Your 4-Week Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan, Curated by a Dietitian-Chef

By Abbie Gellman
 1 day ago

Some diets are overly rigid, but the Mediterranean diet is known for its simple guidelines that improve your eating habits without leaving you feeling hungry or restricted. That's mainly why it was named the Best Diet of 2022 for the fifth year in a row by the U.S. News & World Report .

There's no one diet that's eaten by the 21 countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, and instead of drawing on dishes common in the Mediterranean, the diet focuses on the wealth of nutritious foods available in that area.

Because it's near a large body of water, seafood is on the Mediterranean diet menu, as are vegetables, olive oil and some wine.

Why You Should Try the Mediterranean Diet

If health issues or weight loss are a concern, the Mediterranean diet may be a great lifestyle choice. According to the University of Pennsylvania Medicine , the Mediterranean diet is associated with:

  • Prevention and treatment of diabetes
  • Reduced risk of heart disease
  • Lower risk of high cholesterol levels
  • Weight loss

We can thank many of these benefits to the diet being low in animal food sources and high in plant sources, including fruits and vegetables.

Your 4-Week Mediterranean Meal Plan

Planning your meals for the week is one of the best ways to set yourself up for success. The Mediterranean Diet focuses on a range of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

This 4-week meal plan reflects this method with a variety of recipes focusing on a plant-forward approach with some lean protein and dairy sources. It's designed to provide a full week of meals using 12 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert.

So for each day of each week, you'd choose one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner. Feel free to supplement with additional fruits and vegetables as well as nuts and seeds as you make your way through the week.

Once you are comfortable with these dishes, feel free to mix and match them. It's fun to experiment and try new things — and it just might help you stick to the diet longer and feel more satisfied!

Week 1

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Snack/Dessert

Week 2

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Snack/Dessert

Week 3

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Snack/Dessert

Week 4

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Snack/Dessert

IN THIS ARTICLE
