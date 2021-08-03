Bike deals: Save on road, gravel, electric bikes and more

Get more refined rides with the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus fat electric bike. This premium eBike travels for 45+ miles per charge for worry-free bike rides. What’s more, it has a 48V, 14 Ah lithium-ion battery, and a 275-pound payload. Even better, you get more uphill capabilities thanks to the custom geared-hub motor and improved stopping power. And speaking of the brakes, they include new high-performance hydraulic discs. That way, these brakes respond to a lighter touch and let you have more control. Moreover, the easy-to-remove, semi-integrated battery is effortless to pop in and out with one hand. Furthermore, the Rad user interface provides large, useful buttons. Additionally, the redesigned frame is more ergonomic for more riders. Finally, the custom suspension fork has preload adjustment for the spring’s tension, helping you navigate different terrains easily.
