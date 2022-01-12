ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why January 12th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner
Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Led Zeppelin ’s debut album came out. It was recorded at Olympic Studios in Barnes, London but only took 36 hours of studio time to complete since most of the tracks were recorded “live” in the studio with very few overdubs.

In 1974, the Steve Miller Band had the number one song with “The Joker.”

In 1977, The Police had their first rehearsal, held at drummer Stewart Copeland ’s London apartment. At the time, they were a four-piece with Henri Padovani on guitar as well.

In 1993, Van Morrison became the first living inductee to not attend his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2005, Green Day ’s album, American Idiot , was the top-selling record of the week.

In 2003, Bee Gees singer Maurice Gibb died at age 53 from a heart attack.

And in 2013, Black Sabbath announced the upcoming release of their album 13 , the band’s first record with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals in 35 years and Sabbath’s first record since 1995’s Forbidden .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

