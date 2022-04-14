ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You’re Breaking Out, This Cult-Favorite Acne Treatment With 27k Reviews Will Clear It Up In No Time

By Olivia Elgart
 1 day ago
Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

This year has been extremely stressful for all of us and unfortunately, with stress comes breakouts. Luckily, if you want to banish your zits fast, look no further than the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion which is a cult-favorite beauty product loved by millions of people. The lotion is currently on sale at Amazon for just $12 and it has over 27,000 positive reviews.

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion here for $12.

The product comes in a 1-ounce bottle full of pink drying lotion. It’s formulated with salicylic acid, sulfur, and calamine which work together to exfoliate the skin while drawing out impurities, gunk, bacteria, and dirt. The bottle can not be shaken, and instead, keep it upright, dip a q-tip inside to bottle, and dab the product on the spots you want to treat. It’s recommended to apply before bed because the product is pink and it works well overnight as it sucks out dirt and build-up. You will be shocked when you wake up because not only will your pimples be gone, but your skin will be smooth and zit-free.

There’s a reason why over 27,200 people gave this product positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “I don’t understand how this works, but it works! You dip a cotton bud into the bottle, right to the bottom, where all the pink liquid is resting. Then the cotton bud is dragged upwards through the liquid. Dab the cotton bud on to your spot, at night, and go to sleep. Your spot will disappear in the morning! It’s insane. It seems to work best on whiteheads for me – those active, greasy, liquid-filled spots. It doesn’t work on red scars or anything, but you wouldn’t expect it to. Anyway, I’ve recommended this product to 3 people after just a few weeks! I love it!”

