RS Recommends: Three Ways to Get HBO Max for Free

It’s been a massive year for HBO Max as the streaming service has become home to some of the biggest releases of the year, from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, to several highly anticipated series, including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Mike White’s Emmy-winning show The White Lotus .

HBO Max subscribers can stream all the shows and films from just $9.99 a month .

If you haven’t signed up for a subscription yet, we found a few ways you can get streaming for less. Here’s what you need to know.

HBO Max Deals, Promo Codes, Offers

Unlike streamers like Hulu and Amazon Prime , HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. That means the only way to watch content on the site is to pay the regular monthly subscription cost.

Still, there are a few ways to get an HBO Max deal. Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ad-supported plan, which gets you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for all 12 months of service ( $99.99 total price ), no promo code required.

HBO Max Annual Plan

Price: $99.99

I you pay the standard monthly rate, you’d spend an extra $20 or $30 on your HBO Max subscription, depending on if you go with the ad-supported or ad-free package, so the annual deal is a solid savings.

HBO Max does occasionally offer other streaming deals and promo offers (I.e. for Cyber Monday) but they are few and far between. Fortunately, there are some current deals that you can take advantage of to get an HBO Max subscription for free.

How to Get HBO Max for Free

Here are three ways to get HBO Max online for free.

1. HBO Max Free Trial on Amazon

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a Prime Channels offer, which gets you a 7-day free trial to HBO Max here . Use the trial to get HBO Max free for a week, then choose to continue on for $15.99 a month or cancel before the trial it up.

Not an Amazon Prime member? There’s a free trial for that as well .

2. Get HBO Max Free With AT&T

Have a phone plan with AT&T? Many of the AT&T Unlimited Plans include an HBO Max subscription for free. Check here to see if your current AT&T plan qualifies for the HBO offer or head to ATT.com to sign-up for a new plan.

3. Get HBO Max Free With Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless users can get an HBO Max subscription free with Cricket’s $60 monthly plan . The plan gets you unlimited calling, unlimited high-speed data, 15GB of mobile hotspot, plus free HBO Max. See details here .

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

HBO Max has two tiers of pricing: a cheaper ad-supported plan that discounts the price of an HBO Max subscription to just $9.99 a month , or an ad-free HBO plan for $14.99 each month .

The annual ad-supported plan saves you 16% off HBO Max if you prepay for all 12 months of service. Your one-time price will be $99.99 total price and locks you in for a year of streaming.

For the HBO Max plan with ads, the streamer promises you won’t have to watch more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming.

You can also sign up for an annual ad-free subscription for $149.99 . The ad-free subscription lets you download titles to stream when you’re, say, traveling for the holidays. And you can even stream certain films in 4K UHD, depending on the title.

No matter which tier you go with, the deal gets you unlimited streaming of all of HBO’s TV shows, documentaries, Max Originals, and new releases (like the Warner Bros. slate). Sign up now and get instant access on your phone, computer, and TV.

