Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars -- like Reese Witherspoon and Leonardo DiCaprio -- got their start early in life and found continued success as time went on. Others found major success early on but ultimately decided to leave the industry that made them wealthy. Here are some of the richest child stars who stepped away from fame.

Childhood Fame: 45 Richest Child Stars of All Time
Follow: The 28 Richest Actresses of All Time

Last updated: July 13, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7YeG_0YEzoXjp00

1. Amanda Bynes

  • Net worth: $3 million

Amanda Bynes began acting in commercials at age 7 and got her big break on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show "All That." She impressed network producers so much that she landed her own spin-off, "The Amanda Show," and went on to star in a number of films -- including "What a Girl Wants" and "She's the Man" -- as well as the sitcom "What I Like About You." But at 24, she announced in a tweet that she was retiring from acting.

Did You Know?: The Richest Celebrity From Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxRYc_0YEzoXjp00

Where Is She Now?

Since retiring, her focus has been fashion. Bynes graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 with an associate degree and is continuing to pursue her bachelor's degree. Her attorney told People in October that she plans to launch a clothing line as well as a line of fragrances.

Movies: Critically Acclaimed Movies That Bombed at the Box Office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apLPz_0YEzoXjp00

2. Kirk Cameron

  • Net worth: $10 million

"Growing Pains" projected a young Kirk Cameron into stardom in the late '80s. He even got his own show, "Kirk," which ran from 1995 to 1996. But the actor soon realized he had a higher calling. As an evangelical Christian, Cameron opted to forgo the traditional Hollywood path and instead focused on creating faith-based projects.

Empires: Oprah and 24 More Celebrities With Secret Business Empires

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICLF8_0YEzoXjp00

Where Is He Now?

Although he's eschewed mainstream Hollywood, Cameron is still in the entertainment industry. He has starred in the faith-based films "Fireproof" and "Extraordinary," and he has his own production company, CamFam Studios. Cameron recently appeared on an episode of "Fuller House," which starred his sister and fellow child actor, Candace Cameron Bure.

See: Celebrities Who Are Not as Rich as You Think

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvCQ2_0YEzoXjp00

3. Macaulay Culkin

  • Net worth: $18 million

Macaulay Culkin made it big in the '90s as the star of the "Home Alone" movies, "My Girl" and "Richie Rich." And although he still stars in television and movies occasionally, he has largely stepped away from the Hollywood scene.

Late Bloom: Samuel L. Jackson and 34 Other Celebrities Who Got Rich and Famous Later in Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXgs7_0YEzoXjp00

Where Is He Now?

Culkin currently curates a comedy website, Bunny Ears, and is a member of the band The Pizza Underground.

Commerce: Businesses You Didn’t Know Your Favorite Celebrity Owns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gE8tp_0YEzoXjp00

4. Angus T. Jones

  • Net worth: $20 million

Angus T. Jones starred in a couple of movies before landing his big break on “Two and a Half Men.” He stayed on the show from 2003 to 2013 (and made a return for the 2015 finale) but has since left Hollywood behind.

Status: Kim, Kanye and 24 More Celebrity Couples Worth Hundreds of Millions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNA2Y_0YEzoXjp00

Where Is He Now?

After leaving Hollywood, Jones enrolled in college at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and as of a 2016 interview with People, Jones was working as president of entertainment for Tonite, an events company founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin.

Compare: Celebrities Who Are Richer Than You Think

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XY96Y_0YEzoXjp00

5 and 6. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

  • Net worth: $500 million (combined)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were pretty much stars from birth, playing Michelle Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995; they landed the gig when they were only 15 months old. Propelled by their "Full House" fame, the twins went on to act in and produce the Mary-Kate and Ashley home video series and starred in the TV shows “Two of a Kind” and “So Little Time.” Mary-Kate also starred in "Weeds," but hasn't acted since 2011, while Ashley's last acting credit is from 2004.

First Gig: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZDHi_0YEzoXjp00

Where Are They Now?

Since they've stepped away from acting, the Olsens now run a fashion empire that includes luxury brand The Row and contemporary label Elizabeth and James. They each have a net worth of $250 million.

