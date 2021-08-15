Cancel
How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might be dissatisfied with. Although conventional wisdom suggests having a retirement nest egg of at least $1 million, that's a difficult number to achieve for many Americans.

To paint a more realistic picture of retirement finances, GOBankingRates determined how long $500,000 will last in every state. To do this, the study analyzed average spending data — including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation and health care — for people ages 65 and older.

Get a clear idea of the cost of living across America.

Last updated: Jun. 2, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSspa_0YIm4Pd700

Hawaii

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 5 years, 2 months and 24 days
  • Annual expenditure: $95,538.52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOx2H_0YIm4Pd700

New York

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 7 years, 1 month and 1 day
  • Annual Expenditure: $70,523.40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIIk9_0YIm4Pd700

California

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 7 years, 3 months and 19 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $68,502.94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4zRt_0YIm4Pd700

Oregon

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 7 years, 9 months and 7 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $64,317.72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bR6Vf_0YIm4Pd700

Massachusetts

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 7 years, 11 months and 31 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $62,489.69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc5xU_0YIm4Pd700

Alaska

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 1 month and 27 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $61,238.94
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDhvF_0YIm4Pd700

Maryland

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 2 months and 2 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $61,190.83
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEKrR_0YIm4Pd700

Connecticut

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 5 months and 12 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $61,190.83
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0nv3_0YIm4Pd700

Rhode Island

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 8 months and 8 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $57,534.78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Dly0_0YIm4Pd700

New Jersey

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 10 months and 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $56,187.81
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vbL6_0YIm4Pd700

Vermont

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 11 months and 4 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $55,995.38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bv706_0YIm4Pd700

Maine

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 8 years, 11 months and 11 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $55,851.07
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XhHR_0YIm4Pd700

Washington

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 2 months and 13 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $54,359.78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pwSp_0YIm4Pd700

Nevada

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 6 months and 19 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $52,339.33
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIx4M_0YIm4Pd700

New Hampshire

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 7 months and 2 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $52,146.90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185Cwj_0YIm4Pd700

Delaware

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 7 months and 24 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $51,810.16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMwGs_0YIm4Pd700

Colorado

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 11 months and 19 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,126.45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwiZ3_0YIm4Pd700

Pennsylvania

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 9 years, 11 months and 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $50,030.24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fGnO_0YIm4Pd700

Virginia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 2 months and 28 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,827.59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05J1Y4_0YIm4Pd700

Arizona

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 3 months and 4 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,731.38
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFHb3_0YIm4Pd700

Minnesota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 3 months and 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,442.74
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmE8n_0YIm4Pd700

South Dakota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 4 months and 29 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,009.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwLnN_0YIm4Pd700

Florida

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 4 months and 29 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $48,009.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PD9Em_0YIm4Pd700

Montana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 5 months and 16 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,817.36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxzYs_0YIm4Pd700

Utah

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 7 months and 13 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $47,095.77
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvYha_0YIm4Pd700

North Dakota

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 9 months and 7 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,422.29
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzZPR_0YIm4Pd700

Wisconsin

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 9 months and 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,229.87
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EG6sK_0YIm4Pd700

North Carolina

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 9 months and 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,229.87
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7lDz_0YIm4Pd700

South Carolina

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 10 years, 10 months and 2 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $46,133.65
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2CD8_0YIm4Pd700

Illinois

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 1o years, 11 months and 8 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,700.70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQZU3_0YIm4Pd700

Wyoming

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 0 months and 7 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,363.96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PS8q3_0YIm4Pd700

Idaho

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days :11 years, 0 months and 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,171.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6Bfe_0YIm4Pd700

Kentucky

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days :11 years, 1 month and 5 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $45,027.22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ertS_0YIm4Pd700

Louisiana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days :11 years, 1 month and 23 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $44,834.79
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmtZO_0YIm4Pd700

Nebraska

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 2 months and 6 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $44,738.58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlCQt_0YIm4Pd700

West Virginia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 2 months and 17 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $44,594.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBwDl_0YIm4Pd700

Ohio

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 3 months and 8 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $44,353.73
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtrBJ_0YIm4Pd700

Texas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 3 months and 19 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $44,257.52

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzKQo_0YIm4Pd700

Iowa

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 4months and 18 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $43,920.78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k21HH_0YIm4Pd700

Michigan

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 5 months and 20 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $43,584.04
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoMYq_0YIm4Pd700

Indiana

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 6 months and 26 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $43,199.19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GemVB_0YIm4Pd700

Georgia

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 7 months and 3 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $43,151.08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477ZDx_0YIm4Pd700

Tennessee

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 7 months and 3 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $43,151.08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmTZe_0YIm4Pd700

New Mexico

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 7 months and 21 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $42,958.66
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHwkq_0YIm4Pd700

Alabama

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 7 months and 25 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $42,910.55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmGu7_0YIm4Pd700

Missouri

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 8 months and 1 day
  • Annual Expenditure: $42,862.45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkBzq_0YIm4Pd700

Arkansas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 9months and 18 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $42,381.39
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nGvU_0YIm4Pd700

Oklahoma

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 11 months and 1 day
  • Annual Expenditure: $41,948.43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoxUh_0YIm4Pd700

Kansas

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 11 years, 11 months and 20 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $41,756.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQcQl_0YIm4Pd700

Mississippi

$500,000 will last:

  • Years, Months, and Days : 12 years, 3 months and 18 days
  • Annual Expenditure: $40,649.57
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmpfJ_0YIm4Pd700

How Long Will a $500K Retirement Nest Egg Last?

When you're trying to gauge how long $500,000 will last you, where you choose to live is crucial due to the difference in cost-of-living expenses across the nation.

For example, as far as location goes, Mississippi ranks as the top choice for making $500,000 last as long as possible. According to the data, however, $500,000 in Mississippi will last only about four months longer than it would in Kansas, which is the second-best place to retire with $500,000.

If Hawaii, California or New York are your dream retirement destinations, $500,000 won't last nearly as long. These states are considered some of the worst choices to retire in with that size of a nest egg as savings. For example, if you were to move to Hawaii instead of Mississippi, you would get nearly seven fewer years, on average, out of your retirement savings.

But location isn't the only thing to consider. You also need to decide how you'll spend your money, and weigh that against the average cost-of-living expenses in your chosen state. Perhaps you plan on sharing a home with someone else who can afford to pay half of the expenses. Or maybe transportation costs aren't an issue for you because you plan to use a free or low-cost transit system.

Whatever the case, to make your $500,000 nest egg go the distance, it's important to choose a retirement destination that will best serve your specific needs at the most affordable cost.

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Methodology:In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2019/2020 Midyear Consumer Expenditure Survey data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state's overall cost of living index score for 2020 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state's average annual expenditures estimate. All 50 states and the District of Columbia were then ranked with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 will last the longest and No. 51 being the state where it will run out most quickly. GOBankingRates provided supplemental information on the average annual cost of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and healthcare for people 65 and older in each state by again using MERIC's cost of living indices for each category to factor out national estimates from the CES. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 20, 2021.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

    Community Policy