NHL power rankings 2022-’23: New Jersey soars, Maple Leafs fall again

What NHL team is the best right now? With the 2022-23 NHL season officially underway, it’s time for some updated NHL power rankings to get a sense of where teams really stand, based on offseason acquisitions and what we’ve seen in the first week.

The offseason was full of interesting, season-altering headlines, with key injuries, signings and draft picks making an impact on lineups. As the season starts, we’re seeing some teams prove what they’re made of and live up to the offseason hype, while others struggle to get going.

Without further ado, here are Sportsnaut’s NHL power rankings as we look ahead to the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

NHL power rankings: Best NHL teams in 2022-’23

1. Boston Bruins (previous ranking: 4)

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins are also undefeated in their last five games, thanks to an offense that has seen the return of gritty forward Brad Marchand. As a result of some dominant play, they lead the NHL power rankings.

The club has only suffered one loss in its first nine contests, and the Bs have not shown any signs of struggle, likely thanks to David Krejci’s return to the NHL from a season spent in his native Czech Republic. Hampus Lindholm will also spend his first full season in a Bruins jersey, likely quarterbacking the power play and utilizing his big blue line shot. And, through the first handful of games, the Bs have also showcased a strong penalty kill as well as a successful power play. As long as the team can keep this up, Boston will likely make the postseason yet again.

2. Vegas Golden Knights (previous ranking: 9)

Despite a season-ending injury to starting goaltender Robin Lehner, the Knights are rebounding well from a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season with a strong start, catapulting them to second in the NHL power rankings. Jack Eichel is healthy and playing his first full season on the west coast, which is certainly contributing to the club’s 8-2-0 record and the +15 goal differential. The special teams have suffered slightly, but that’s to be expected and nothing really concerning, especially in a weak division. If they keep this pace, they will likely return to the form fans have come to expect from the Golden Knights and finish atop the Pacific Division.

3. Edmonton Oilers (previous ranking: 10)

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are hard to bet against, considering they have the best one-two offensive tandem in the league in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So, with a 6-3-0 record and as winners of their last four straight, they rise to third place in the NHL power rankings. McDavid already has two hat tricks on the season, and is largely responsible for the team’s ridiculous. 33.3% power play effectiveness. Jack Campbell is struggling to find his groove early on, but it doesn’t seem to faze the Oilers, who can certainly generate offense to help him out. What’s more, young netminder Stuart Skinner seems to be coming into his own between the pipes.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Oilers, check out #EdmontonOilers rumors, rankings, and news here .

4. Carolina Hurricanes (previous ranking: 2)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern conference favorite to hoist Lord Stanley’s trophy, the Canes are boasting a strong start to the season, thanks to the summertime acquisition of Brent Burns, as well as solid play from the club’s core players in Freddie Andersen, Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov. Impressive play in the blue paint paired with strong defensive corps and strong special teams performances will carry Carolina to a strong regular season. It might even help the Hurricanes realize a deep playoff run, as has been the expectation with this club for a few years, though a slight dip in the NHL power rankings is a result of a few losses, like a big loss to the New York Islanders.

5. Calgary Flames (previous ranking: 3)

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Undefeated through the first three games of the season, the Flames underwent some high-profile, big news changes in the offseason, including the blockbuster trade that saw Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar head north to Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk become a Florida Panther. The club swapped Johnny Gaudreau for Nazem Kadri, and are expected to be a real powerhouse threat this upcoming season.

Things have slowed down a bit for the club, especially following a huge loss to the rival Edmonton Oilers, which could prove costly in a tight divisional race. Nonetheless, this team has a lot of talent and can really put up a fight, especially by using their 26.9% power play, and they stay high in the NHL power rankings.

Related: The Most Valuable Hockey Cards – From $22,000 To Six-Figures

6. Colorado Avalanche (previous ranking: 1)

Credit: Gerry Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup champions are the favorites to win it all again this season, despite losing Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky in the offseason. They also replaced Darcy Kuemper with former New York Rangers netminder Alexandar Georgiev, who is not expected to have to save many games because the Avs’ blue line is just so good. Cale Makar, Devon Toews and Bowen Byram are all big parts of the club’s insane 39.3% power play.

