There was a time — maybe, say, late 2019 — when we could all be blissfully unaware of the grime lurking on our phones and other devices. Back then, we could go for months (years?) without properly cleaning our tech gear and feel like we were none the worse for it. Alas, times have changed, and keeping nearly everything in our lives clean and germ free is a top priority. (Because no one wants to be putting something with 12 times the bacteria of a toilet seat on their face — gross!)

