10 Ways to Find Influencers in Your Niche Using Social Media

One of the best sources of influencers is social media websites. Not only do they get most of their social proof from this. Most of them thrive by providing content on social media channels consistently. This is what they do, so you'll naturally find them there.

Because of influencers' nature to hang out in social media channels, you don't need to take complicated eCommerce classes to learn how to promote your Shopify store or another online store. There are now so many tools that you can use to find influencers or uncover the right influencers on social media. Here are some of them.

Upfluence

You cannot talk about influencer marketing without talking about Upfluence. This tool is the first of its kind to allow users to go through a database of influencer profiles and find the right people to promote your brand. The best part is that the statuses of these profiles are updated in real-time. It means you can see their current activity on social media along with the engagements and followers they have gained.

Post for Rent

The name itself is interesting. It seems to be a guest posting tool. But it offers much more than that. It helps you connect with the right influencers to leave reviews for your products and services. How do these reviews help your business? Well, aside from boosting your social proof, it can also increase your search engine rankings. It can help you have higher star ratings, which would do well for your brand.

Influence.co

If you want to have an influencer network that you can visit anytime you need extra promotions, you can use influence.co. This is a tool that helps you find an influencer with just a keyword. However, its influencer database is smaller than the competition. It is excellent because it is free. You don't have to pay for anything to sign up and start searching.

Tweetdeck

If you want some of the top-performing influencers, you need to search for influencers through the social medium. Take Tweetdeck, for example. It may seem like a simple tool that can help you find hashtags or mentions. But you can also use it to discover new influencers who can help you promote your brand. The best part is that you can see the performance of the followers right inside the tool. You can then decide if the influencer is worth pursuing to promote your brand.

Alltop

If you want a directory with all the top blogs in your niche, then AllTop is your website. It is an old directory of some of the top websites in different places. The best part is that you know that you are working with veterans if you found them on this site. Although it can be quite old, it can still be a handy tool for finding some influencers to promote your brand.

HypeAuditor

If we are going to talk about influencers, we should not forget about Instagram. Instagram is one of the fastest-growing social media websites right now. And it will just keep on growing. You should make your Instagram profile visually beautiful by making instagram highlight covers.

One tool that you can use to find influencers in this platform is HypeAuditor. It has an intelligent mechanism that ranks users by the number of followers and engagement. Plus, it refreshes its list daily. So if you want a tool that will serve you the best influencers to work within current times, this is it.

Discover.ly

If you plan to pursue influencer marketing, you should be ready to have a system to approach influencers. This is true not only for new websites like Drum Set Lab or Hunting Bow Lab . You should also seek to organize your process even if you are marketing to influencers for a long time. Discover.ly helps you to do that. It is a convenient Chrome plugin that allows you to see who you are reaching and what platform you used to get them.

AspireIQ

If you want only to advertise your products to a pool of successful influencers, then AspireIQ is your tool. This is a tool that values more than the title of 'influencer.' It also looks at the community formed around a brand. With this tool, you no longer need a b2b referral program . The device is enough. It understands that being an influencer is more than being an idol. It is also about creating valuable content that feeds a community. So if you only want to promote your products to high-quality influencers, then this is the place that you should visit.

Hunter.io

You'll find that finding the right email addresses is vital in the influencer marketing process. It is not enough that you have a system for getting clients. You also need to know how you can find the right email addresses and who you should contact for maximum results. This is what Hunter.io is all about. It allows you to search through websites for official email addresses. The best thing about the tool is the verification system. So you know that you are only getting the email addresses that are working.

Crowdfire

Finding the people to follow for a new business social media account can be challenging. Fortunately, there is Crowdfire. With this tool, you don't need to wonder if who you are following is relevant to your brand. You can search through the device and find the most suitable people. The best part is it is free. So you can use it for two of your social media accounts.

With all of these tools, you now have ten different ways to find the best influencers to promote your products and services. As you can see, you don't even need to search hard. These tools can help you find them for you. You need to key in relevant keywords or go to the appropriate category, and you'll already have influencers waiting to promote your brand.