Emma Roberts Relied on These Gummy Vitamins When Hair Salons Were Closed

Our hair has seriously been through a journey over the past year. Salons were closed for a while, and many of us still don’t feel quite comfortable going to one now. Our hair has grown longer than we thought we would let it. Some of us have taken a pair of scissors and a YouTube tutorial and prayed for success, but there’s a good chance the result was regret. Even our general change in lifestyle has affected our hair health!

It’s great to hit up the salon every now and then in general, but the key is to take care of your hair between visits too — especially if those between periods end up being around a full year. Fancy shampoos and combs are fabulous, but supplements might be just the thing to really seal off those split ends and keep shedding to a minimum. That’s Emma Roberts ’ secret to long, strong hair, after all!

Emma Roberts walking around Los Angeles on October 23, 2020. ason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Last spring, during the lockdown, Roberts posted an adorable photo lying in the grass with eight hot pink containers of Hair Sweet Hair for an ad for the brand. In the caption, she raved about how these gummies have improved her hair health:

“For the first time, roots aren't a bad thing! While I love coloring my hair, it can be quite damaging. Seeing my hairstylist is not an option right now, so I've been taking this time at home to get my hair growing with @humnutrition's tasty Hair Sweet Hair vegan gummies. It’s loaded with natural hair nutrients including zinc - which also supports the immune system. Here's to growing strong 🌹”

As Roberts wrote, these gummies have so many potential benefits along with hair growth. Shoppers have noticed growth in their eyebrows, eyelashes and nails as well, plus an extra burst of energy!

Hair Sweet Hair is packed with sustainably-sourced, vegan and gluten-free ingredients, and there are no artificial colors or preservatives to be found. Just adorable, heart-shaped gummies with a “berrylicious” flavor that reviewers say is “so tasty”!

If you’re looking for anything from longer hair, to healthier hair follicles, to color maintenance, Hair Sweet Hair is up your alley. It’s quickly turned shoppers into avid fans. Reviewers are rating it a perfect five stars but commenting that it’s so good, it really earns a “10 out of 10.” Many say they noticed a difference within just a few weeks and that their hair is “a lot stronger and doesn’t fall out nearly as much (if at all)." No more clogging the shower drain!

Each container of Hair Sweet Hair contains 30 days worth of gummies. Take two per day at any time, with or without food. Want to save? Buy three containers and save 15%. You can also mix and match with other hair saviors like Red Carpet or Killer Nails !

