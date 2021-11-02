CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 best sleeping bags for babies: Keep your little one warm and cosy without being too hot

By Stacey Smith
 6 days ago

As a new parent, there’s quite enough to worry about when bringing your little one home. You’ll be feeding around the clock, worrying about weight gain, and trying to figure out what exactly their inconsolable crying means. Add to that a complete lack of sleep, and you’ll no doubt be keen to make bedtime as peaceful as possible.

The Lullaby Trust is a great resource for safe sleep advice and is recommended by midwives. It advises keeping cots and cribs free from toys and loose bedding in order to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

A reassuring alternative to loose bed sheets is a baby sleeping bag. They’re ideal for keeping your little one warm and cosy at night without worrying about them overheating, and come in a variety of togs and sizes for all babies and room temperatures.

Sizing matters — you should never use a sleeping bag if the child’s head can pass through the neck opening when fastened. Getting the fit right will ensure the baby can’t slip down and cover their head with fabric. Many claim to be suitable from birth, but it’s worth checking the minimum weight before making your purchase as some newborns will be just too tiny to begin with.

Generally sleeping bags will come in either 1.0 tog (ideal for summer) or 2.5 togs (often suitable for year-round use, but particularly good for cooler nights). However, before choosing the best baby sleeping bag for you, it’s worth investing in a room thermometer. Some baby monitors , such as the Cubo Ai plus (£289, Amazon.co.uk ) which landed best buy status in our review , have this feature built-in.

Read more:

You’ll also need to take into consideration other layers your baby is wearing. Most sleeping bags come with a guide, suggesting suitable garments to be worn underneath (for example a sleeveless vest or long sleeve sleepsuit), depending on the room temperature.

How we tested

When putting this snoozy selection to the test, our writer was on the lookout for clever features, such as zippered sections for nighttime nappy changing, adjustable poppers for the perfect fit and beautiful designs in cosy fabrics.

All of these sleeping bags were tested on our writer’s baby girl before being donated to the E5 Baby and Children Bank , a charity collecting essential items for families in need.

The best baby sleeping bags for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Mori clever sleeping bag: £69.50, Babymori.com
  • Best 1.0 tog baby sleeping bag – Mamas & Papas welcome to the world dreampod: £29, Mamasandpapas.com
  • Best blow the budget buy – Bambino merino all seasons sleeping bag: £82, Bambinomerino.com
  • Best ethical baby sleeping bag – Kit & Kin grey sleeping bag: £44.99, Kitandkin.com
  • Best baby sleeping bag with sleeves – Purflo baby sleep bag in garden zoo: From £39, Purflo.com
  • Best 3-in-1 sleeping bag – JoJo Maman Bébé 3-in-1 woodland print sleeping bag: £45, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best for matching – The Little Green Sheep organic baby sleeping bag: From £39.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk
  • Best for nighttime nappy changes – SnüzPouch sleeping bag: £29.95, Snuz.co.uk
  • Best budget 2.5 tog sleeping bag –Sweet Dreamers sheeping bag: From £21, Sweetdreamers.co.uk
  • Best print – Cam Cam muslin sleeping bag: £46.95, Scandiborn.co.uk
  • Best multi-buy – Ickle Bubba rainbow dreams sleep bag: £29.99, Icklebubba.com
  • Best budget 1.0 tog sleeping bag – Tommee Tippee the original grobag pip the panda sleepbag: From £17.99, Tommeetippee.com

Mori clever sleeping bag 2.5 tog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194iXv_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Baby sleeping bag

Rating: 10/10

Although a little more expensive than others on test, Mori’s organic sleeping bag comes with a whole host of clever features, making it well worth the money. These include a two-way zip which came in very useful in the middle of the night, and poppers to adjust the overall length. This makes this bag suitable for babes weighing from just 4kg, up to two years of age, so you should get plenty of use out of it. And if they tend to fall asleep in their buggy, there’s an opening for a pushchair belt, so you can slide them straight into the crib when you get home. Hurrah!

It comes in five neutral shades and can also be personalised with your little one’s initials, making this super snuggly number an excellent gift.

