This Adorable Pom-Pom Top Will Instantly Bring a Smile to Your Face

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our clothes are so much more than what we wear on a daily basis. We express ourselves through personal style, and sometimes even use fashion to lift our spirits. How many times have you felt a bit off, and thrown on a fab outfit to make yourself feel better? We do this all the time — it's basically a form of self-care!

If you need an instant pick-me-up, take a look at this adorable pom-pom top from Blooming Jelly . It has a fun, carefree vibe that you can dress up or down, and it may brighten up your day every time you wear it!

See it! Get the Blooming Jelly Women's Chiffon Blouse Casual Round Neck Short-Sleeve Pom-Pom Top available at Amazon!



This design of this sweet shirt features two layers: There's a silky lining underneath, and a sheer overlay adorned with pom-poms on top. This textured touch is as cute as can be. While we've seen tops that look strikingly similar to this one, this added accessory makes it stand out from the pack. This top is your one-way ticket to an epic Instagram post!

Right now, you can scoop this top up in three amazing shades : mint green, bright pink and crisp white. These hues may be better suited for your spring or summer wardrobe, but it's never too early to get a head start on shopping! Also, if you want to wear it immediately, there are plenty of ways to style it for the winter.

See it! Get the Blooming Jelly Women's Chiffon Blouse Casual Round Neck Short-Sleeve Pom-Pom Top available at Amazon!

Rock it the second your package arrives with an oversized cardigan, or even try layering it over a second-skin turtleneck ! When it comes to fashion, there are no rules — so feel free to get as creative as you want! It's no surprise that shoppers are obsessed with this top, and we're right there with them. As we continue to remain distanced from our usual activities, there's no easier way to turn a frown upside down than by investing in a fanciful find like this Blooming Jelly blouse !

See it! Get the Blooming Jelly Women's Chiffon Blouse Casual Round Neck Short-Sleeve Pom-Pom Top available at Amazon!

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Blooming Jelly and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !