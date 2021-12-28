ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

10 best vegan chocolate bars for Veganuary and beyond

By Kayleigh Rattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFas5_0YDoXzMc00

Just because you follow a plant-based diet, it doesn’t mean you should miss out on a sweet treat or two.

Thankfully, there is now a wide variety of vegan chocolate available, in all manner of shapes, sizes and cacao percentages, which more than stand up to their dairy counterparts in terms of quality and flavour.

While most dark chocolate is in fact suitable for vegans, many brands are now choosing to use dairy alternatives, such as oat and plant milk, to create their chocolate, so you’ll find milk and white chocolate alternatives on offer too.

How we tested

From decadent truffles to artisan chocolate bars and hefty slabs of chocolate, we tested an array of vegan chocolate, in different styles and cacao percentages, paying close attention to overall flavour, texture, quality, ingredients and value for money to make our decision.

Read more:

The best vegan chocolates for 2022 are:

  • Best range of flavours – Crosstown yuzu & passion fruit chocolate: £5.95, Crosstown.co.uk
  • Best white chocolate alternative – Happi plain white oat m!lk chocolate: £7, Happifreefrom.com
  • Best smaller chocolate bar alternative – LoveRaw vegan white chocolate cre&m wafer bar: £1.89, Hollandandbarrett.com
  • Best texture – Tony’s chocolonely dark almond sea salt: £3.50, Waitrose.com
  • Best milk chocolate alternative – HiP salty pretzel oat m!lk chocolate: £3, Fenwick.co.uk
  • Best fruit-flavoured chocolate – Divine smooth dark chocolate with raspberries: £2.20, Ocado.com
  • Best fruit and nut chocolate – Willie’s Cacao pistachio & date 100% dark chocolate: £2, Ocado.com
  • Best nutty chocolate alternative – Lindt vegan hazelnut bar: £3, Lindt.co.uk
  • Best coconut-based chocolate –  PLAYin ChOC organic Peruvian cacao dark chocolate: £3.30, Playinchoc.com
  • Best variety pack – Hotel Chocolat vegan sleekster: £23.50, Hotelchocolat.com

Crosstown yuzu and passion fruit chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Hcay_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Range of flavours

Rating: 10/10

Crosstown has been making sourdough donuts since 2014, to rave reviews, and in 2017 the brand went on to create a vegan version, using chia seeds and coconut butter in the dough and oat milk and dairy-free chocolate in its various toppings. On top of donuts, Crosstown has branched out to include ice cream, cookies and most recently, chocolate, inspired by its donut flavours. There are a couple on offer that are suitable for vegans, with the standout for us being yuzu & passionfruit. It features a fresh-tasting zesty and fruity ganache, encased in 72 per cent dark chocolate: utterly delightful.

Buy now £5.95, Crosstown.co.uk

Happi plain white oat m!lk chocolate, 4x 40g

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHAld_0YDoXzMc00

Best: White chocolate alternative

Taste: 7.5/10

In spite of being dairy-free, this vegan-friendly bar still manages to achieve the creamy notes you’d typically expect of white chocolate, thanks to the inclusion of gluten-free oat powder and dried rice powder in lieu of dairy. It looks like white chocolate, and is laid out in 24 neat little squares, so it can be easily broken off. It’s rich, creamy and tasty, and on the whole it’s quite difficult to tell that it’s vegan. We also like the fact that packaging is fully recyclable and compostable.

Buy now £7.00, Happifreefrom.com

LoveRaw vegan white chocolate cre&m wafer bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y9QM_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Smaller chocolate bar alternative

Rating: 9/10

You’ll find vegan nut butter cups and “m:lk” choc bars in LoveRaw’s repertoire, but it’s the white chocolate wafer bars we particularly rate, which are also available in vegan milk chocolate or salted caramel. Think of it as a vegan Kinder Bueno of sorts: each packet contains two individually wrapped chocolate wafer fingers, covered in dairy-free chocolate and filled with delicious layers of wafer and a hazelnut and almond vegan cream centre.

