Best Garmin deals in June 2022

Spring arriving means it's the perfect time for Garmin deals. Garmin devices are more popular than ever, and the turn of the season means lots of people have new fitness goals they'd like to achieve.

Garmin devices are unique in that they're specifically aimed at people who lead active lifestyles. So, if you’re a runner, triathlete, golfer, or cyclist then you should definitely consider investing in a Garmin device. They’re also ideal for people who are trying to get more exercise in their daily routines. Sure, they can get pricey, but that's where Garmin deals come into the picture.

We've rounded up the best Garmin deals on our favorite Garmin gear, so whether you're an experienced runner looking for a GPS watch or someone who just wants to track their daily activities, here are the best Garmin deals you can get right now.

Best Garmin deals today

Best Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner

Garmin Forerunner 745: was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 745 is Garmin's triathlon watch, with a number of multi-sport training modes. The watch has the ability to hold music, get daily workout suggestions, and do contactless payments via Garmin Pay, as well as track workouts. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935: was $499 now $257 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 935 is a lightweight watch, but one that still packs a lot of feature including heart rate monitoring, a barometer, and detailed performance monitoring. Plus, it can last up to two weeks on a single charge making it one of the best Garmin deals around. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: was $449 now $329 @ Amazon

Who doesn't like listening to tunes when they work out? The Garmin Forerunner 645 Music lets you store your songs on the watch itself, so you can leave your phone at home. Plus, this smartwatch has NFC for mobile payments, a bright and colorful screen, and up to five hours of battery life when using GPS. View Deal

Garmin Venu

Garmin Venu 2: was $399 now $347 @ Amazon

With 11-day battery life (or 8 hours in GPS mode) and a beautiful AMOLED display, this watch is a great upgrade over the original Garmin Venu. You can take advantage of new health tracking features, and have plenty of room to store music. View Deal

Garmin Venu: was $349 now $189 @ Amazon

Now that the Garmin Venu 2 is here, there are great discounts to be found on the previous model. This watch has a 5-day battery life (or 6 hours in GPS mode), and you'll be able to track your activity, sleep, and even stress level. View Deal

Garmin Descent

Garmin Descent: now $999 @ Amazon

It may look like a regular watch, but looks can be deceiving — this is a full-featured GPS dive computer with topo mapping, a compass, gyroscope sensors, and barometric altimeter sensors. The Garmin Descent is back to full price on Amazon right now, but we'll keep you up to date with the best sales for this dive computer. View Deal

Garmin Descent: up to $200 rebate @ Garmin

You can get up to $200 in rebates on the Garmin Descent when you buy straight from the manufacturer. You must make your purchase and submit your rebate form by July 19th to get your rebate. Head over to the Garmin Rebates Center for more info.

Garmin Lily

Garmin Lily: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Garmin Lily is one of the best cheap smartwatches on the market — and one of the best-looking, too. It has plenty of useful health-tracking features, making it a rival for the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 and the FitBit Versa 3 for a lower price. The watch is 25% off its usual price right now. View Deal

Garmin Lily Classic: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

This watch probably wins the prize for the best-looking Garmin watch. With an Italian leather watch band, it looks good enough to wear to an evening event or alongside jewellery.

Garmin Lily Classic: was $249 now $199 @ Garmin

Garmin Fenix

Garmin Fenix 6S: was $549 now $491 @ Amazon

Fancy making a saving on Garmin's most premium adventure watch? Yes, please. This sale is mega and the Garmin Fenix 6 is one of Garmin's most premium sports watches, with wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, as well as multi-GNSS satellite reference and outdoor sensors for off-road adventures. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro: was $649 now $494 @ Amazon

You can save big right now on the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro. With a 1.2" always-readable display, advanced sleep monitoring and training features, this is one of the best watches Garmin offers. Just hurry, as this deal won't be around for long. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

If you're not fussed about getting the latest model, there are good deals to be found on the Garmin Fenix 5 right now. With a rugged design, stainless steel bezel, and 24 hour battery life with GPS on, this watch is a perfect companion no matter what you're doing outdoors.

View Deal

Garmin 245 Music: was $349 now $274 @ Best Buy

The Garmin 245 Music can store up to 500 songs, and can last up to 6 hours when using GPS and listening to music. If you're just using GPS, it can go for up to 24 hours. It has a bright 1.2-inch display, and is water-resistant to 165 feet. View Deal

Garmin Vivo

Garmin Vivosmart 4: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This sleek fitness band packs advanced sensors in an affordable package. Tracking sleep, stress and energy levels is endlessly interesting, and it's even better when you can do it knowing you scored a great deal on your Vivosmart 4. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: was $349 now $281 @ Amazon

With built-in GPS, on-demand health metrics, and offline Spotify playback, the Vivocactive 4 is a total score. This well-rounded, fitness-focused smartwatch improves upon the Vivoactive 3 with more bells and whistles for tracking health stats and workouts. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The Vivomove is one of Garmin's most stylish watches, and can easily be worn all day. The hidden touchscreen responds to your movement, and only appears when you need it, plus the watch can connect to your smartphone's GPS to track outdoor activities. It's probably not the right pick for serious runners, but if you're looking for an attractive smartwatch, it ticks all the right boxes. It's currently $100 off. View Deal

Garmin Vivofit 3: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This is one of Garmin's more affordable fitness trackers, with an LED screen and a battery that lasts a whole year without needing to be charged. You'll be able to sync the band with the Garmin app on your phone to track your fitness results. View Deal

Garmin Instinct

Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a basic sports watch that can last a long time on a charge and track you on all your outdoor adventures, this Garmin Instinct deal is one to check out. It has a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter, and can track GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellites. It's rated to withstand all sorts of bumps and shocks, and can last up to 40 hours using Ultratrack mode. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar: was $399 now $315 @ Amazon

Spend a lot of time outdoors? This version of the Garmin Instinct harnesses the power of the sun and can extend the battery life of your watch by up to 54 days.

Garmin Approach

Garmin Approach S60: was $399 now $281 @ Amazon

The Garmin Approach S60 boasts a 1.2" screen, 10 hour battery life, and all-new tracking features. You can also easily change out QuickFit bands to switch up the style of your watch. View Deal

Garmin Approach S40: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

If you're an avid golfer — or know one — the Garmin Approach S40 is a great gift. It won't help your handicap, but this golf watch is stylish and has a colorful 1.2-inch display that can show you more than 41,000 courses from around the world. When you're not on the links, it can also track your steps and other activities. And with 15 hours of battery life, you can get in two rounds without worrying about it losing power. View Deal

Garmin Approach S12: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a simple golfing watch, the Garmin Approach S12 is the one you want. It's got a high-res screen that's easily readable in sunlight, 30-hour battery life with GPS on, and comes pre-loaded with information on more than 40,000 courses across the world. You can also get this deal from the Garmin store . View Deal

Kids' watches

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3: was $89 now $74 @ Amazon

This fun kids fitness tracker comes in a variety of designs, from lilac to camo to Iron Man, Black Panther and Disney Princess-themed. This watch connects to the Garmin Jr. app, which allows kids to unlock games and activities when they achieve minute goals. View Deal

Garmin Vivofit Jr: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This super-cute flower print fitness band will help your kids stay active. They'll be able to run, jump, and swim while keeping track of their activity, and the battery lasts more than a year. The regular band fits wrists up to 145mm, while the XL band fits wrists up to 170mm. View Deal

Garmin DriveSmart

Garmin DriveSmart 86: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon

Garmin don't just make watches and health trackers, of course. The Garmin Drivesmart 86 GPS has an 8" high resolution touchscreen and comes with bluetooth and wifi connectivity built-in. You'll also be able to make hands-free calls and use the voice assistant to ask for directions.

Garmin DriveSmart 65 with Alexa: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

This Garmin DriveSmart GPS has a bright 6.95" display. You'll be able to download updates wirelessly, view live traffic and weather, and make calls hands-free, now with support from Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. You can get the same deal at Garmin's online store . View Deal

Garmin DriveSmart 65: was $269 now $199 @ Garmin

This Garmin DriveSmart GPS has a bright 6.95" display. You'll be able to download updates wirelessly, view live traffic and weather, and make calls hands-free. If you don't mind refurbished, Amazon offers renewed models starting at $174 . View Deal

Garmin RV 890: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Like the name suggests, the Garmin RV 890 is a specialised GPS navigator designed for RVs. It can plan custom routes based on size and weight of your vehicle and comes with a preloaded directory of RV parks and other services. With a bright 8" screen, this device will make your road trips easier and more enjoyable. View Deal

Garmin Edge 530: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

This bike GPS helps you track cycling routes and measures your performance while you ride. The battery lasts up to 20 hours, even with GPS on. You can also get this deal at the Garmin online store . View Deal

