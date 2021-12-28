Top 15 New Year’s Resolutions For Dogs & Their Humans This Year [PICTURES]
The New Year is upon us, and with a new year comes New Year’s resolutions.
We’ve got our own list of things to work on this coming year, but I’ll bet your dog’s resolutions are closely in line with yours!
Here are 15 New Year’s resolutions for dogs and their humans in the coming year.
The start of the New Year always reminds us to look back on where we’ve been and to think about where we want to go in the future. We can all be better people and better dog lovers.
With that in mind, let’s take some time to think about how we can improve and make positive changes. By the time the next year comes along, we’ll all be able to be proud of ourselves and the way we’ve treated our precious pooches.
Do you have any special resolutions this year for you or your dog? How are you making sure your pup stays happy and healthy all year long? Let us know in the comments below!
Related Articles:
- 5 Ways Your Dog Can Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions
- New Year’s Resolutions That Will Make You A Better Dog Parent
The post Top 15 New Year’s Resolutions For Dogs & Their Humans This Year [PICTURES] appeared first on DogTime .
Comments / 0