NHL power rankings 2022-’23: no quit in the Devils, Jets power higher

What NHL team is the best right now? With the 2022-23 NHL season officially underway, it’s time for some updated NHL power rankings to get a sense of where teams really stand, based on offseason acquisitions and what we’ve seen in the first third of the campaign.

The offseason was full of interesting, season-altering headlines, with key injuries, signings and draft picks making an impact on lineups. As the season progresses, we’re seeing some teams prove what they’re made of and live up to the offseason hype, while others struggle to get going.

Without further ado, here are Sportsnaut’s NHL power rankings as we look ahead to the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

NHL power rankings: Best NHL teams in 2022-’23

1. Boston Bruins

Previous: 2nd in the NHL power rankings

The Bruins and their still-undefeated in regulation home record regain the top spot in the NHL power rankings. The club is playing solid hockey, with an 8-0-2 record in their last ten games, have won four straight contests, and hold a ridiculous +68 goal differential, following a huge comeback win in the Winter Classic .

The club has only suffered four regulation losses on the season so far, and the Bs have not shown any signs of struggle, likely thanks to David Pastrnak’s MVP -calibre start to the season, with 58 points in 40 games. Hampus Lindholm is also thriving in his first full season in a Bruins jersey, utilizing his big blue line shot and showing even more of the power play prowess he’s shown thus far. And, through the first handful of games, the Bs have also showcased a strong penalty kill as well as a successful power play.

2. Carolina Hurricanes

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Previous: 1st in the NHL power rankings

The Eastern conference favorite to hoist Lord Stanley’s trophy, the Canes, even with an injury to goaltender Freddie Andersen, are finally showing the league what they’re made of. They went on a huge run that saw them win a dozen games but, thanks to stellar play by the Bruins, they fall to second place in the power rankings, though they still have a solid lead in the Metropolitan Division.

Special teams seem to be improving slowly, with the power play sitting at 19.7% and the penalty kill declining slightly to 79.4%, though that doesn’t seem to stop them. Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta seem to be settling in well in Andersen’s absence, helping the club steal big games. The Canes look determined to make a deep playoff run.

3. Winnipeg Jets

Previous ranking: 10th in the NHL power rankings

The Jets seemed to struggle early on, but have bounced back and won five straight games and are helped by some questionable play in the Central Division. They maintain second place in their division as a result, and skyrocket to the top three of the NHL power rankings. But, they still have some work to do, as they have gone 6-4-0 in their last ten contests. But, Nik Ehlers has been strong in his return, and this can only help the club.

It seems unlikely that they will stay in this position, especially considering that, for a long time, defenseman Josh Morrissey was the only point-per-game player on the roster, only recently joined by Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois (who, granted, has heated up lately). But, they are getting wins in creative ways to piece together a .662 win percentage and a +29 goal differential. But, Connor Hellebuyck’s .928 save percentage and 2.30 goals against average is a big reason for this team’s success.

4. Washington Capitals

Previous ranking: 3rd in the NHL power rankings

Alex Ovechkin proved that he is never to be taken for granted, surpassing Gordie Howe to become the second highest goal scorer in the NHL. And, he’s taking his team along for his successes–the Caps have skyrocketed to earn a playoff spot in the extremely tight Metropolitan Division, despite a pretty lengthy injury list.

It’s a far cry from the struggles they faced early in the season, and they have bounced back with strength and grit. The club’s special teams numbers are respectable and, though they’ve played more games than their competition, they maintain a top spot in the NHL power rankings, as they’ve gone 7-1-2 in their last ten games. And, the club has three straight divisional contests coming up, including a big one against the New York Islanders, so they will really be working hard to secure big wins.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

Previous: 4th in the NHL power rankings

The Maple Leafs are finally living up to the hype, boasting a +33 goal differential and a pretty firm grip on the second spot in the Atlantic division. Goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov have returned from injuries that sidelined them both for a significant bit of the season thus far, and Samsonov in particular has been strong and reliable in the blue paint since his return. And, Auston Matthews and William Nylander seem to have bounced back from early-season struggles to hit point-per-game paces. The club seems to be undeterred by a significant list of injuries, and the Leafs stay in the top five in the NHL power rankings.

