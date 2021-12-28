Top 15 New Year’s Resolutions For Dogs & Their Humans This Year [PICTURES]

The New Year is upon us, and with a new year comes New Year’s resolutions.

We’ve got our own list of things to work on this coming year, but I’ll bet your dog’s resolutions are closely in line with yours!

Here are 15 New Year’s resolutions for dogs and their humans in the coming year.

I Will Stay On Top Of My Chores (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Stand Strong In The Face Of Adversity (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Make Time For New Adventures With Old Friends (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Treat Myself (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Find Balance In Life (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Stay Optimistic (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Be Extraordinary! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Stick To My Exercise Routine (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Perfect A New Skill (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Spend Quality Time With Those I Love (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Make New And Lasting Friendships (Photo by Saban Kilicci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

I Will Cut Back On Social Media (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Won't Freak Out Over The Little Things (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Find Beauty In Everyday Life (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

I Will Take Time To Recharge (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The start of the New Year always reminds us to look back on where we’ve been and to think about where we want to go in the future. We can all be better people and better dog lovers.

With that in mind, let’s take some time to think about how we can improve and make positive changes. By the time the next year comes along, we’ll all be able to be proud of ourselves and the way we’ve treated our precious pooches.

Do you have any special resolutions this year for you or your dog? How are you making sure your pup stays happy and healthy all year long? Let us know in the comments below!

