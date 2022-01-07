ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best wardrobes: Smart storage space for every budget

By Ali Howard
The only way to achieve a serene sleeping space is to declutter – and for that you need smart storage. Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.

Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your sartorial storage needs. Some contemporary wardrobes allow you to change up the interiors, adding split level hanging rails or extra shelving for those neatly folded sweaters, while others forego the internal fixtures to prioritise hanging space – which will be music to your ears if you have an enviable collection of lengthy maxi dresses.

While some furniture brands offer wardrobes that arrive fully formed, given the size of this hefty furniture piece, most require some self-assembly. If this really isn’t your forte look for brands that will put your wardrobe together on delivery – and with luck, take the packaging away with them.

Our round-up comprises a variety of standalone wardrobes chosen for their all-important functionality alongside their aesthetic appeal, suiting different spaces, tastes, and of course, budgets.

How we tested

We tried out our freestanding wardrobes in situ, looking for great design and functionality, quality of materials and craftmanship, how well the poles stood up to our collection of winter coats, and overall storage capacity.

The best wardrobes for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Oak Furnitureland original rustic solid oak double wardrobe: £594.99, Oakfurnitureland.co.uk
  • Best dark wood wardrobe – Made Damien triple wardrobe, walnut & black: £549, Made.com
  • Best for a vintage look – Cotswold Company Camille limewash oak double wardrobe: £1245, Cotswoldco.com
  • Best for storage space – Brayden Studio Toups three door sliding wardrobe: £779.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best for Scandi calm – Natur Pur Swanson four door wardrobe: £389.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best value for money – Argos Home Nordic two door, three drawer wardrobe, grey & pine: £240, Argos.co.uk
  • Best full mirror wardrobe – John Lewis & Partners Elstra 200cm wardrobe with mirrored hinged doors: £674.10, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for smaller spaces – Painted Furniture Company Oxford low two door narrow full hanging wardrobe: £820, Paintedfurnitureco.co.uk

Oak Furnitureland original rustic solid oak double wardrobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgwBu_0YE1KrvY00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

This is a brand synonymous with high quality and so it came as no surprise to find our wardrobe beautifully made and perfectly finished. Unlike most wooden furniture pieces on offer, Oak Furnitureland’s products are crafted from 100 per cent solid oak, meaning no flimsy backs of wardrobes or inferior materials on the interior bits of the drawers.

The wardrobe boasts impressive woodwork: think smart front panelling and neat dovetail joints, while the warm honey-toned oak is waxed to bring out its rustic mature grain and give it its charming antique aesthetic. Timeless in look and simple in design, the wardrobe boasts one large hanging space and a generously sized under drawer. It also arrives in two pieces for easy assembly – and to ensure it gets through the front door.

Buy now £594.99, Oakfurnitureland.co.uk

Made Damien triple wardrobe, walnut & black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxYhF_0YE1KrvY00

Best: Dark wood wardrobe

Rating: 9/10

The Damien wardrobe is one handsome piece of furniture with its clean lines and its sleek walnut effect exterior. Despite being made from engineered wood, it does a very good impression of the real thing with its swirling grain in a multitude of warm tones. We loved the way the pattern creates vertical lines on the wardrobe doors and horizontal lines on the drawers.

In terms of functionality, the wardrobe, which arrives flat-packed, offers plenty of storage space, including a generous hanging area with little wasted space up top, along with four adjustable interior side shelves. The three lower drawers are both easily accessible and generous in capacity. We were impressed with this one for its discreet, slimline metal handles that don’t interrupt the clean silhouette, and for its sturdiness, given that it’s elevated off the floor with slender metal legs.

Buy now £549.00, Made.com

Cotswold Company Camille limewash oak double wardrobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wU5Vm_0YE1KrvY00

Best: For a vintage look

Rating: 9/10

This is not a cheap wardrobe but it is a beautiful furniture piece that looks every bit like a beloved family heirloom – and it promises to age well. The double Camille is crafted from a mix of solid oak and premium quality oak veneers in a limewash finish, which awards it a charming, weathered look while accentuating the natural wood grain. We loved the way the flounced edges at the bottom of the piece echo the curves on the doors, giving the wardrobe a pretty fairy tale quality.

