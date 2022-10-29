ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

It’s Your Last Chance to Get HBO Max for 40% Off (Before Its Pricing Goes Up Again)

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a big year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to several highly-anticipated series, like the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon . We like that HBO Max subscribers can stream big-ticket films like Dune , The Matrix Resurrections and more at no extra cost.

Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99

HBO Max has a great deal right now for 30% off an annual plan, so here’s how you can save on a subscription if it’s your first time signing up.

HBO Max Deals, Pricing, Promo Code

HBO Max does offer deals and discounts on its own from time to time.

The service launched a cheaper ad-supported plan that discounts the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $9.99 a month . Without ads, the price of ad-free streaming is $14.99 each month.

The annual ad-supported plan, meantime, gets you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for all 12 months of service ( $99.99 total price ). No promo code required. For the HBO Max monthly plan with ads, the streamer promises you won’t have to watch more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming.

Buy HBO Max Ad-Supported Plan $9.99

However the streamer is currently offering a limited-time deal for 40% in savings on annual plans for new subscribers when you prepay for a yearly plan by October 30. With the summer annual offer, you’ll get $30 off the ad-supported plan, or $45 off the ad-free plan. This HBO Max deal brings the price of your first year down to $69.99 with ads (from $99.99) or $104.99 without ads (from $149.99).

This deal gets you unlimited streaming of all of HBO’s TV shows, documentaries, Max Originals and new release movies (like the Warner Bros. slate). Sign up now and get instant access on your phone, computer and TV.

Buy HBO Max Annual Offer $69.99

HBO Max’s ad-free plan typically costs $14.99 per month, which puts it around the same price as Netflix ($15). However, at the time of this writing, an annual ad-free plan costs $104.99 and saves you 40% if you prepay for a year of service.

Buy HBO Max Ad-Free Plan $14.99

Your HBO Max subscription gets you popular shows and movies from Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more. As mentioned, Warner Bros. also released its entire slate of new films on HBO Max last year — the same day the films arrived in theaters. The promotion launched with Wonder Woman 1984 streaming online and included releases like Dune, The Matrix 4 and others .

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unlike some streaming services who offer free trials to try out their offerings, HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial. Want to get in on a great HBO Max deal? Sign-up here and get instant access to start streaming right away. There’s no promo code needed and you can cancel at any time.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk ‘Fully-Formed Piece of S–t’ After Spreading Paul Pelosi Conspiracy

Just days into Elon Musk’s Twitter reign and things are already heating up on the “hellscape” as Jimmy Kimmel called Musk a “fully-formed piece of shit” after the Chief Twit pushed a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Pelosi. Soon after the incident at Nancy Pelosi’s home, “The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result,” as Hillary Clinton tweeted. While perhaps taking a break from planning the mass layoffs, Musk responded to Clinton’s tweet by positing that “There is a tiny possibility there...
Rolling Stone

Trump Peddles Pelosi Attack Conspiracy — And Has Been Saying Worse in Private

“If there’s even a little truth to what’s being said, it’s crazy.”  Former President Donald Trump promoted baseless claims about the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in an interview with conservative radio host Chris Stigall. Trump told Stigall on Tuesday that “weird things going on in that household,” and repeated the unfounded idea that a window in the Pelosi home was “broken from the inside to the out. It wasn’t a break-in, it was a break-out.” Trump also falsely suggested that Pelosi may have known the intruder, replying “Yeah, yeah, it’s a lot of bad stuff” when...
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Rolling Stone

Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead in Houston at Age 28

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, after he was shot in Houston. Rolling Stone has confirmed the death of the rapper, whose real name was Kirsnik Khari Ball. He was 28. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot at a bowling alley around 2:30 am. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital, Houston Police confirmed. A spokesperson for the Houston PD told reporters that there was a...
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
Rolling Stone

Takeoff Said It Was ‘Time to Give Me My Flowers’ Days Before He Was Killed

Just days before Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, he spoke about how it was time for him to be recognized for his work — and that he didn’t want the praise to arrive after he was gone. Last week, Takeoff and Quavo appeared on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast to speak about their duo album, Only Built for Infinity Links, and their career success in Migos. On the show, host N.O.R.E. praised Takeoff — known for being the more laidback, quiet member of Migos — for “shining” on the album with Quavo, adding that the new LP seemed to...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
HOUSTON, TX
IndieWire

Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series

It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
Rolling Stone

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing Out ‘Very Polarizing’ Ron DeSantis at Florida Concert

Luke Bryan defended bringing out “very polarizing” Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday night at the country star’s Jacksonville, Florida concert. During the show, Bryan announced that proceeds from his Sunshine State gigs would go toward the Florida Disaster Fund, which is raising money for those impacted by Hurricane Ian; Bryan’s Florida shows were initially postponed due to the hurricane. In announcing the donation Friday, Bryan warmly welcomed onstage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who — in the last few months alone — sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as a political stunt and cracked down on voting rights in the state. Bryan’s invitation of DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Charlie Kirk Says a ‘Patriot’ Should Bail Out Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker

Republicans usually tout a “tough on crime” stance, but right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk thinks a man who is set to be charged with attempted homicide should be allowed out on bail. “Why has he not been bailed out?” Kirk said Monday on his podcast of the man who allegedly beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer last Friday. “By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out, I bet his bail’s like thirty or forty...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

90K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy