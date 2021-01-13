PVAMU alumnus becomes first to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Houston’s DeBakey VA Medical Center
HOUSTON – During a time when healthcare workers are making history every day on the front lines of fighting the global pandemic, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) alumnus Howard Green ‘00, MBA, BSN, RN, is also leaving his mark another way. The U.S. Coast Guard veteran and emergency department nurse manager was the first employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center.www.pvamu.edu
