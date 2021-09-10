Pandemic Job Losses Hitting Gen Z the Hardest

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of workers without jobs , but it’s those who belong to the age group between 16 and 24 — collectively known as Generation Z — who have suffered the most.

Compared with their counterparts, ages 25 and older, Generation Z has always had higher unemployment numbers, according to the Economic Policy Institute. However, the pandemic has caused those numbers to increase dramatically.

A year before the pandemic, in April, May and June 2019, Gen Z had an unemployment rate of 8.4% — compared to only 2.8% for those 25 and older.

This spring, after the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate for Gen Z spiked to 24.4%, compared to 11.3% for those ages 25 and older.

Unemployment numbers for Gen Z Hispanic, Black and Asian American workers were even higher than those of their white counterparts.

Gen Z’s vulnerability comes from the majority working in industries — like hospitality and retail — that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The EPI found that a little more than a quarter of Gen Z workers held jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry in 2019, followed by 18.9% with jobs in retail.

Approximately 41% of leisure and hospitality jobs were shut down due to the pandemic, while 12.8% of retail jobs were lost.

Additionally, not only do many Gen Z workers work in industries crippled by the pandemic , but they also hold more jobs within those industries: 31.2% of workers ages 16 to 24 work in service-based jobs, as compared to only 15.4% of workers ages 25 and older.

Another contributing factor to more job losses is that Gen Z workers had less of an opportunity to work from home when compared to older workers. Only 6.7% of Gen Z workers reported being able to transition workplace duties to home, compared to a whopping one-third of those 25 and older.

Unemployment isn’t the only issue for Gen Z; underemployment is also a concern. Underemployed workers fall into one of three categories: u nemployed, w orking part time but preferring full time or w anting to find a job but have given up searching within the last four weeks.

The EPI found that more than one-third of Gen Z workers were underemployed, as compared to 18.3% of older workers.

Only 13.8% of Gen Z workers hold professional and related occupations, as compared to 24.7% of workers 25 and older.

Black, Asian American and Hispanic Gen Z workers saw bigger spikes in underemployment than white Gen Z workers.

And relief for the Gen Z workforce isn’t expected anytime soon, due to the current recession. EPI researchers predict that younger workers will continue to face hardship when seeking new jobs , partially due to employers hiring more experienced people.

However, if the economy bounces back quickly and the jobless rate falls dramatically, Gen Z workers could find themselves in a good place again financially. In a strong economy, younger workers see faster wage growth than older workers, according to the EPI. So hopefully the tide will start to turn for these workers.