But, injury struck Valeri Nichushkin, who was among the league leaders in points at the time he got hurt, and the Avalanche have been struggling to recover, seeing a familiar struggle in the form of a 69.7% penalty kill. The club lost both contests he’s missed, falling short in bouts with the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders, and injury woes seem to be compounding, with captain Gabriel Landeskog and veteran Darren Helm both sidelined. This sees them fall in the NHL power rankings.

Check Out: Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever – Includes Wayne Gretzky and more

6. Dallas Stars (previous ranking: 6)

The Stars may be in trouble, no thanks to an injury to superstar netminder Jake Oettinger, who has done nothing short of stand on his head so far. They are still sitting atop the Central division, leaving them unchanged in the NHL power rankings, but could really go either way in terms of success, especially without Oettinger. It wasn’t so long ago that they pulled off a shocking trip to the Stanley Cup finals, but have not made the playoffs since.

Related: NHL standings

In order to stay atop the division, the club will need to rely on their big offensive contracts in Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, taking some of the scoring pressure off of newly- signed youngster Jason Roberston. The club’s special teams numbers are respectable, and they boast a +7 goal differential, but they’ll need to work hard if Oettinger is out long term.

7. Florida Panthers (previous ranking: 5)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers were on the receiving end of that blockbuster trade with the Flames, and many felt that they were on the losing side of the deal. But, that hasn’t changed the way the Cats have played in their first few contests this season, despite a slight drop in the NHL power rankings.

The power play could use some work, sitting at a pretty dismal 9.8%, and the penalty kill has also sunk to 74.3%, falling quickly from a near perfect effectiveness rate. The club recently lost a pair of contests to the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers, but quickly recovered and pulled out a win over the divisional Ottawa Senators. Still, they pose a real threat in the Atlantic division.

8. New York Rangers (previous ranking: 7)

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The new-look New York Rangers club is enjoying early success yet again this season, building on last season’s riches. Igor Shesterkin is slated to have a Vezina-contending season yet again, and the offseason addition of Vincent Trocheck only strengthens the offense, led by Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. The team’s power play has cooled off, hence the slight fall in the NHL power rankings, but is still more than respectable at nearly 25%, and is balanced by a pretty decent penalty kill that’s nearly 80% effective. Of course, young superstar defenseman Adam Fox is also a huge help for this club, and they sit high in the NHL power rankings yet again.

9. New Jersey Devils (previous ranking: 31)

Catapulting in the NHL power rankings, the young Devils pulled off a 1-0 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche. They seem to be full of upsets early on in the season, boasting a .667 win percentage and a +8 goal differential so far, leading them to the top of the Metropolitan division. Mackenzie Blackwood has been one of the best goaltenders through the league’s first month, and sharing duties with Vitek Vanecek seems to work in the blue paint, as each has a less than 3.00 goals against average. What’s more, Jesper Bratt has 15 points in 9 games, leading his team to some huge victories.

10. Winnipeg Jets (previous ranking: 22)

The Jets seemed to struggle early on, but are helped by some questionable play in the Central division, and rise to close out the top 10 in the NHL power rankings as a result. It seems unlikely that they will stay in this position, especially considering they do not have a single point-per-game player on the roster, and not very effective special teams, but they are getting wins in creative ways to piece together a .611 win percentage. The +1 goal differential is not helping either, leaving only Connor Hellebuyck’s .931 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average as the answer for this team’s success.

Related: NHL games today – 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency

NHL power rankings: Second-tier contenders to watch out for in the postseason

11. New York Islanders (previous ranking: 17)

Newly- inked Mathew Barzal leads his club with ten assists in nine contests, and the Isles are getting goals from everywhere–including the Noah Dobson-led blue line. The Islanders have won their last three straight games, including a huge, exciting comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Thanks to solid play, they shoot up in the NHL power rankings.

The club’s penalty kill was also perfect until it met the Avs’ dynamic power play, but the nearly-perfect version is still just as valuable for a club that historically plays defensive-minded hockey. With Ilya Sorokin making big saves in net and Barzal helping his teammates find the back of the net, this team once again is showing flashes of the Isles that made the final four in two straight years.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Blues, check out #STLBlues rumors, rankings, and news here .