Buy now £1.89, Hollandandbarrett.com

Tony’s chocolonely dark almond sea salt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHshZ_0YDoXzMc00

Best: For texture

Rating: 9/10

When it comes to texture, it’s hard to beat Tony’s Chocolonely’s, as its bars are impressively chunky. What’s more, the bars themselves are set in an uneven design, so when you break a piece off, you don’t know what size piece you’re going to get (which, for us, meant we kept going back for more). Each bite of this moresish vegan chocolate bar is filled with a wonderful marriage of chunky almond as well as a clean finish of sea salt. It isn’t just texture that Tony’s Chocolonely gets right either: it excels at flavours, too. Additionally, Tony’s is also a B Corp and Fairtrade certified company, while also being committed to ending slavery within the chocolate making industry.

Buy now £3.50, Waitrose.com

HiP salty pretzel oat m!lk chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22plQx_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Milk chocolate alternative

Rating: 9/10

H!p – which stands for “happiness in plants” – creates a range of plant-based “m!lk” chocolate bars in a variety of flavours including: creamy and smooth, cookies no cream, salted caramel and salty pretzel. Considering how creamy the chocolate is, and its incredibly smooth mouthfeel, it’s impressive to think that it doesn’t contain any dairy at all. The salty pretzel variety is the brand’s standout flavour. Made with Colombian cocoa, dried gluten-free oat powder and salted pretzels, it’s irresistibly moreish, and tricky to put down. We also love its bright and eye-catching packaging, which also happens to be recyclable and compostable.

Buy now £3.00, Fenwick.co.uk

Divine smooth dark chocolate with raspberries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSVXq_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Fruit-flavoured chocolate

Rating: 9/10

Made with quality cocoa from The Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Union in Ghana, this certified vegan Fairtrade chocolate bar from B Corp Divine is big on flavour as well as ethics (Divine happens to be co-owned by cocoa farmers too). Made with 70 per cent cocoa and 100 per cent pure cocoa butter, it also contains freeze-dried raspberries, the flavour of which marries perfectly with the dark chocolate. It really is exceptional in flavour and has a silky yet rich taste and mouthfeel. Considering the quality of ingredients used, it’s also great value for money.

Buy now £2.20, Ocado.com

Willie’s Cacao pistachio and date 100% dark chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pQws_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Fruit and nut chocolate

Rating: 8/10

With no added sugar and all-natural ingredients (just cacao solids, pistachios, almonds, cashews and dates), this is vegan chocolate in its purest form, and will particularly appeal to dark chocolate fans. Considering it features 100 per cent Rio Maranon cacao, this bean-to-bar chocolate is not as bitter as you’d expect and still offers a natural sweetness thanks to the light floral notes in the cacao, plus the addition of nuts and dates. With no added sugar, the resulting flavour is rich and nutty with a hint of coffee, and you only need a tiny bit at a time. A real treat.

Buy now £2.00, Ocado.com

Lindt vegan hazelnut bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUzYe_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Nutty chocolate alternative

Rating: 8/10

Popular Swiss chocolatier, Lindt, has been making chocolate since 1845 – and in January 2022, it’ll be introducing two vegan chocolate bars to its range, too. Vegan smooth and vegan hazelnut are the two flavours that are launching, with the latter pipping the former to the post in terms of flavour and texture. Made with gluten-free oat milk, premium coca and crunchy hazelnuts, this is nutty yet creamy, textured yet smooth. In all, it’s utterly moreish and is guaranteed to appeal to non-vegans too.

Buy now £3.00, Lindt.co.uk

PLAYin ChOC organic Peruvian cacao dark chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197FRO_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Coconut-based chocolate

Flavour: 9/10

Since setting up shop in 2018, PLAYin CHOC has won a flurry of awards. And it’s easy to see why. Made from 100 per cent organic ingredients (just cacao mass, coconut sugar, creamed coconut, cacao butter and vanilla), this is a smooth, creamy and nutty chocolate that, despite being made from creamed coconut and coconut sugar, isn’t overpowered by coconut. Within the cardboard packaging, you’ll find six individually-wrapped chocolates, helping it to stay fresh – and delicious.

