Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases 2022

Samsung's flagship smartphones have always been renowned for offering the best in terms of hardware (and software), and the Galaxy S21+ is no exception. Despite being a year old at this point, this phone will continue to serve you well for a very long time, should you choose to buy it even today. And if you do so, we suggest also getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases for protecting it from all kinds of damage. While some of these cases offer rugged protection, others help in showing off the S21 Plus' premium design. Read all about them and take your pick!

Protect that S21+ with these highly-rated cases

Caseology Parallax

Staff Pick

It's not often that you find one of the best-looking, most protective cases by a major brand at this price point, but that's exactly what you get with Caseology's Parallax. Available in Ash Gray, Indi Pink, Matte Black, and Purple-ish, this case blends in seamlessly with your S21+. The back's textured pattern is visually appealing with its sturdy grip and military-grade drop protection.

Ringke Air-S

Colorful and grippy

Ringke's better known for its clear cases, but we've adored the Air-S series ever since it came out a short while back. While most TPU cases are boring black, Ringke brings understated color and fit while keeping things compact. You'll notice a small notch on the side of this case, which allows you to hook on a wrist strap, lanyard, or even a phone charm.

UAG Pathfinder

Military-grade protection

Urban Armor Gear is one of the oldest and most trusted heavy-duty case brands in the market, and the Pathfinder is a big reason why. It's MIL-STD 810G-tested to withstand over 26 four-foot drops, and the honeycomb-patterned case still keeps its size manageable.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter

Glittery awesomeness

Spigen makes cases that are simple, practical, and occasionally stylish too! That's certainly the case here with the Liquid Crystal Glitter. The case itself is mostly transparent, which allows you to see the beautiful back of your S21+, while the glittery pattern adds a touch of flair while disguising any minor scratches or smudges. Plus, it's lightweight and very slim.

Speck Presidio Perfect Mist

Anti-microbial properties

Speck's cases always fit just right and offer great protection in a slim package. The Presidio Perfect Mist has a soft-touch matte finish that lets you see just a bit of the beautiful back of the S21+ while protecting it from drops of up to 13 feet. You are also guarded against germs, thanks to its built-in Microban technology.

ArmadilloTek Vanguard

Built like a tank

ArmadilloTek can always be counted upon for its ultra-rugged cases, and this Vanguard series case is a must-have for the Galaxy S21+. Not only will your Samsung smartphone be safely ensconced in a case that doubles up on the standard military drop-test standards, but you'll have full wireless charging support too.

Nillkin CamShield Pro

Protect those cameras

While most cases protect your Galaxy S21+'s ports, panels, and buttons, Nillkin's CamShield Pro allows you to safeguard your rear camera array even more securely. When you're not taking photos or recording videos, you can slide over the shutter to shield the lenses from whatever filth is in your pocket. It comes in black, blue, and green color options.

Crave Dual Guard

Stylish and sturdy

Featuring a dual-layer (TPU and Polycarbonate) construction, Crave's Dual Guard series case protects your Galaxy S21+ from impacts and falls effortlessly. The case comes with a slim profile and its textured back panel improves the in-hand grip too. You also have a variety of colors (e.g. Berry, Forest Green) to pick from.

ESR Project Zero

Almost invisible

ESR's clear case is slim but easily grippable, allowing the color of your Galaxy S21+ to shine through while still protecting it from scuffs and scratches. The lip around the screen and camera aren't as high as in other cases, but that compromise makes for a slimmer fit in your pocket.

Shieldon Wallet Case

Carry it all in style

If your phone is as big as the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+, you might as well merge your wallet with it, especially when you can get it in seven fabulous colors and it sports three card slots plus a cash flap. We're partial to the Midnight Green, but the brown and wine red shades are also quite eye-catching.

Otterbox Symmetry

Symmetrical perfection

Otterbox's cases may be expensive, but they've proven that the high price is absolutely justified. The Symmetry line is one of our favorite among Otterbox's cases because it brings that vaunted Otterbox standard of protection in a slimmer and lighter profile. You can grab one in classic black or spring for the funkier blue shade.

TORRAS Moonclimber

Prop it up

The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Galaxy S21+ makes it the perfect smartphone for binge-watching videos, and the Moonclimber Series case from TORRAS lets you do that with little to no effort, thanks to its three-way adjustable metal kickstand. The clear case also comes with raised lips around the display and a camera module for added protection.

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases

Even though the Galaxy S22 series is the latest and greatest, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ can still hold its own against some of the best Android phones available in the market in 2022. And if you choose to buy one, pairing it with a well-built case makes the perfect sense.

Our top vote goes to Caseology's Parallax, which has a distinct textured back pattern that lends it an amazing design. It's not just about the looks, as the case provides a sturdy in-hand grip and is backed by military-grade protection. On the other hand, if you'd rather go for something a bit more minimal, take a look at Ringke's Air-S. It can be bought in a variety of fun colors and offers lightweight yet sturdy protection for your flagship smartphone.

As big and weighty as the Galaxy S21+ is, we highly recommend going for a durable case that can take a drop or two in style, such as the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series. It's super tough and has the added benefit of a kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Once you've decided on a case, don't forget to check out some of the best Galaxy S21+ screen protectors to guard your phone's gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen from all kinds of scratches and fingerprints.