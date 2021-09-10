CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic Job Losses Hitting Gen Z the Hardest

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IgnO_0YJA5Iee00

The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of workers without jobs , but it’s those who belong to the age group between 16 and 24 — collectively known as Generation Z — who have suffered the most.

Compared with their counterparts, ages 25 and older, Generation Z has always had higher unemployment numbers, according to the Economic Policy Institute. However, the pandemic has caused those numbers to increase dramatically.

  • A year before the pandemic, in April, May and June 2019, Gen Z had an unemployment rate of 8.4% — compared to only 2.8% for those 25 and older.
  • This spring, after the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate for Gen Z spiked to 24.4%, compared to 11.3% for those ages 25 and older.
  • Unemployment numbers for Gen Z Hispanic, Black and Asian American workers were even higher than those of their white counterparts.

Gen Z’s vulnerability comes from the majority working in industries — like hospitality and retail — that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

  • The EPI found that a little more than a quarter of Gen Z workers held jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry in 2019, followed by 18.9% with jobs in retail.
  • Approximately 41% of leisure and hospitality jobs were shut down due to the pandemic, while 12.8% of retail jobs were lost.

Additionally, not only do many Gen Z workers work in industries crippled by the pandemic , but they also hold more jobs within those industries: 31.2% of workers ages 16 to 24 work in service-based jobs, as compared to only 15.4% of workers ages 25 and older.

Another contributing factor to more job losses is that Gen Z workers had less of an opportunity to work from home when compared to older workers. Only 6.7% of Gen Z workers reported being able to transition workplace duties to home, compared to a whopping one-third of those 25 and older.

Unemployment isn’t the only issue for Gen Z; underemployment is also a concern. Underemployed workers fall into one of three categories: u nemployed, w orking part time but preferring full time or w anting to find a job but have given up searching within the last four weeks.

  • The EPI found that more than one-third of Gen Z workers were underemployed, as compared to 18.3% of older workers.
  • Only 13.8% of Gen Z workers hold professional and related occupations, as compared to 24.7% of workers 25 and older.
  • Black, Asian American and Hispanic Gen Z workers saw bigger spikes in underemployment than white Gen Z workers.

And relief for the Gen Z workforce isn’t expected anytime soon, due to the current recession. EPI researchers predict that younger workers will continue to face hardship when seeking new jobs , partially due to employers hiring more experienced people.

However, if the economy bounces back quickly and the jobless rate falls dramatically, Gen Z workers could find themselves in a good place again financially. In a strong economy, younger workers see faster wage growth than older workers, according to the EPI. So hopefully the tide will start to turn for these workers.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Pandemic Job Losses Hitting Gen Z the Hardest

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

‘The Great Resignation’: COVID Making America’s Workforce Rethink Their Jobs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – America’s workforce is shrinking. The so-called “Great Resignation” has stunned businesses and employers. Miami-based author and motivational speaker Bruce Terkel has a new book that dives into why business owners are having trouble hiring workers, and why workers are quitting their jobs in record number. A record four million people quit their jobs in April. according to the Labor Department. “Believe it or not, nearly two-thirds of U.S. workers are looking to change jobs or leave the workforce altogether,” explained Terkel, author of Is That All There Is. The book explores why workers, blue collar and white collar, are...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Asian American#Epi#U Nemployed#W Orking#Hispanic
The Associated Press

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Salary Trend Update: Most Americans Will Get an Average of a 5.8% Raise by Changing Jobs

Find out why job hoppers benefit more than usual in today's jobs market. If you're not happy with your current salary and are considering a job change, you're not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on a lot of American workers' personal finances. Millions were left out of work. Others who fell ill with the virus saw an increase in healthcare costs. And parents of school-age children were left feeding and entertaining them largely at home, leading to increased childcare costs. Not to mention that inflation has risen to a level not seen in 13 years, meaning that it simply costs more to do everyday things like shopping for groceries and filling up your gas tank.
BUSINESS
money.com

Companies Are So Desperate to Fill Jobs They're Getting Rid of Drug Tests

The global labor shortage has made work perks all but essential for companies scrambling to fill open roles. But in addition to promises of higher wages, flexible schedules and free college tuition for workers, one hurdle to getting a job is disappearing. In a survey out Tuesday from staffing firm...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phys.org

Why unemployment can feel worse when there is less of it around

Unemployment levels will be an important test of the economic impact of COVID-19. Some sectors have seen employees furloughed en masse, and the longer-term effect on businesses could mean that many lose their jobs permanently. Aside from causing financial difficulties, unemployment can take its toll emotionally and psychologically. Research my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Young people who choose to ‘lie flat’ instead of work may pay a high price in the future

The job market is booming on both sides of the Atlantic. Vacancies in the UK are at an all-time record, while the number of people in employment is back to the pre-pandemic level. In the US, the most recent data show nearly 11 million unfilled vacancies, also the highest ever. But many people, particularly the young and well-educated, don’t want to take the jobs on offer. Instead they would prefer to “lie flat”.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

What the End of Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Means for Your Hiring Plans

In the past few months, many business owners have grown to begrudge federal pandemic unemployment assistance, which they viewed as providing a disincentive for people to work and thus contributing to a dearth of would-be workers. With the expiration of that benefit on September 4, 2021, business owners may like what happens next even less.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atascadero News

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End for 7 Million Americans

NATIONAL — Pandemic unemployment benefits for seven million Americans expired on Monday, Sept. 6. The benefits were part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Republicans have long cried foul as the expanded benefits led to a labor shortage across the United States. In addition, nearly one-third of recipients admitted to turning down jobs in favor of collecting the benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy