Stay Warm In Winter With This Best-Selling $17 Fur Pom Beanie That Makes A Great Christmas Present

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
Christmas is right around the corner & winter is in full swing & if you’re looking for the perfect accessory that’s both super stylish & keeps you warm, then you will love this faux fur beanie for under $20!

Now that the weather is getting much colder, it’s time to reinvest in some new winter accessories. If you’re looking for a new beanie that’s will keep you warm and is extremely chic, look no further than the FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat. It’s on sale for just $16.99 and comes in a whopping 21 different colorways. Even better, over 11,800 customers swear by this hat, so you know it’s good.

Get the FURTALK Winter Knitted Beanie Hat here for $16.99.

The hat is made from 100% acrylic and has an elastic band that keeps the hat snug on your head. It’s one size fits most and comes with an adorable fluffy faux fur pom pom on the top, plus, it’s super thick and warm. If you don’t feel like rocking the pom, simply take it off for a more casual look, and when you’re ready to rock it again, snap it back into place, where it will sit securely. It is recommended to hand wash and not throw in the washing machine to make sure the fibers stay in place.

There’s a reason why almost 12,000 people love this hat and one customer even gushed, “I am so happy with this hat! It is so stinking cute and will be great for those cold months! The quality is so good, highly recommend!” Meanwhile, another customer wrote, “I have been looking for a new hat with a big pom pom for awhile now and stumbled across this one. When it came in I was actually really surprised and impressed. The quality is great and thick, which will definitely keep me warm. I also love the fact that you can remove the pompom if you want to wash it or just not wear it. I didn’t realize it cam with an extra snap and pom pom so that is an extra plus! Overall, it came in a cute bag with a nice letter. I have nothing bad to say about the hat. It’s great! I will definitely buy another one in a different color.”

