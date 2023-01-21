Last Day to Get Royal & Celebrity-Approved Skincare Brand’s Effective Products for 50% Off — Starting at $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

New year, new skincare! There’s no way we’re letting 2023 fail us, so we’re going to manifest some positive energy into the year ahead by putting our best face forward. And would you look at that — Ulta Beauty’s having a 50 percent off skincare event to help us out. Hey, you’re still going to be spa-less most likely for the first part of this year, so it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on those cult-favorite moisturizers, serums, primers , and masks you didn’t get for the holidays.

The can’t-miss skincare event is going on now through January 21st, and the beauty retailer is dropping new deals each day . That’s almost an entire month of deals, so it’s time to fire up those credit cards. And pretty much every popular brand and product you’ve been wanting is included. From Murad and First Aid Beauty to Lancôme, prepare to want to add everything to your cart. But what truly caught our eyes is Eva Mendes’ go-to wrinkle-fighting moisturizer that’s massively discounted. It’s typically worth at least $69, but shoppers can grab it for just $34 until midnight tonight. To top things off, you’ll get free shipping with orders of $35 and up.

We’re taking Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event as a post-holiday gifting opportunity (to ourselves, of course), so join us in ushering in the new year with better skin — minus the pain-inducing price tag. Make sure to check out the sneak peek of the future deals here so you can keep tabs on the new markdowns dropping each day. Take a peek at what’s currently discounted below, and snatch them up as these deals are only good for 24 hours. Note that some deals are only available to Diamond and Platinum members, so make sure to read the fine print!

But today is the last day, so you better treat yourself quickly!

Here are the deals you can’t miss today:

When it comes to beauty steals, this deal on this cult-favorite Mario Badescu lotion is one we’d call an “add to cart now.” The refining serum is the brand’s number one best-seller and is said to visibly reduce blemishes. Plus, it’s a product Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley adore, along with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Klum, Christina Hendricks, Charlize Theron, January Jones, and Zendaya loving the brand.

Clarins Bright Plus Serum — $42.00, originally $84.00

Both brightening and powerful, this Clarins serum is a must that shoppers swear by for reducing their dark spots and dullness. And it’s from a brand Princess Diana adored and one that Kate Middleton can’t get enough of!

If you’re looking to add a powerful lotion to your beauty routine, consider the Clinique Clarifying Lotion. According to the brand, it’s an effective exfoliating lotion that helps remove flakes and dullness from the skin. While many adore the one for combination skin, a bunch of their Lotion 3 options are on sale for different skin types. Plus, it’s from a brand beloved by stars like Priyanka Chopra, Elizabeth Hurley, Salma Hayek, Emilia Clarke, Kate Moss, Padma Lakshmi, and Drew Barrymore.

