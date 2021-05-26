13 best olive oils to add to your kitchen staples

Cancel
Much like wine, olive oil can be a complex ingredient. So before you reach for the same tried and tested golden nectar you always buy, we’d recommend branching out, with one of these tried and tested oils instead. Trust us, your next meal will seriously thank you for it. Whether used to cook or finish dishes, olive oil is, without doubt, one of the most heavily used ingredients on rotation in our kitchens.

But which country produces the “best” olive oil and how much should I spend, we hear you cry! We’ve rounded up our favourites from around the Mediterranean and beyond, including Greece, Spain, France and the Palestinian territories, starting from a very reasonable £7.45.

This is what to look out for when making your selection…

The term “extra virgin” (or EVOO to give it its commonly used abbreviation), means that the juice comes from the very first pressing of the olives. This will result in a more pronounced, complex flavour, which makes it ideal for drizzling on the likes of pizza, pasta and salads, just before serving.

“Cold-pressed” refers to olives that have been kept at a cool temperature to retain the optimum fresh, fruity notes we associate with a top-quality product. “Early harvest” means olives will be under-ripe, which doesn’t sound like such a good thing, but is actually highly prized for young and vibrant flavoured oils.

A well-balanced olive oil might open up with a fresh, grassy, aromatic note, before moving to a fruity mouthfeel and ending with a nutty, peppery, sometimes bitter finish. Some bottles will let you know the harvest date on the bottle (the date the olives were picked), and we’d recommend using within 18 months, while the most nuanced flavours will be at their most vibrant.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Belazu early harvest arbequina extra virgin olive oil bag in box 3l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbnln_0YHduGcJ00

Two Fields extra virgin olive oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eLWD_0YHduGcJ00

Picualia premium extra virgin olive oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vxBN_0YHduGcJ00

Odysea PDO Kalamata Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Dzar_0YHduGcJ00

Truffle Hunter black and white truffle oil (2 x 100ml)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbbV7_0YHduGcJ00

Frantoio Muraglia extra virgin olive oil tins (2 x 250ml)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DTOF_0YHduGcJ00

Olive branch Greek extra virgin olive oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AevU0_0YHduGcJ00

Le Coste olive oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDMUp_0YHduGcJ00

Lia extra virgin olive oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIWbM_0YHduGcJ00

Grand Brahis noir AOP Vallee Des Baux de Provence extra virgin olive oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DXCp_0YHduGcJ00

Oliveology 22°C organic extra virgin olive oil 750ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPR6G_0YHduGcJ00

Zaytoun Palestinian olive oil 250ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zhCOB_0YHduGcJ00

Leoube Olive Oil 500ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpJSd_0YHduGcJ00

The verdict: Olive oil

