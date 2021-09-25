CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The 25 Best Under-Eye Patches to De-Puff and Brighten Dark Circles

By Emily Belfiore and Taylor Jean Stephan
 7 days ago
The delicate under-eye area is the thinnest and most sensitive skin on your face. There’s also a multitude of issues that commonly pop up there. Some of us struggle with dark circles and heavy bags. Others can’t get rid of puffiness, no matter how hard we try. Then, there’s the concern of fine lines and wrinkles . Sometimes they’re all rolled together, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the cause is.

According to Beverly Hills based Board-Certified dermatologist Ava Shamban , there are many factors that contribute to these issues, including one’s complexion type and how prevalent veins appear on the face. She also notes how much sleep a person gets, how healthy their diet is and even genetics play a role in these concerns.

No matter the cause, the best under-eye patches are designed to help. They’ve been around for years, but recently, it seems like every beauty brand has been launching their own take. Each claim to de-puff, brighten and tighten, but how effective are they and are they worth trying?

The good news: Topical products, like under-eye masks, do make a difference.

“They’re designed to best support active ingredients with optimal penetration and absorption for hydration, soothing and brightening,” explains Dr. Shamban.

Think of it like this: By wearing these serum-soaked mini masks, you’re helping the products to seep into your skin. This is one reason, in general, you may want to leave them on a little longer than instructed — just to let the serums marinate.

Dr. Shamban also confirms that patches are a great instant fix.

“To eliminate tired eyes or for a night out, one can use eye patches for a short-term pay off as there will be an improvement with intense hydration and firming or brightening,” she says.

How often should you use an under-eye mask?

As for long-term effects, consistency is key.

“The usage of eye patches several times a week, overtime, will best activate the dermal layers to function better,” she explains.

Of course, she also suggests a healthy lifestyle through the management of sleep, nutrition, alcohol, sun, sugar, stress and other factors.

Ingredients to look for in the best under-eye patches

According to Dr. Shamban, there are quite a few, but popular ones include hyaluronic acid moisturizers to replenish dry skin, peptides for firming and antioxidants for protecting the skin from free radicals that accelerate the aging process. Another great ingredient is retinol, which increases the production of collagen and gives the skin strength and elasticity.

Of course, we’re all human and going to age, but if we can alleviate these concerns with a few targeted beauty products, why wouldn’t we? It’s called aging gracefully.

Ahead, we share 25 of the best under-eye patches for puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. You’re not going to want to miss this.

1. Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Think of Peter Thomas Roth ‘s patches as a hangover cure, but for your eyes. They’re drenched in hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening caffeine. Ceramides and collagen pair up to help smooth your skin. Lucky for you, the brand promises 72-hour hydration, so you only have to use these gel under-eye patches two times a week, tops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2crj_0YCW4bGh00




Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

$55


Buy Now

2. Pixi Detoxifeye Eye Patches

These detoxifying eye patches are one of the best budget-friendly options out there. In fact, you get 60 pairs for $24. The delicate gel patches are packed with two of the most popular and effective ingredients: energizing caffeine and cooling cucumber. Keep them on for 10 minutes, pat in excess serum and don’t be surprised if you notice a cooling sensation and reduced redness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M49v7_0YCW4bGh00




Pixi DetoxifEYE

$24
$16


Buy Now

3. Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches

These shimmery pink pads come in a convenient tub with 30 pairs for just $39. Despite the bargain price, these pads don’t skimp on ingredients. They’re infused with a delicious array of botanical extracts like pear, blueberry and blackberry to gently soften skin. In just 20 minutes, you’ll feel vibrant and refreshed, ready to take on the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRkGq_0YCW4bGh00




Mary Kay Hydrogel Eye Patches

$41
$39


Buy Now

4. Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

This decadent two-step system is worth the over-$100 price tag. It includes a roll-on eye serum made with a Chanel-exclusive 3.5-DA, or dicaffeoylquinic acid, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Once you’ve generously applied the serum under your eyes, apply the logo-stamped hydrogel patches, and let the serum seep. Since this set is so fancy, you may want to save it for special occasions, like a wedding or bachelorette party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWuAK_0YCW4bGh00




Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

$130


Buy Now

5. 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

Priced at $115, 111Skin ‘s pack of eight luxe masks is worth the splurge. The eye patches are powered by skin-plumping hyaluronic acid and retinol that helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles. They were created for the girl on the go who’s constantly traveling and running on little to no sleep. No matter how dire your situation, these are sure to alleviate those tired, hard-working eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmH07_0YCW4bGh00




