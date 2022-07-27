Imma Let You Finish, But Chicago West Is the Cutest Kar-Jenner Baby of All Time: See Photos

Too cute! Chicago West was born in January 2018 and just keeps getting cuter. The third child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has had some precious moments throughout the years with her siblings — North , Saint and Psalm .

While the siblings all seem to have special relationships with one another, a source previously confessed to Life & Style that it was a bit of a transition for Chi when Kim and Kanye welcomed their youngest child, Psalm, in May 2019.

"Chicago didn’t really understand that she was going to have another brother until the baby was born ," the source said at the time. "There were some jealousy issues to begin with — she’s used to being the youngest and her parents doting on her, but she’s fine now and is adjusting well."

Luckily, the siblings get along really well now. “These two are best friends for life," Kim captioned a sweet series of photos via Instagram in October 2020 that showed Chicago and Psalm rocking matching outfits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has done an amazing job taking care of her large brood, and she previously revealed she would consider having even more kids if she were in a different place in life.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the SKIMS founder told Laura Wasser during a February 2019 episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast prior to filing for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

Considering the near-billionaire is balancing her career and going to law school, Kim noted she's happy with her four kids. “I LOVE my babies so much but [four] is all I can handle with how busy I am and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the KKW Beauty creator wrote on Instagram after posting photos with her four kiddos on vacation in August 2019.

Needless to say, Chicago is absolutely precious and is always melting our hearts. Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Chicago!