This Is Not A War Story
This Is Not A War Story begins with a veteran riding the subway, seemingly ignored by all those around him, which is how no one noticed the man died from an overdose of pills. That man’s mentor, Will (Sam Adegoke), feels tremendous guilt over his death and seeks solace in the most unlikely of places: an artist commune populated exclusively by military members all dealing with their own demons. Isabelle (director Talia Lugacy) also joins the artists’ enclave, where they shred their old uniforms into paper and create art from them.filmthreat.com
