stick from the women-owned wellness brand Taurah offers a convenient way to apply sunscreen throughout the day. The sunscreen comes in a sleek, chapstick casing that makes dabbing sunscreen onto facial areas like the nose and lips simple. The small casing means the Zinc Sunscreen Stick can travel anywhere in a purse, bag, or even a pocket. The sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and does not leave white residue allowing for stress-free sun safety.