111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

$115


Buy Now

6. Lapcos Collagen Eye Masks

K-beauty brand Lapcos is known for it’s highly-potent, no B.S. ingredients. These under-eye patches don’t disappoint. Marine collagen extracts and a dose of antioxidant-rich grapefruit extract work together to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Use these masks just a few times a week for 20 minutes and trust, silky under-eye skin will be your new normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkoRb_0YCW4bGh00




Lapcos Collagen Eye Mask

$19


Buy Now

7. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches

Whether you place them in the fridge or not, these cooling eye pads have a sensation that lasts for the entire length you wear them. They’re infused with caffeine to immediately help de-puff. Their sticky grip keeps them in place and the blue ‘chill out’ logo is a nice reminder to stay zen and keep your cool. Pro tip: They’re so comfortable, you may just be tempted to wear them at your desk while you work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAq3A_0YCW4bGh00




Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Patches

$22


Buy Now

8. SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask

Immediately downplay puffy eyes with these medical-grade brightening eye patches . Powerful ingredients like golden root extract infuses the skin with antioxidants, while baker’s yeast locks in moisture. Wear them in the morning while you get ready for all-day results. Bonus: Put them in the fridge the night before for an extra cooling effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lechj_0YCW4bGh00




SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask

$48


Buy Now

9. Ciate London Watermelon Burst Hydrating Eye Patches

These eye patches win the title of “most adorable,” for obvious reasons. But the watermelon design isn’t just for show. The patches are filled with watermelon extract to brighten and niacinamide to help target fine lines and wrinkles. They’re dry to the touch when you peel them off, so snap that Instagram picture first, and off you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9xmU_0YCW4bGh00




Ciate London Watermelon Burst Hydrating Eye Patches

$25
$17


Buy Now

10. Sephora Collection Clean Eye Mask

For a spa-like experience, look no further. These cucumber-infused patches are about as close as you can get to putting actual cucumbers on your face. The hero ingredient is a popular one because it works to smooth and hydrate in minutes. Even better, the light green stick-ons smell faintly similar to the real thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhMtD_0YCW4bGh00




Sephora Collection Clean Eye Mask

$3


Buy Now

11. Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask

This vegan under-eye mask offers more than meets the eye. It includes microcrystals that are enriched with a blend of vegetable collagen, hyaluronic acid and peptides. The product is ideal for reawakening your skin after a long night. For maximum benefits, keep the mask on for as little as two hours or overnight to work while you snooze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAYbx_0YCW4bGh00




Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask

$28


Buy Now

12. Loops Eye Mask Set

Aesthetically pleasing packaging aside, these coral-hued patches are stacked with skin-loving ingredients. Naiacaimide addresses tone and texture and a vitamin-rich floral complex works against free radicals and premature aging. But the real secret? A touch of retinol to help with cellular turnover (a.k.a. pesky fine lines and wrinkles). Zip them into the matching pouch to keep yourself organized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGMpq_0YCW4bGh00




Loops Eye Mask Set

$20


Buy Now

13. KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask 5-Pack

You may have seen these shooting-star shaped patches on your Instagram feed. These K-beauty under-eye masks are sulfate and paraben-free, and recommended for sensitive skin types. Core ingredients collagen, licorice root extract and hyaluronic acid offer a surge of moisture. The gold under-eye patches are also infused with rose flower oil that will have your skin glistening right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlPS9_0YCW4bGh00




KNC Beauty Star Eye Mask 5 Pack

$25


Buy Now

14. Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

100% vegan and cruelty free, these vitamin C patches from Pacifica are great for sensitive skin that’s in need of a little brightening. In addition to alleviating under-eye bags, mineral-rich marine extract and hyaluronic acid team up to support hydration, while aloe gently calms any redness. A note: There is a lot of excess serum in the packet, so feel free squeeze it out and rub it anywhere else that might need it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KU6o5_0YCW4bGh00




Pacifica Eye Bright Undereye Vitamin C Spot Serum Mask

$5
$3


Buy Now

15. Kat Burki KB5 Eye Recovery Masks

These pre-moistened pads are our go-to for any anti-aging needs. The brand’s signature KB5 Complex (made up of arnica, gotu kola, lavender, calendula and chamomile) is paired with smoothing amino acids and protective avocado oil. Use these under-eye masks nightly two to three times a week before you go to bed. Just be sure to let them sit for at least 20 minutes to get maximum absorption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwcEW_0YCW4bGh00




