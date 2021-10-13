This Is Not A War Story

EDITOR NOTE: This is Part 4 of a series of history columns about Glencoe Medal of Honor recipient Axel Reed, who fought in the Civil War. By the start of 1864, Axel Reed had seen enough war to last a lifetime. He enlisted at the start of the war and fought in several battles and skirmishes. He’d seen bloodshed, witnessed many horrors of war, was arrested, was severely wounded, and had his arm amputated. Through it all, however, Sgt. Reed had one thing in mind — to see out the end of the war and do his part to ensure a Union victory. As 1864 began to unfold, a light began to shine at the end of the tunnel, and the end of the war was in sight.

