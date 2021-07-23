6abc Job Listings

The WPVI-TV Broadcast Maintenance Engineer candidate will be involved in the installation, troubleshooting and support of the infrastructure and systems within the broadcast facility. The candidate must have a passion for broadcast/IT and be comfortable with current media technologies, concepts and emerging trends (i.e. Media over IP, Cloud Computing). In addition to providing operational support for end-users by responding to help desk tickets and calls, the individual will be expected to lead, execute, and complete projects as directed by management. The ideal candidate must possess strong engineering, IT/networking, and troubleshooting skills. Experience with RF equipment such as broadcast transmitters, microwave equipment, etc., is required. The candidate must be organized, demonstrate excellence in documentation and system drawing, and be a self-starter, working both independently and as a part of a diverse team.

WPVI-TV is a 24/7 operation and the candidate may be required to work non-traditional shifts, weekends/holidays, and be willing to be on call and/or work extra hours as needed. Candidate should be able to lift and carry equipment as necessary.

Preferred Education/Training

A degree in a technical related field, appropriate certifications, and/or equivalent experience.

WPVI, the Disney/ABC owned station in Philadelphia, is seeking a highly motivated part-time Graphic Artist to join our team. This position will be a key member of the Audience Development team responsible for creating motion graphics that will be featured on all WPVI-TV platforms.

Job Responsibilities

- Conceptualize and design animations for Audience Development

- Work with a team of artists in creating visual support for various departments within WPVI

- Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven, creative environment

- Help lead the constant refresh of our brands

- Stay current on design trends, productions and software.

Basic Requirements

- 5+ years of experience in motion graphics design for television.

- In-depth knowledge of C4D, Adobe AE, Photoshop and Illustrator

- Strong sense of typography and composition. Plus, stylistic versatility

- Ability to interpret producer ideas and communicate effectively

- Able to work with green screen for tracking, keying within animation

- Ability to utilize internal systems and understanding templates as well as hardware/software such as; Adobe Premier, Google Earth Pro 3d Maps, Ross Expression (automated systems), web design and scripting. Be open to learning these and/or anything new required.

WPVI-TV is looking for an experienced, imaginative and self-motivated Executive Producer to work in Philadelphia's number one newsroom.

This position requires leadership, solid decision-making skills and the ability to work well in a dynamic and very competitive environment.

Candidates must have shown leadership in the development of streaming, social media and other digital platforms.

The ideal candidate has experience leading a team through transformational change and willing to pitch in at all hours. Plus, they must live and breathe news and new technology.

Television news management (including producing) experience is a must.

Additional Information:

This position is located at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

EEO/M/F/D/V/SO/GI

6abc's Multiplatform Programming Department is looking for a talented multimedia content creator who knows the Philadelphia region, and wants to share its stories through a variety of programs, including FYI Philly, live specials, digital series, and the ABC Localish brand. This position requires a well-rounded talent who can take a story from its inception to completion, either working with a team or as a single-person operation, shooting, writing and editing. The 6abc Multiplatform Programming Department lives up to its name with next-gen programming for broadcast and digital platforms. Applicants must be fast, creative, detail-oriented and equipped with modern production skills, including non-linear editing, website publishing, basic videography skills and an understanding of current (and future) social media platforms. Three plus years of experience producing features is required.

6abc / Action News has an exciting new opportunity for next generation storytelling.

This unique position calls for a passionate content creator, that is a tremendous storyteller and likes turning raw video into content that stands out. The ideal candidate loves visual storytelling, thinks outside the box, embodies creativity and can execute their ideas efficiently. They need to excel in video editing and photography first, writing/producing skills second.

Preditors are responsible for shooting, editing, recording and/or scheduling recordings, quality control and archiving material. Candidates should have a working knowledge of a server based-digital media workflow. You must be able to take direction, and be a "team player" who is not afraid of an intense news environment.

This key newsroom position requires attention to detail, excellent communications skills, a calm demeanor and an ability to troubleshoot under pressure and react accordingly.

Hours will vary depending on the needs of the news department, so flexibility to work a varied schedule is required.