6. New York Rangers

Previous ranking: 6th in the NHL power rankings

The Rangers are playing some solid hockey, and stay in the same position as a result. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are operating at better than point-per-game paces, and Igor Shesterkin is continuing to impress the league with a 2.48 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.

The team is also lucky in that they are unscathed by injuries, which seems to be a rare gem at this point in the season. So, they can continue to build on their +21 goal differential and offer strong competition in the already tight Metropolitan division.

7. Tampa Bay Lightning

Previous ranking: 5th in the NHL power rankings

The Bolts stay relatively stable in the NHL power rankings, though they have a few, all-important games in hand over the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit above them in the Atlantic Division. They’ve improved their power play to a 26.7% effectiveness rate, and Nikita Kucherov in particular has been on fire of late, exploding offensively to hold 55 points in 38 games and becoming one of the top players in the league, points-wise.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Kucherov and Victor Hedman are hardly players to take lightly, and everyone but Hedman has at least a point-per-game pace. And, Andrei Vasilevskiy is still regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the league, so it’s no surprise that the Lightning stay in the top ten in the NHL power rankings.

8. Dallas Stars

Previous ranking: 7th in the NHL power rankings

The Stars are first in the Central Division and, as they’ve gone 6-3-1 in their last ten games and hold a +34 goal differential, they stay in virtually the same spot in the rankings.

In order to stay atop the division, the club will need to rely on their big offensive contracts in Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, taking some of the scoring pressure off of newly- signed youngster Jason Roberston, and the team (especially Benn and Roope Hintz ) seems to be responding. Robertson, though, has been a superstar for his club, and became the first player to score 20 goals this season. The club’s special teams numbers are respectable–especially the 27.6% power play–and they have a ton of out-of-conference contests coming up.

9. Vegas Golden Knights

Previous ranking: 9th in the NHL power rankings

The Knights are certainly benefiting from questionable play in other parts of the league. As a result, they stay stagnant in the NHL power rankings with a 5-4-1 record in their last ten games, though they are still first in the weak Pacific Division. Jack Eichel, who enjoyed success through the first quarter of the season, left the club’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury, but has since returned to the roster, alongside Jonathan Marchessault.

The team seems to have some fight left in them, boasting a wildly impressive 25% power play, and slowly but surely improving its penalty kill. Ahead of a divisional matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on January 14, the Knights stay in top ten in the NHL power rankings thanks to the sheer talent on the roster.

10. Minnesota Wild

Previous ranking: 8th in the NHL power rankings

Kirill Kaprizov has taken charge and seems to be on a mission to prove that the Wild should not be taken lightly. The club has fought back to collect a .603 win percentage and 47 points, powering to third place in the Central Division, despite a divisional loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Kaprizov boasts 48 points in 39 games, which is certainly a huge reason for this team’s standing. Respectable special teams numbers, alongside injuries and questionable play in the Central Division, are also helping this team stay afloat, though injuries to Jordan Greenway and Mats Zuccarello, as well as Marc-Andre Fleury leaving the team for personal reasons, may change this club’s outlook.

NHL power rankings: Second-tier contenders to watch out for in the postseason

11. Seattle Kraken

Previous ranking: 13th in the NHL power rankings

The Kraken seem to be a shock early on in the season, and could develop into a real sleeper pick this season, thanks to a .632 win percentage, four straight wins and a solid (but fluctuating) +17 goal differential in a weak Pacific Division. The team also runs a solid 21.6% power play, but desperately needs to improve the 68.9% penalty kill, which seems to be plateaued of late.

Nonetheless, thanks to the struggling division, the Kraken are making an early case for sneaking into the post-season, and have points leader Andre Burakovsky to thank for some huge victories. Thanks to a big divisional (and likely revenge-focused) win over the Edmonton Oilers, the Kraken rise slightly in the NHL power rankings.

12. Los Angeles Kings

Previous ranking: 12th in the NHL power rankings

The Kings have powered back to claim second place in the extremely weak Pacific Division, though they are the only team in a playoff position with a negative goal differential (-4). What’s more, there is not a single point-per-game player on the roster and, while the power play is solid, the penalty kill could really use some work.

