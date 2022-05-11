ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd’s Net Worth Is ‘Blinding’! See How Much Money the R&B Sensation Makes

Starboy, indeed. The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — is an R&B sensation, and his net worth proves it. The Toronto native is estimated to be worth an incredible $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . So, how did he accumulate such wealth since the start of his career in 2010?

The Weeknd Is a Chart-Topping Pop Sensation

The "Take My Breath" singer released his debut album, Kiss Land , in 2013 after three years of releasing mixtapes that would become known as the Balloon Trilogy . The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

In 2015, Abel released his second album, Beauty Behind the Madness , which put him on the map. Singles "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face" both reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Also from the album, his song "Earning It" was Academy Award -nominated and appeared on the soundtrack for the film Fifty Shades of Grey .

The Weeknd's follow-up third album, Starboy , also debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. Its lead single, "Starboy," peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

In March 2020, the pop star released his fourth studio album, After Hours, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Its first two singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights", topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States and earned platinum certification.

In January 2022, the “Save Your Tears” singer released the album Dawn FM , which includes the singles “Gasoline” and “Take My Breath.”

The Weeknd Is an Award Winner

Abel has four Grammy Awards , 19 Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and six American Music Awards over the course of his career.

The Weeknd Is Has Many Partnerships and Business Ventures

The Canadian crooner is one of the faces of Apple Music and was a brand ambassador for shoe brand Puma. He has also collaborated with Marvel, clothing company A Bathing Ape and designer Alexander Wang . He also sells his own branded merch with his famous "XO" symbolism. Additionally, the songwriter owns shares in esports company OverActive Media Group.

The Weeknd Owns Property

In June 2017, he purchased a three-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California for $18 million.

In December 2019, Abel bought a penthouse overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club in L.A. for $21 million. Prior to the purchase, he was renting a New York City triplex penthouse for $60,000 a month.

One year later,  the “Blinding Lights” artist put the property on the market for $25 million in June 2020.

By August 2021, he purchased an upscale Bel-Air-based mansion worth $70 million, according to the Wall Street Journal .