Job responsibilities and qualifications:

Excellent news judgment and an instinct for identifying stories that will resonate.

Shoot, produce and edit video content.

Edit in a fast-paced environment that is reactive to compelling content as well as breaking news.

Facilitate, gather and maintain digital assets and footage for all platforms.

Ability to multitask, prioritize & manage tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Skilled in script writing and executing videos from concept to completion.

Collaborate with content producers and writers on the team.

Troubleshoot, proactively identify, and quickly resolving technical issues and/or inefficiencies.

Must be familiar with basic video and audio principles. Adobe Premiere experience preferred.

Must be knowledgeable about non-linear editing, as well as ENG field photography and media ingest and management.

Additional Information:

This position is located at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, PA. EEO/M/F/V/D/GI/SO

The original Action News has an opening for a newscast producer. This person will have the opportunity to join a dominant news team in a major market as we make our mark in the next era of TV & digital news.

We want a news producer who recognizes what viewers want to see on multiple platforms and has a great understanding of all social platforms. We absolutely must have a creative producer who can showcase content in new & inventive ways. This person must be a solid writer who can cut through the police speak & jargon to put together clear & concise copy for air & digital.

DUTIES:

Craft newscasts as assigned by management

Write clear and compelling copy

Edit video

Complete tasks on deadline

Communicate clearly with team members before, during and after a newscast

Collaborate with digital team on content that will be cross-posted

Create template graphics & maps for on air use

Stay informed on news of the day

Always be willing to learn & improve

REQUIREMENTS:

TV news producing experience in top 50 market

College degree preferred

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule that may include late nights, overnights, weekends and/or holidays

Experience with Dalet, Adobe Premiere editing a plus.

Additional Information:

This position is located at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, PA. EEO/M/F/V/D/SO/GI

The original Action News has an opening for a part-time producer. This person will have the opportunity to join a dominant news team in a major market as we make our mark in the next era of TV & digital news. We want a news producer who recognizes what viewers want to see on multiple platforms and has a great understanding of all social platforms. We absolutely must have a creative producer who can showcase content in new & inventive ways. This person must be a solid writer who can cut through the police speak & jargon to put together clear & concise copy for air & digital. This person can not only produce a newscast but also - conduct interviews, manage projects & clearly communicate health topics in scripts.

DUTIES:

Craft newscasts as assigned by management

Write clear and compelling copy

Edit video

Complete tasks on deadline

Communicate clearly with team members before, during and after a newscast

Collaborate with digital team on content that will be cross-posted

Create template graphics & maps for on air use

Stay informed on news of the day - particularly medical news

Always be willing to learn & improve

REQUIREMENTS:

TV news producing experience in top 10 market preferred.

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule that may include late nights, overnights, weekends and/or holidays.

Experience with Dalet, Adobe Premiere editing a plus.

Great contacts in the Philadelphia medical field.

Additional Information:

This position is located in Philadelphia, PA. EEO/M/F/V/D/GI/SO

WPVI-TV Broadcast Systems Specialist

The WPVI-TV Broadcast Systems Specialist candidate will be involved in the installation, troubleshooting and support of the infrastructure and systems within the broadcast facility. The candidate must have a passion for broadcast/IT and be comfortable with current media technologies, concepts and emerging trends (i.e. Media over IP, Cloud Computing). In addition to providing operational support for end-users by responding to help desk tickets and calls, the individual will be expected to lead, execute, and complete projects as directed by management. The ideal candidate must possess strong engineering, IT/networking, and troubleshooting skills. Experience with RF equipment such as broadcast transmitters, microwave equipment, etc., is required. The candidate must be organized, demonstrate excellence in documentation and system drawing, and be a self-starter, working both independently and as a part of a diverse team.

WPVI-TV is a 24/7 operation and the candidate may be required to work non-traditional shifts, weekends/holidays, and be willing to be on call and/or work extra hours as needed. Candidate should be able to lift and carry equipment as necessary.

A degree in a technical related field, appropriate certifications, and/or equivalent experience.