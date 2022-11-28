ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Your Last Day to Get HBO Max’s Black Friday Deal, Which Gets You 3 Months of Streaming for $1.99 a Month

By Tim Chan
 4 days ago
It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus .

HBO Max subscribers can stream other big-ticket titles, like Dune , The Matrix Resurrections, and more at no extra cost. If you haven’t signed up for a subscription yet, we found a few ways you can get streaming for less. Here’s what you need to know.

HBO Max Deals, Pricing, Promo Code

Good news, shoppers: HBO Max is offering a Black Friday deal that gets you HBO Max (With Ads) for only $1.99/month for your first three months, and you don’t need a special promo code to get the discount either.

After that, you’ll pay the regular monthly subscription cost to stream your favorite HBO Max titles. The offer saves you about $24 over three months, so if you want the extra savings, take advantage of the deal before it ends on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

HBO Max previously launched a cheaper ad-supported plan that discounts the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $9.99 a month . Without ads, the price of ad-free streaming is $14.99 each month .

HBO Max does offer deals and discounts on its own from time to time, and its rare Black Friday promotion is one of the only ways you can get a subscription at a discount.

That said, you still have a couple other ways that you can save on your HBO Max subscription in the long run. The trick? Skip the monthly plan if you know you want to keep it and spring for the annual membership.

The annual ad-supported plan, meantime, gets you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for all 12 months of service ( $99.99 total price ), no promo code required. Of course, if you pay the standard monthly rate, you’d spend around an extra $20 or $30 on your HBO Max subscription, depending on if you go with the ad-supported or ad-free package.

For the HBO Max plan with ads, the streamer promises you won’t have to watch more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming.

The ad-free HBO Max plan normally costs $14.99 per month, but you can also save yourself 16% when you sign up for an annual subscription for $149.99. The ad-free subscription also lets you download your favorite titles to stream when you’re, say, traveling for the holidays. And you can even stream certain films in 4K UHD, depending on the title.

No matter which tier you go with, the deal gets you unlimited streaming of all of HBO’s TV shows, documentaries, Max Originals, and new releases (like the Warner Bros. slate). Sign up now and get instant access on your phone, computer, and TV.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unlike some streaming services who offer free trials to try out their offerings, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. Want to get in on a great HBO Max deal? Sign-up here and get instant access to start streaming right away. There’s no promo code needed and you can cancel at any time.

