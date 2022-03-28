A.C.'s Icees

After one bite of Smokey Jerkey’s jerk chicken, there was no doubt in our minds that south London was well on top in the jerk stakes. We've read and salivated over this takeaway spot for a while. It features in Belly Full, Riaz Phillip’s excellent book on Caribbean food in the UK, and Helen Graves (of the legendary Food Stories blog and now Pit magazine) has long sung its praises. Two years of relative inertia and the onset of spring caused us to finally, finally, get on the train New Cross, hit Smokey Jerkey for some jerk chicken and happily sit in a nearby park with it and a pot of their lovely, enlivening homemade pepper sauce. It really lived up to the high expectations. The depth of char in this jerk isn’t the kind you find north of the river. It’s blackened and sunk in, while the meat stays as tender as it should be. Peering into Smokey Jerkey, you’ll see their smoker in the kitchen; a kind of Robot Wars garden shed creation that helps make some of London’s finest Caribbean cooking. Open fire cooking paired with fiery sauce this good is, quite simply, unbeatable.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO