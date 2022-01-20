We're Crushing So Hard on These 31 Nail Art Ideas for Valentines Day

Still searching for the perfect lingerie set for Valentine's day? We suggest you check out the new Savage X Fenty V-day collection. On January 18, Rihanna's size-inclusive lingerie brand shared in an Instagram post that, on top of its annual V-day launch, it would be dropping something extra special on January 20, writing, "Out here servin' lace *and* face, henny. This VDay we're givin' you the collab you always knew you needed: This hella sexy Lace'd Up Teddy + an XCLUSIVE new shade of Gloss Bomb HEAT from Fenty Beauty. Now go break some necks, sis." And boy, did the brand deliver. From beautiful, lacy bralettes to fishnet robes and bodysuits, the new V-Day line—ranging in sizes XS to 3X and A to H cups—including the exclusive VIP set, is stacked with tons of pieces that are perfect for date night or a solo night in.
