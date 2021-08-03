Cancel
Bicycles

Bike deals: Save on road, gravel, electric bikes and more

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Hunting down the best bike deals can be a long and laborious internet-trawling grind. New deals appear all the time and the availability of the most common sizes is often limited, meaning if you don't act fast, you can often miss the best deals. Luckily for you, the Cyclingnews team...

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
Bicycleshypebeast.com

SUPER73 Unveils State-of-the-Art Electric ZX Bike Model

SUPER73 has unveiled the latest addition to its Z-series line, featuring advanced electronics, a lighter 6061-T6 aluminum frame and a large removable battery. The SUPER73-ZX arrives with an updated drive system, equipped with a number of multi-class ride modes. Each model is pre-programmed in the Class-2 riding mode, which provides throttle operation and pedal assist riding up to 20 miles per hour (mph), so that riders can legally use most bike paths and public roads without a license, insurance or registration.
Carscartechnewz.com

Royal Enfield Joins the Electric Race with Premium Electric Bike!!

Electric vehicles have become the latest craze in the automobile industry. The shift to the electric vehicles is rightly augmented by the government’s policies and the coming of newer players in the industry. While new players like Ola and Ather are working to expand their footprints in the industry, established two wheeler manufacturers of the country such as TVS, Hero, Honda and other have already joined the bandwagon.
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Ribble Hybrid AL e – Fully Loaded Edition

Comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and with up to 60 miles of electric assistance - but is it worth the £2000+ asking price?. What does it cost? £2299 for the fully loaded edition which includes a pannier rack, or £2199 without. What is it?. The Ribble Hybrid AL e is a visually...
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus fat electric bike gives you up to 45+ miles per charge

Get more refined rides with the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus fat electric bike. This premium eBike travels for 45+ miles per charge for worry-free bike rides. What’s more, it has a 48V, 14 Ah lithium-ion battery, and a 275-pound payload. Even better, you get more uphill capabilities thanks to the custom geared-hub motor and improved stopping power. And speaking of the brakes, they include new high-performance hydraulic discs. That way, these brakes respond to a lighter touch and let you have more control. Moreover, the easy-to-remove, semi-integrated battery is effortless to pop in and out with one hand. Furthermore, the Rad user interface provides large, useful buttons. Additionally, the redesigned frame is more ergonomic for more riders. Finally, the custom suspension fork has preload adjustment for the spring’s tension, helping you navigate different terrains easily.
BicyclesMotorTrend Magazine

Is DryCycle the Electrically Assisted Car-Bike Thing the World Needs?

Electrically assisted bicycles are having a moment. Their onboard motors and battery packs give riders a superhuman power boost for—well, they were useful for commuting, until commuting sort of stopped during the pandemic. Hey, e-bikes are still good for an old-fashioned ego boost—who doesn't want their two-wheeled fitness activities taken to higher speeds and assisted during the hard parts (i.e., hills)? But are e-bikes enough of a thing these days to make anyone consider the DryCycle, an enclosed, car-like e-bike?
Bountiful, UTPosted by
Mike Hancock

Explore Electric: Great Western E-Bikes in Bountiful

Don't sweat it on the trail or on the commute: these guys have you covered.Mike Hancock. Ascending North Canyon Trail on an early summer morning, a host of sights and smells await: bristled greens of pine and spruce, the wide, protective leaves of maple and boxelder, the fragrances of bog orchids, tulips, lupins. One moment you're whistling under a protective canopy of timber, the next in a open meadow of fescue and flowers, the crisp mountain thermals and sun on your face. Occasionally, through the dense forest, the outlines of mule deer appear, ghost-like, moving to their bedding area.
Bicyclesparadisenewsfl.com

WHAT’S HOT: Electric Bikes

According to The New York Times, two-wheeled adventures took off in 2019-2021. Regular bike sales were up 65% and electric bikes rolled in a 145% increase 2019-2020. Bikes were hard to purchase during the pandemic, and two-wheeled adventures continue to be popular. I got hooked when I heard musician David Byrne had a fold-up ebike he used while on tour to explore neighborhoods.
Bicycleselevationoutdoors.com

The Best Bikes (and Cycling Accessories) for Summer 2021

Summer is on and the trails and gravel roads are calling—so we give you our picks for the bikes you have to try this summer and the gear to help you get out there. Our favorite mountain bike of 2021 checks off all the right boxes. Light and supple—thanks to the carbon frame and Cannondale’s sturdy Horst link pivots that eschew bearings and cut weight—it absolutely engages on the ups, making it ideal for big rides and competition. But this 29er is not just a racer; it can suck up the downhills with 120mm of cushy suspension and geometry meant to bomb technical terrain. A built-in seat dropper and tubeless-ready rims complete the package. Best of all, it rings up at a sane price for this level of performance and a robust SRAM componentry package. $4,000; cannondale.com.
BicyclesStuff.tv

Ducati’s PRO-I EVO is an electric scooter for bikers about town

Ducati has form when it comes to two-wheeled dream machines. But bike fans won’t find a saddle on its latest ridearound. Swapping cylinders for cells, the PRO-I EVO is the iconic Italian marque’s answer to greener mobility. Like a motorcycle, its wheels ship with tubed tyres; unlike a motorcycle, those wheels are only 8.5in across. Powered by a 350W motor, the EVO will whizz you around town at speeds of up to 15mph. An aluminium alloy frame cuts weight to a minimum, while integrated LEDs keep you visible. Finished your fakies for the day? The EVO folds down for easy storage. And while the 280Wh battery is recharging in your real garage, you can fire up the partner app’s virtual equivalent, where you’ll find real-time technical support, battery status and distance info, as well as the last-known location of your super scooter. Ready to ride? It’s yours for €399.
BicyclesTree Hugger

What Is the Best Electric Bike for Older or Novice Riders?

Over at Electric Bike Report, the real experts choose the Best Electric Bikes for Seniors 2021. They have actually tried every e-bike on their list and have been doing this for years, when I have seriously e-biked for only two years and have not tried nearly so many different models. But I do have a wish list of attributes that I think would be nice to have on a bike for anyone.
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

Designed for commuters and urban riders - but can it really rival a Brompton for half the price?. £1499, which puts it beyond a ‘budget’ price point, but which is almost half the price of the Brompton electric equivalent. What is it?. The Perry Ehopper is a sleek electric folding...
Brooklyn, NYEsquire

My Spring Fling With Gocycle, the Cadillac of Electric Bikes

I had to say goodbye to my Gocycle a few weeks back. It was sunny in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the wide-stretching landscape of rolling hills, ponds full of turtles and geese, and constant, constant barbecues that provided such indispensable refuge during isolated times. I was allowed one final ride on my (or rather, formerly my) folding e-bike, which I’m referring to as “the Cadillac of E-Bikes” because it sounds sharp, but it should really be compared to the McLaren, since the gorgeously sculpted marvel of carbon fiber transportation was designed by the guy who used to be a design engineer for the British super car company.
CarsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Track bike vs road bike: Understanding the differences

There a lot of different bikes in the Olympics, from road bikes and time trial bikes, to track bikes, BMX bikes, and mountain bikes. At the end of the day, they’re all bikes, but when you look a bit closer they could not be more different. BMX bikes are tiny, time trial frames have thick tubes and 3D-printed aerobars, and mountain bikes have chunky tyres and a cassette as big as a dinner plate. Then there are track bikes, with no brakes and a fixed gear.
Bicycleselegantislandliving.net

Electric Coast E-Bike Rentals Now Open

E-bikes are sweeping the nation as a preferred mode of relaxed transportation, and for good reason. On an e-bike, you can do more and sweat less – and pay attention to what really matters: your adventure. Electric Coast is a brand-new e-bike rental company located here on St. Simons Island, focused exclusively on outfitting your freedom of adventure. With a pick-up-and-delivery model, Electric Coast brings your rental right to you, whenever and wherever you are on St. Simons Island or Sea Island. Our e-bikes allow riders to respectfully and safely follow all the same regulations as traditional pedal bicycles and can be ridden on the same roads and pathways. Electric Coast provides best-selling, award-winning equipment rentals that will encourage easy roaming far and wide, all year round. Are you ready to explore freely? Visit electriccoast.co or call 912.602.5015 to get started today.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Retro Electric Motorcycles

Omega Motors, an electric motorcycle design company, has released the EV200, a reissued electrical version of the classic 1975 Honda EB200. The bike is the first project to be released by the company, which describes itself as a team of "motorcycle enthusiasts," working within the niche space of electric motorbike conversion and design.