Level Up: 30 Celebrities Who Went From Rags to Riches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRf8w_0YEzoXjp00

7. Shirley Temple

  • Net worth: $30 million (deceased)

Shirley Temple began acting in movies at the age of 3 and went on to become one of the most popular child stars of all time, starring in films that include 1936's "Captain January" and 1940's "The Blue Bird." But she stopped acting when she was just 21 years old.

Oh No: 18 Celebrities Who Lost It All

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dDz3_0YEzoXjp00

What Did She Do After Fame?

Temple spent her later years focusing on humanitarian work, serving as an ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia. She died in 2014 of pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

TV: Whoopi Goldberg and 14 More of the Wealthiest People on TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJjYz_0YEzoXjp00

8. Jonathan Taylor Thomas

  • Net worth: $16 million

Jonathan Taylor Thomas -- aka JTT -- starred in "Home Improvement" from 1991 to 1999, voiced Simba in "The Lion King" (1994) and acted in a number of '90s movies as well. Although he's made a select number of on-screen appearances since his heyday as a teen heartthrob, he hadn't appeared on a red carpet in 15 years as of a 2019 Vice profile.

Back to the Norm: Former Celebrities Who Have Normal Jobs Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPEQB_0YEzoXjp00

Where Is He Now?

Thomas has used his time away from the spotlight to get an education -- he's taken classes at Harvard, St. Andrews in Scotland and Columbia University.

As of a 2013 interview with People, Thomas had shifted his focus to writing and directing, and was enjoying his time outside of Hollywood.

“I never took the fame too seriously,” he told the magazine. “It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

Comments / 4

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Temple
Person
Oprah
Person
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Person
Kanye
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kirk Cameron
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ashley Olsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fame#Child Actor#Christian#Camfam Studios#People Jones#First Gig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Stars Who Have Had Rainbow Babies

The following article includes mentions of pregnancy loss and other sensitive topics. Experiencing pregnancy loss can be heartbreaking. But what can help begin the process of healing and create hope for the future is the possibility of having another baby. While you could never replace the child that was a part of your life for however long they were with you, some are able to keep a place in their hearts for the child (or children) they've lost while also making room for a new member of the family. This little one is sometimes called a rainbow baby.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon puts her endless legs on display in plunging LBD

Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in everything she wears – but her latest glamorous outfit is one of our favorites! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her posing in a director's chair in a plunging LBD. The figure-hugging dress certainly made the most of Reese's...
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, seen for the first time in almost EIGHT YEARS... after Home Improvement star and former teen heartthrob stepped away from spotlight

Jonathan Taylor Thomas was seen for the first time in almost eight years after stepping away from the spotlight despite a very successful career as a child actor. The now 39-year-old Home Improvement star - also known as JTT - was recently seen walking his dogs in Los Angeles in a very rare outing.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Julia Roberts Stepping Away From The Spotlight To Save Marriage?

Julia Roberts, once America’s sweetheart, may be leaving Hollywood behind. One report says the Pretty Woman star is planning a tell-all about her flailing marriage with Danny Moder. Gossip Cop is immediately suspicious of this report. Here’s what we found. ‘Sets The Record Straight’. The cover story of OK! details...
Celebritiespurewow.com

20 Famous Hollywood Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Can you imagine Friends without Jennifer Aniston? Or Sex and the City without Sarah Jessica Parker? While it’s nearly impossible to imagine other stars playing these iconic characters, it almost happened. And if you think that that’s wild, those are just two examples of many. From Walter White in Breaking Bad to Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, here are 20 famous Hollywood roles that almost went to totally different actors.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Lindsay Lohan Net Worth 2021: How The Former Hollywood It-Girl Lost Millions

Lindsay Lohan was a talented child actor who shot to stardom as a teen idol and Hollywood glam girl in the early 2000s. But her career was sidelined by a wild lifestyle and legal issues, including two DUIs and multiple stints in rehab. As a result of her antics, the once sought-after actress saw her jobs dry up and her bank account dwindle. But how is she doing today? Has the Parent Trap star recouped any of her Hollywood cash? Here a look at Lindsay Lohan’s net worth in 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.

Comments / 4

Community Policy