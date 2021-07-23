Cancel
Internet

4 Proven Tactics To Get More Email Subscribers Using Explainer Videos

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
Explainer videos are great for conveying a message to an audience and they help to convert leads to buyers.

According to Forrester Research, a single minute of video is worth 1.8 million words. That makes it one of the most economic and efficient delivery methods for your main message.

And it isn’t just about the value. Explainer videos are 64% more likely to convert a visitor than text alone. And in some instances, explainer videos have improved lead generation by 403%.

But there is a problem.

Not everyone who visits your site for the first time will make a purchase right away, they might not even become interested in your product.

Typically only 30% of your visitors will ever return to your site, but you can increase this number by enticing them subscribe to an email list.

What Makes Email Marketing An Important Marketing Medium?

Email marketing is still one of the most effective marketing channels. Creating a clickable cold email subject line is essential, it's the key to getting high open rates.

13% of all online sales start from email marketing campaigns. This makes it the third best online sales platform. For comparison, social media contributes to less than 1% of all online sales.

However, growing email marketing list is a major challenge for many marketing managers.

Let me share you a secret, this is the precise situation where explainer videos can help.

How To Grow An Email Marketing List With Explainer Videos

Explainer videos are great for improving conversion, but the act of watching a video email alone does not instantly create a potential sales contact — a lead — for you. The viewer has to take an action in order for them to graduate from a casual viewer of your content to a potential customer.

Adding explainer videos in onboarding emails is a great way to help your email marketing efforts. Such videos are mediums for understanding key features quickly and diving deeper into product functionality.

There are different ways in which you can encourage an action that will eventually lead to them passing on their contact details and it should all be connected to passing on their contact, in this case an email address.

Below are some proven ways to have an explainer video that will grow your subscriber list:

1. Use A Lead Magnet To Reel In Subscribers

Everyone loves to get something for free.

Use an explainer video to generate interest in a free offer such as an ebook, whitepaper or case study. What you offer is your lead magnet.

When viewers request to download the lead magnet – ask for their email address. Use tools such as Leadpages to add them automatically to your list.

2. Include A Call-To-Action

Add short messages and calls-to-action inside the video to further entice viewers. At the end of the video, you can ask viewers to sign up to your mailing list using a form. Wistia provide this kind of functionality, called Wistia Turnstile.

As it allows you to direct the attention of your audience, a great call-to-action certainly would increase your subscriber.

3. Include Links So Viewers Can Take Action

YouTube and other online video distribution sites are allowing users to embed calls to action and links in videos. Use this opportunity to direct viewers to your mail signup.

YouTube annotation allows you to embed links directly inside the video that you can use to direct viewers to subscribe to your YouTube channel, or to other video that you have.

4. End Of Video Popup

When hosted on your website, at the end of the video, instruct a popup to appear as the video ends. This is a little complicated, but it can be a great way to capture subscribers. Ask your web development team to help you.

This trick is related to where you would host your video. This guide can help you get started choosing the right place.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Explainer videos shouldn’t just be for signing up leads to your email list.

Research has shown that an explainer video embedded into your email messages can increase the click through rate by up to 300% and decrease email list opt-outs by 75%.

This makes your videos just as impressive at the end of the sales funnel as they are at the beginning.

Conclusion

Explainer video is an important aspect of growing your email list and converting your leads to sales.

Utilize your explainer videos in the sales funnel to see the benefits of a strong marketing list and one that will grow your business.

How do you grow your email list? What kind of method you found super effective?

Take Action:

  • Create a free lead magnet to attract visitors to sign up to your mailing list.
  • Embed call to actions and links within your videos that direct viewers to your signup form.
  • Create an end of video popup with your website developer.

Source: https://breadnbeyond.com/explainer-video/4-proven-tactics-to-get-more-email-subscribers-using-explainer-videos/

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order).

 https://breadnbeyond.com/