Buy now £3.30, Playinchoc.com

Hotel Chocolat vegan sleekster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7jkd_0YDoXzMc00

Best: Variety pack

Flavour: 9/10

We couldn’t mention chocolate without including Hotel Chocolat, and its vegan offering is something to rave about. You’ll find an array of hot chocolate, vegan chocolate batons and truffles amongst its offering, but it’s the vegan “sleekster”, filled with 33 chocolates, that stands out for us. Included are a selection of pralines, truffles, caramels and batons, all made with Hotel Chocolat’s vegan “nutmilk” chocolate, made from hazelnuts in lieu of milk. It’s a great selection, especially if you’re looking for an introduction into the world of vegan chocolate, and you’ll find the chocolate impressively creamy too.

Buy now £23.50, Hotelchocolat.com

Vegan chocolate FAQ

How can chocolate be vegan when it’s made from milk?

Vegan chocolate does not contain dairy milk. It’s often replaced with coconut oil, coconut milk, or other plant-based milk alternatives, such as almond or oat milk. Some bars, like the Love Cocoa avocado 71 per cent dark chocolate bar (£4.50, Libertylondon.com ), even use creamy ingredients like avocado to replicate that smooth chocolate taste.

The verdict: Vegan chocolates

With its delectable flavour and mouthfeel, Crosstown’s newly-launched yuzu and passion fruit chocolate comes out on top for us. Given its quality and price point, Divine’s smooth dark chocolate with raspberries is also a must-try.

Voucher codes

For great deals on food and drink (and of course, chocolate), try the links below:

More vegan recommendations:

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Milk Chocolate#Vegan#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Happifreefrom Com#Hollandandbarrett Com#Waitrose Com#Ocado Com#Peruvian
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Aabha Gopan

Can Reese's Peanut Butter Cups shorten your life

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is a Hershey's chocolate candy product with peanut butter fill up. It's one of the most popular candies in America because of its contrasting salt and sugar flavors and rich texture. In 2021, Statista reported that over 15.93 million U.S consumers have five or more servings in 30 days.
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

The 14 Best Chicago Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

Maybe you're flirting with a vegetable-based diet this year, or maybe you’ve been in the plant-based game for decades—either way, these days there's no need to settle for bland quinoa, side salads, and breadsticks. Meatless meals can still satisfy without sacrificing flavor—especially now that the larger culinary world is shifting toward more sustainably sourced and eco-friendly ingredients. And even though Chicago’s known worldwide for its meat-centric bucket list dishes, an abundance of delicious and nutritious vegetarian and vegan options still exists, just as long as you know where to look. Here are the 14 best vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

Oreo Is Dropping 2 New Flavors to Ring in the New Year

Oreo really has been keeping fans on their toes this year. The brand kicked off 2021 by dropping Lady Gaga Oreos, then blew fans away by rolling out a collaboration with Pokémon. The brand then announced that Oreo Thins Extra Stuffed would be dropping in the new year. But strap yourself in because Oreo isn't done yet—Thins Extra Stuffed is not the only new cookie coming down the pipeline in 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Becca’s Baked Goods puts her oatmeal cookies to the “Santa Test”

One of the best collaborations on Studio 814 — Santa Claus and Becca Parrish from Becca’s Baked Goods. From peanut-butter blossoms to chocolate chip cookies and old fashioned oatmeal cookies, Becca shares her recipe, and puts her cookies to the “Santa Test.”. For buttery soft, old-fashioned vanilla...
RECIPES
houstoniamag.com

The Best Vegan Mexican Spots in Houston

Traditional Mexican meals during the holidays are a must, especially for Houston’s Hispanic community. And if you're vegan there are plenty of options, with Christmas and New Year’s quickly approaching, different Mexican restaurants in Space City are preparing to put their final touches on their vegan holiday menus.
HOUSTON, TX
KFOR

Best hot chocolate gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A delicious cup of hot chocolate warms the body and the spirit, especially during the festive holiday season. While hot chocolate may be somewhat of an indulgence, it’s certainly a drink that embraces feelings of coziness and happiness, which is why it makes for such a terrific gift.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

What's Really the Difference Between Cool Whip and Whipped Cream?

In Iowa, where I was born and raised, "salad" has a very liberal definition. Midwesterners won't be constrained by the limits of leafy greens alone, or even mayo-based salads. Nope, our potlucks pretty much aren't official potlucks until a creamy Cool Whip-infused salad arrives. These dessert-style salads were so ubiquitous at school and family gatherings that I never really thought to question any of the ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy