Bike deals: Save on road, gravel, electric bikes and more

Summer is on and the trails and gravel roads are calling—so we give you our picks for the bikes you have to try this summer and the gear to help you get out there. Our favorite mountain bike of 2021 checks off all the right boxes. Light and supple—thanks to the carbon frame and Cannondale’s sturdy Horst link pivots that eschew bearings and cut weight—it absolutely engages on the ups, making it ideal for big rides and competition. But this 29er is not just a racer; it can suck up the downhills with 120mm of cushy suspension and geometry meant to bomb technical terrain. A built-in seat dropper and tubeless-ready rims complete the package. Best of all, it rings up at a sane price for this level of performance and a robust SRAM componentry package. $4,000; cannondale.com.