Keep Calm & Carry On — Studies Show These New Cherry Gummies May Reduce Stress by 62%

We want you to take a second to acknowledge what’s going on in your body right now. Even if you don’t think you’re currently tense, try relaxing your shoulders, your back, your legs, your mouth and your eyebrows right now. Let go and feel the major difference . Some of us have become so used to being in a constant state of stress that we don’t even know how to chill out anymore!

This past year has been an especially stressful time for the world, and the stressors of daily life just keep coming. There are so many good things to look forward to, but it can be hard to see the light when your brain is constantly buzzing with nervous “what-ifs” and to-do lists. You might not be able to clear your schedule and take a vacation right now, but what you can do is help manage that stress on the day to day. All you need to do is eat a couple of yummy gummies !

Get a one-month supply of Calm Sweet Calm for just $30 at HUM Nutrition!

Calm Sweet Calm is brand new to the celebrity-loved HUM roster, its goal to ease your stress symptoms and let you relax with a soothed mind and body. How? With science. Calm Sweet Calm claims to help reduce cortisol levels in your body. Cortisol is your body’s main stress hormone, known as the “fight or flight” hormone because it keeps you from thinking and reacting properly in stressful situations. Prolonged exposure to cortisol may also “ultimately lead to poor energy levels, a weakened immune system, poor sleep quality, skin and hair health and a number of other serious health consequences.”

What does HUM use to fight off this rise in cortisol levels? Two key ingredients: the stress-reducing ashwagandha and the mood-boosting L-theanine. If you’ve taken ashwagandha before, you may be backing up slowly, knowing the familiar bitter taste, but don’t let that drive you away. These gummies have a natural sour cherry flavor to cover up the bitterness. A five-star reviewer has already called them “delicious”!

Based on a study of 98 participants who received 125mg of Sensoril ashwagandha for 60 days, these Calm Sweet Calm gummies may bring about a 62% decrease in stress symptoms when you take them consistently. That’s major, especially considering how easy they are to take. Take two per day, any time of day, with or without food!

Each container of Calm Sweet Calm comes with 60 vegan gummies in an adorable heart shape. Oh, and along with being vegan, these gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free and sustainably sourced. Now we can really breathe a big sigh of relief!