Buy now £96.50, Babymori.com

Mamas & Papas welcome to the world dreampod 1.0 tog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zi348_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: 1.0 tog baby sleeping bag

Rating: 9/10

Part of Mamas & Papas bestselling “welcome to the world” collection, this all-white lightweight sleeping bag (complete with “hello little star” embroidery and textured stripe), will complement the rest of the nursery. Made from soft but durable cotton jersey, we found it washed well and was practical to use thanks to a zip that starts from under the baby’s left armpit and loops right the way around the bottom of the bag for easy nappy changes. Multiple poppers around the neck and underarms ensure a perfect fit from 0-6 months, making this a brilliant all-rounder for the early months.

Buy now , Mamasandpapas.com

Bambino merino all seasons sleeping bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6sdH_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Blow the budget buy

Rating: 9/10

Granted, it’s not cheap, however it’s clear a lot of thought has gone into the material of this luxe sleeping bag, which is made from a blend of hypoallergenic, GOTS-certified cotton and responsible merino wool. This ensures it’s soft and fluid for babies movement, with plenty of wiggle room at the hip, yet warm and cocooning for security. Suitable from two to 24 months, and room temperatures of 17-27C, this all-season sleeping bag also has a travel slot for pram or car seat fastenings and comes in a matching fabric travel bag. However, in order to accommodate for the wide age range, the bag is quite long, making it a little heavier than others we tried. The stripey design comes in pastel pink, blue and grey, however, this chic sage version is the brand’s bestseller (and we can see why!).

Buy now £82.00, Bambinomerino.com

Kit & Kin grey sleeping bag 2.5 tog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHNBp_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Ethical baby sleeping bag

Rating: 9/10

Emma Bunton’s ethical Kit & Kin range, which includes nappies, skincare and clothing, was inspired by a need to find products that didn’t irritate children’s sensitive skin. As a result, this cosy 2.5 tog bag is made from soft, sustainably sourced organic cotton and is suitable for babies weighing 9-18lbs (roughly 0-6 months).

Although billed as reversible, with a white and green triangle print on the inside, we found the two-way zip was tricky to manoeuvre if used this way round. However, this didn’t make us love it any less, with our little one looking as snug as a bug once bundled inside. Like others, there’s a poppered section for easy transitioning from pram to crib, and a fabric travel bag to keep it protected on the go. For an added feel-good factor, the brand donates a percentage of all sales to charity.

Buy now £44.99, Kitandkin.com

Purflo baby sleep bag in garden zoo 2.5 tog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unqhz_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Baby sleeping bag with sleeves

Rating: 9/10

What makes this sleeping bag stand out from the rest is the removable quilted sleeves, which can easily be zipped on and off depending on the room temperature (14-22C). There’s also mesh panels on the back and underarms to provide ventilation – because no one wants a sweaty baby – and a travel-friendly gap at the back for seat belts. The cute animal print design should appeal to little ones, and comes in sizes 3-9 months or 9-18 months.

Like many of the other bags, the brand provides a room temperature guide, to help you dress your baby in the correct layers before bed, as well as a booklet with wider sleep advice that will benefit new parents. This is a solid choice for a super night’s sleep.

Buy now £39.00, Purflo.com

JoJo Maman Bébé 3-in-1 woodland print sleeping bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiZ5H_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: 3-in-1 sleeping bag

Rating: 9/10

In a similar vein to the Purflo bag (above), this clever three in one solution is suitable for year-round use. It’s made up of a traditional 2.5 tog sleeping bag and a lighter 1.0 tog bag, which can either be worn separately or combined to create a toasty 3.5 tog winter base. We found the zip really smooth to use and appreciated the zip guards which hide the slider and protect the baby’s delicate skin. And from a practical viewpoint, the dark base of the woodland print is more likely to hide the inevitable stains from nighttime nappy explosions.