Kat Burki KB5 Eye Recovery Masks

$90


Buy Now

16. Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask 12-Pack

If you’re starting to notice your crows feet or under-eye wrinkles deepening, scoop up these retinol-infused patches . We don’t have to tell you the ingredient works wonders to expedite cell turnover, boost collagen production and minimize the appearance of fine lines. These eye patches are made with a highly-concentrated formula that’s strong but gentle. After a few uses, you should see bouncier, smoother skin in all the right places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6BIy_0YCW4bGh00




Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Smoothing Eye Mask

$70


Buy Now

17. Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

If snatched skin is your priority, give these collagen pads a try. In addition to the main ingredient, these gel eye patches are full of juicy marine actives. Panthenol and plankton extract surge your skin with moisture and Chlorella (a green microalgae) instantly firms. After 20 minutes, your skin will feel airbrushed and smooth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imxtB_0YCW4bGh00




Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

$76


Buy Now

18. Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches

Klorane’s under-eye masks are a Parisian pharmacy favorite, and for good reason. They’re made with anti-inflammatory cornflower extract, soothing camomile and brightening arnica extract. The ingredients are so gentle, you can wear these under-eye patches daily as a part of your nighttime ritual or while you’re doing your makeup for an evening out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wi7QQ_0YCW4bGh00

Buy: Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches $24

19. Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

These oversized eye patches from Skyn reach all the way out to your crow’s feet. They’re designed to work in just 10 minutes, but we won’t blame you if you keep them on longer. Topping the list of ingredients is a proprietary icelandic complex aimed at replenishing stressed skin. Good news: Coenzyme Q10, which fights free radicals that lead to premature aging, is also in the mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5uYp_0YCW4bGh00




Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

$18


Buy Now

20. Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Just as the name implies, these are some of the best under-eye patches for puffiness that work in a flash. Patchology ‘s eye gels use a highly-advanced proprietary HydraSurge5 Moisture System to accelerate the delivery of caffeine and collagen, which plumps and hydrates. Press these under-eye gel patches on for five quick minutes, whether you’re just getting home or running out the door. Rub any excess serum into your lip area or anywhere else that needs a little TLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKrFP_0YCW4bGh00




Patchology Eye Gels

$15


Buy Now

21. Erno Laszlo Multi-task Eye Serum Mask

These clear gel patches from Erno Laszlo are super thin and saturated heavily with a silky-but-potent serum. Within the serum is a blend of niacinamide  — which boasts natural brightening agents and diminishes dullness — green algae  — which acts as a superfood for skin, delivering rich amino acids — and vitamin C to help boost skin’s firmness and elasticity. Yes, these are pricey, but they’re worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A06SY_0YCW4bGh00




Erno Laszlo Multi-task Serum Eye Mask 6-Pack

$42


Buy Now

22. Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks

These holographic eye patches from Bliss have long been a customer favorite. Yes, the metallic little stars make for a winning Instagram selfie, but the ingredients aren’t fluff. Power players hyaluronic acid and peptides partner up to deeply hydrate skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH8HY_0YCW4bGh00




Bliss Eye Got This Holographic Foil Eye Masks

$14.85


Buy Now

23. Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks

These glitzy gold foils are so pretty, you might even be tempted to wear them out. Unlike other eye patches on this list, they’re made with foil, not gel, so they’re super thin and stay in place almost like a temporary tattoo. But don’t worry, they peel off just as easily. Ingredient-wise, their power combo of hyaluronic acid, aloe and lavender work like magic to rejuvenate sensitive skin.




Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Rose Gold Eye Masks

$25


Buy Now

24. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

Joana Vargas is a celebrity facialist known for her glowing red carpet treatments. And while that’s nice for the A-listers, a coveted one-on-one is not easily achievable for everyone. Enter: these eye-firming pads developed by the guru herself. They’re made with hyaluronic acid for hydration and silk protein and algae extract that rejuvenate and plump your under-eye area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xX7kF_0YCW4bGh00




Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask

$60


Buy Now

25. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

It might seem counterintuitive to use caffeine infused patches in the evening, but these reparative patches are the real deal. Caffeine and coffee extract help to constrict blood vessels and minimize the look of bags. They also come neatly packaged, with the serum enclosed separately. All you have to do is rip open and saturate the patches when you’re ready to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RM1mF_0YCW4bGh00




Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask

$42


Buy Now

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