The Kings are significantly helped by an exceptionally weak Pacific Division but, still, have gone on a successful run of late, with a 7-2-1 in their last ten games . But, this pace and record may not be sustainable, and they have played quite a bit more games than their competition (which likely accounts for the point bonus) but the Kings stay in the top half in the NHL power rankings.

13. New York Islanders

Previous ranking: 14th in the NHL power rankings

Newly- inked Mathew Barzal seems to be carrying the team on his back lately, as he was on an impressive goal tear before sustaining a minor injury in the club’s contest against the Edmonton Oilers, causing him to miss the contest against the Flames. Despite two straight losses in Alberta, the Isles are putting up a solid fight for a playoff spot in the extremely competitive Metropolitan Division, thanks to Barzal’s impressive efforts.

The club’s penalty kill, which was once near perfect, sits at 81.3%, and seems to be declining. And, the power play has produced virtually nothing of late, which is especially important considering the Metropolitan Division seems to be the tightest race so far. As it stands, the team is relying heavily on Barzal as well as goaltender Ilya Sorokin to bail them out and help them win one goal games, so they will need to return to the play they started the season with if they want to compete.

14. Colorado Avalanche

Previous ranking: 14th in the NHL power rankings

The Stanley Cup champions started the season as the favorites to win it all again this season, but the team stays in roughly the same spot in the NHL power rankings thanks to a seemingly endless list of injuries. Nathan MacKinnon and Darren Helm returned to the lineup (and, of course, MacKinnon is back right away doing Mackinnon things), but the club was dealt a difficult blow when Val Nichushkin re-injured his surgically repaired ankle, and the club announced that Captain Gabriel Landeskog is nowhere close to returning to the lineup.

Landeskog’s absence is compounded by injuries to Josh Manson, Bowen Byram and backup netminder Pavel Francouz. Things could start to become worrisome in Colorado as injuries add up and take their toll on their point totals but, as key players return, things could just as easily flip and become red hot.

15. New Jersey Devils

Previous: 17th in the NHL power rankings

The Devils are staying afloat and seem to rebounding from a slump, clinging to second place in the Metropolitan Division. The red hot Caps are just one point behind them, though, and questions about New Jersey’s staying power are circulating, especially in the tightest division in the league. That doesn’t seem to be bothering the team, though, as they continue to pull out points in divisional contests against the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Respectable special teams and strong gameplay from Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are giving this team a fighting chance, and the young Devils don’t look ready to tap out just yet.

16. Edmonton Oilers

Previous ranking: 15th in the NHL power rankings

The Oilers stay in the same spot in the NHL power rankings, pulling themselves out of a sort of rut to compete for third spot in the Pacific Division, though the Kraken have significant games in hand. Of course, superstar duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl lead the efforts, with 76 and 62 points respectively.

The issue in Edmonton, for a while, seemed to be the goaltending, though both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner seem to have settled in the blue paint of late. The team has gone 4-4-2 in their last ten games, which is not great, but includes a massive divisional win over the Seattle Kraken with a rematch planned for January 17th. The key in Edmonton will need to be consistency, as has been the issue with many clubs across the league this season.

NHL power rankings: Franchises on the outside looking in at playoff contention

17. Pittsburgh Penguins ( previous ranking: 11)

18. Buffalo Sabres (previous ranking: 18)

19. Calgary Flames (previous ranking: 19)

20. Nashville Predators (previous ranking: 22)

21. St. Louis Blues (previous ranking: 20)

22. Detroit Red Wings (previous ranking: 21)

23. Florida Panthers (previous ranking: 25)

24. Vancouver Canucks (previous ranking: 23)

25. Ottawa Senators (previous ranking: 24)

26. Philadelphia Flyers (previous ranking: 26)

NHL power rankings: Clubs whose rebuilds need a jolt

27. Arizona Coyotes (previous ranking: 26)

28. San Jose Sharks (previous ranking: 29)

29. Montreal Canadiens (previous ranking: 28)

NHL power rankings: Worst teams in bottom-heavy league

30. Anaheim Ducks (previous ranking: 31)

31. Columbus Blue Jackets (previous ranking: 30)

32. Chicago Blackhawks (previous ranking: 32)