Inside you’ll find a generous amount of hanging space complete with a substantial wooden pole, while the under drawer is wide and deep and easily accessible. Finished with delicate antique-style button knobs, this one’s timeless, practical and ever so pretty.

Buy now £1245.00, Cotswoldco.com

Brayden Studio Toups three door sliding wardrobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFtDZ_0YE1KrvY00

Best: For storage space

Rating: 8/10

This is one substantial and imposing triple wardrobe that offers oodles of versatile storage space, including a pair of hanging rails and no less than seven internal shelving spaces. These aren’t adjustable but they are sufficiently roomy, while the rails are positioned high enough to accommodate both long winter coats and summer maxi dresses.

The wardrobe is made from manufactured wood in a mid-toned oak effect, complete with authentic-looking wood grain. What we loved most about this one was its trio of mirrors on the sliding doors. While most mirrored wardrobes offer a simple wall of glass, these handy full-length mirrors are stylishly framed.

Buy now £799.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Natur Pur Swanson four door wardrobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqmN0_0YE1KrvY00

Best: For Scandi calm

Rating: 8/10

This is another stylish triple wardrobe but one that prioritises drawers and shelving over hanging space. We loved the Swanson for its pleasing symmetry. The central section opens up with double doors while the three neat drawers that sit either side are met with left and right opening cupboards.

The wardrobe is made from manufactured wood and boasts a pale and rustic finish which, despite the piece’s heft, brings Scandi-influenced calm to sleeping spaces. Be prepared to roll your sleeves up on the self-assembly front, but we think, given this one’s affordable price tag, that’s well worth the labour.

Buy now £389.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Argos Home Nordic two door, three drawer wardrobe, grey & pine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvf3F_0YE1KrvY00

Best: Value for money

Rating: 7/10

Combining a decent amount of hanging space with three external drawers is Argos Home’s offering – part of the brand’s Nordic range with matching furniture pieces. This one proves great value for money at under £250, is sufficiently sturdy, and importantly, looks more expensive than it is – and that’s thanks to its finish.

In the chic grey colourway with contrasting natural wood handles it is traditional and homely in feel. We loved the decorative panelling of the doors. It’s also made from FSC-certified pine, scoring points on sustainability. This self-assembly wardrobe requires two DIY-ers with a bit of patience.

Buy now £240.00, Argos.co.uk

John Lewis & Partners Elstra 200cm wardrobe with mirrored hinged doors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONjAR_0YE1KrvY00

Best: Full mirror wardrobe

Rating: 9/10

This stylish and sturdy mirrored wardrobe boasts a cleverly designed interior that maximises storage space. At 200cm it feels luxuriously wide with two double compartments that include ample hanging space and handy shelving up top.

While most mirror-fronted wardrobes are sliding door affairs, this one, unusually, opens up via four hinged doors, which means all-round access. It’s worth noting that with sliding doors, only one section can be opened at a time. The mirrored front is offset with a choice of rustic oak, alpine white or Nocce (a rich dark walnut) in manufactured wood. The best bit is that this one is put together by the delivery team, so all you have to do is put the kettle on and watch.

Buy now £674.10, Johnlewis.com

Painted Furniture Company Oxford low two door narrow full hanging wardrobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2KOs_0YE1KrvY00

Best: For smaller spaces

Rating: 8/10

Measuring just 134cm in height, this small but mighty wardrobe is perfect for those with low ceilings, or those kitting out a loft room complete with awkward eaves. But, cleverly, the diminutive closet features full hanging space inside. Cirencester’s Painted Wardrobe Company is known for its quality wooden furniture pieces and this one’s no exception. The strong and sturdy Oxford is customisable with a range of subtle paint shades on offer, while our favourite hardware can be selected too, from antique brass knobs to more contemporary chrome handles. This is a beautifully crafted wardrobe that’s both pretty and practical.

Buy now £820.00, Paintedfurnitureco.co.uk

The verdict: Wardrobes

Oak Furnitureland ’s original rustic solid oak double wardrobe proved a hit in our bedroom. It is a beautifully crafted furniture piece that suits any style of décor, thanks to its classic stylings. That it came in two sections made it easy to deliver and assemble once we found its perfect spot. We also loved Made’s Damien triple wardrobe in walnut and black for its dramatic, imposing presence and its chic, contemporary silhouette.

