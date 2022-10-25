ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics

By Riley Cardoza
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since.

The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”

In the social media upload, the Utah native kissed her high school sweetheart while holding out ultrasound shots. The dancer reposted the photos in January 2021 after Sage’s birth and reflected on her special year.

“The year I became a mother,” Arnold captioned the Instagram slideshow at the time. “The year we became a family of three. The year Sage Jill Cusick was born. I am eternally grateful for the challenges, lessons, blessings, changes, experiences and perspective that 2020 brought to my life and I will never forget this year. … It makes me emotional looking back at our journey leading up to meeting our sweet Sage. Being a mother is the most rewarding blessing in my life and I cannot wait to keep growing our family in the years to come.”

While raising her daughter, the professional dancer has shown that she is not fazed by Instagram haters commenting on her parenting.

“This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting,” the new mom wrote in January 2021. “Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know. I know I’m far from perfect. You don’t need to remind me of that but why don’t we use our energy instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize? I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

The season 25 winner has been leaning on Cusick, her “best friend,” while raising Sage in the public eye.

“I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn,” Arnold captioned a beach selfie with her husband that same month. “It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents. And it has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together. This guy is my official bestie and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Keep scrolling to see sweet family photos of the pair and their baby girl, from Sage’s hospital stay to the infant’s first New Year’s Eve.