Buy now £45.00, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The Little Green Sheep organic baby sleeping bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utYee_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: For matching sheets

Rating: 9/10

If you’re looking for a natural, organic cotton sleeping bag, look no further than The Little Green Sheep – a brand committed to ethical living. Made from a unique blend of organic linen and cotton, it’s soft enough to be snuggled next to your baby’s skin, and we think this delicate rice print is just gorgeous. It features underarm poppers for the perfect fit, as well as a one-sided zip. It also perfectly matches the brand’s fitted sheets for use in its cribs and moses baskets (£124.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk ) – for a picture-perfect nursery. It’s available in sizes 0-6 and 6-18 months, in 1 tog and 2.5 tog.

Buy now £39.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk

SnüzPouch sleeping bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxQj9_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: For nighttime nappy changes

Rating: 9/10

If the SnüzCloud (£29.95, Snuz.co.uk ) is your baby sleep aid of choice, you’ll want the matching sleeping bag for a guaranteed peaceful night (if only it were that easy!). One thing that will be easier however is nighttime changes. There’s a clever zip that gives parents access to just the lower front section for stealth mode nappy swaps. Our little one slept through the whole thing. We also liked this cheerful print – a fresh twist on rainbows in grey and mustard hues. We tried the gently padded 2.5 tog, although it’s also available as a lighter 1.0 tog, in sizes 0-6 and 6-18 months.

Buy now £29.95, Snuz.co.uk

Sweet Dreamers sheeping bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTECY_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Budget 2.5 tog sleeping bag

Rating: 9/10

From the makers of Ewan the Dream Sheep comes the “sheeping” bag. Soft and snug, it aims to complement the renowned white noise machine, with an all-over grey and white sheep face design. Made from 100 per cet organic cotton, the gently padded 2.5 tog bag zips open so it can lay completely flat (which makes dressing wriggly babies much easier than wrangling their head through a small hole). Available in sizes 0-6 or 6-18 months, we think it’s a great bag, at a very reasonable price (starting from £21).

Buy now £21.00, Sweetdreamers.co.uk

Cam Cam muslin sleeping bag in pressed leaves rose 1.0 tog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ArcK_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Print

Rating: 8/10

Made from soft GOTS-certified organic cotton, this lightweight 1.0 tog sleeping bag from Danish brand Cam Cam Copenhagen features a delicate all-over “pressed leaves” print in shades of pink, blue and mustard. Ideal for warmer weather, the one-way zip comes from the bottom of the bag, with snug holes for arms and legs. It’s not the most technical fabric and doesn’t offer any snazzy features, but it’s undeniably one of the most beautiful and packs down small, making it great for taking on holiday. Available in sizes 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

Buy now £46.95, Scandiborn.co.uk

Ickle Bubba rainbow dreams sleep bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bW0VN_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Multi-buy

Rating: 8/10

Ickle Bubba may be better known for its travel systems and pushchairs but the British brand also makes sleeping bags made from soft cotton jersey. There are underarm poppers but we found they didn’t adjust the overall size that considerably, however, the two-way zip and 1.5 tog is a good all-round option, especially when bought as part of the brand’s three for two offer. Looking to inject a pop of colour into bubba’s room? We loved the cheerful “rainbow dreams” print, however, we think the brand missed a trick by not including a travel-friendly slot for seat belts.

Buy now £29.00, Icklebubba.com

Tommee Tippee the original grobag Pip the panda sleepbag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0wLD_0YD8Xm9i00

Best: Budget 1.0 tog sleeping bag

Rating: 8/10

Once your little one is old enough to appreciate cute characters, they’ll no doubt love Pip the panda’s friendly face and flappy ears. It’s cut to be quite snug around the chest (giving the secure feeling of a swaddle), with a roomier lower section for hips to wriggle about in. The two-way zip feels good quality and is securely hidden behind a guard so as not to irritate your little one. It’s sure to be a favourite with kids and is available in sizes 6-18 months and 18-36 months.

Buy now £17.99, Tommeetippee.com

The verdict: Sleeping bags for babies

Mori’s clever sleeping bag gets our top spot, not least due to its two-way zip and soft organic cotton fabric. And with its extendable period of wear (suitable for those up to two years), we feel you get your money’s worth.