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (previous ranking: 14)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As predicted, the Bolts seem to have evened themselves out, building themselves back up to a .556 win percentage. As a result, they rise slightly but remain in the middle of the NHL power rankings in the early goings of the campaign. They won two straight and four of their last five, and Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman are hardly players to take lightly, though only Kucherov has a better than point-per-game pace thus far. But, Andrei Vasilevskiy is still regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the league, so don’t expect to see the Bolts middling for long.

13. Philadelphia Flyers (previous ranking: 18)

John Tortorella’s Flyers are off to a somewhat surprising start, in that they are actually winning games. As a result, they jump to the top half of the NHL power rankings. No one expected anything from this club this year, but Carter Hart seems to have bounced back from his disastrous campaign last season, and boasts a 2.31 goals against average and a .938 save percentage, which is among the best in the league. Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes are operating at slightly better than point-per-game paces, and the special teams are surprisingly effective. Ivan Provorov is manning the blue line with big hits and solid defensive hockey and, so far, this team is seriously exceeding expectations.

14. Washington Capitals (previous ranking: 15)

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Caps find themselves in the middle of the NHL power rankings yet again, carrying a 5-4 record. The penalty kill in Washington seems to have improved, and Darcy Kuemper seems to have found a groove with his new club, improving to a .919 save percentage and a 2.47 goals against average.

Powerhouse captain Alex Ovechkin is still leading this club with seven points in nine games, but it is still a far cry from his usual production, and the fact that no one on this team, not even Ovi, carries a point-per-game pace is a bit concerning–and certainly uncharacteristic. The Caps certainly carry the talent to rise out of the middle of the NHL power rankings, but are no strangers to struggle and relying too heavily on Ovechkin. It could be a sign of things to come in Washington.

15. Detroit Red Wings (previous ranking: 19)

The Yzer-plan is moving quickly, and the Wings are barrelling out from the bottom of the division and enjoying a pretty good first bit of the season, pushing them to the top half of the NHL power rankings. The offseason acquisitions of Ville Husso , David Perron and Andrew Copp seem to have paid off for Steve Yzerman and the Wings, who sit in the middle of the Atlantic division with a .625 win percentage. A solid, 84% penalty kill and a pretty respectable power play help, and the pre-existing talent in Dylan Larkin, combined with young stars Lucas Raymond and Mo Seider, make this team a potential early sleeper pick for sneaking into the playoffs.

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (previous ranking: 12)

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Maple Leafs are, in short, struggling early. A pretty significant injury to Matt Murray leaves questions in the blue paint, and a string of losses in questionably-played games are causing concern in Toronto. These struggles are especially tough in a competitive division, and the core four are certainly not pulling their weight so far, evidenced by a -3 goal differential. But, it is early, and Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander are pretty reliable in terms of scoring big goals to lead the Leafs to victory. The team’s .500 record will likely improve but, for now, the club has its work cut out for them if they’re going to rise in the NHL power rankings.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs, check out #LeafsForever rumors, rankings, and news here .

16. Nashville Predators

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Preds are middling in the NHL power rankings, carrying a .500 record and struggling offensively. The pieces are here for the club to return to the post-season, especially if Juuse Saros keeps up his incredible performance. Tons of work needs to be done on a 6.3% power play, and the 78.6% penalty kill could also use some work. But, the Predators are a club to look out for, and could really cause an upset later on in the season.

NHL power rankings: Franchises on the outside looking in at playoff contention

8. Pittsburgh Penguins

11. St. Louis Blues

13. Los Angeles Kings

20. Minnesota Wild

21. Buffalo Sabres

23. Anaheim Ducks

NHL power rankings: Clubs whose rebuilds need a jolt

24. Seattle Kraken

25. Montreal Canadiens

26. Chicago Blackhawks

27. Arizona Coyotes

28. Vancouver Canucks

NHL power rankings: Worst teams in bottom-heavy league

29. Columbus Blue Jackets

30. Ottawa Senators

32. San Jose Sharks

Related: 10 Most Valuable Hockey Cards: From $22,000 To Six-Figures

More must-reads: