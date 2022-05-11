ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Cats Eat Pickles? Are Pickles Safe For Cats?

By Phillip Mlynar
 4 days ago
(Picture Credit: Mike Zubrenkov / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Can cats eat pickles? All across the country, we humans eat pickles served in or on the side of dishes like hamburgers and sandwiches. So you might be wondering, can you share that pickle with a feline friend? If humans can eat pickles, can cats safely eat them, too?

The short answer is no , cats shouldn’t really eat pickles. While the cucumbers that most pickles are made from aren’t poisonous to cats on their own, pickles definitely contain way too much salt for a feline diet, and the pickling liquid might contain garlic, which is also dangerous for cats.

As always, you must ask your veterinarian before sharing any human foods with your kitty. Here’s what you need to know about pickles and cats.

Why Are Pickles Bad For Cats?

As mentioned above, cucumbers themselves aren’t poisonous to cats, and they actually contain a good amount of water and some beneficial vitamins. But when pickles are made normally, a lot of extra salt is added to the pickling liquid.

This amount of salt is not good for cats. One study estimated that the average pickle contains around eight times the amount of a cat’s daily sodium, which is obviously not going to be beneficial for the creature.

If a cat consumes too much sodium, then salt poisoning and high blood pressure could result. If your cat experiences salt poisoning, they might experience diarrhea, vomiting, and even a seizure.

Additionally, garlic is a common ingredient that’s used during the pickling process, and garlic is definitely not something that should ever be fed to a cat because it’s toxic to felines.

What Should I Do If My Cat Eats Pickles?

(Picture Credit: chendongshan/Getty Images)

First of all, there’s a good chance that your cat won’t show any interest in eating your pickles. So luckily, pickles might not present much of a danger to your cat in the first place.

But if you do happen to notice your feline sneaking a bite of pickles, pay very close attention to see if there are any immediate ill effects, including lack of balance and vomiting. These could be symptoms of salt poisoning.

Call your vet straight away, and they will guide you through working out whether your cat needs immediate medical attention or not.

Has your cat ever taken a bite of some pickles? Did they feel sick afterwards? What did you do? Let us know in the comments section below!

