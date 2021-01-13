Cancel
Prairie View, TX

PVAMU alumnus becomes first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Houston’s DeBakey VA Medical Center

 2021-01-13

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – During a time when healthcare workers are making history every day on the front lines of fighting the global pandemic, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumnus Howard Green ‘00, MBA, BSN, RN, is also leaving his mark another way. The U.S. Coast Guard veteran and emergency department nurse manager was the first employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center.

