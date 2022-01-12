Your 4-Week Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan, Curated by a Dietitian-Chef
Some diets are overly rigid, but the Mediterranean diet is known for its simple guidelines that improve your eating habits without leaving you feeling hungry or restricted. That's mainly why it was named the Best Diet of 2022 for the fifth year in a row by the U.S. News & World Report .
There's no one diet that's eaten by the 21 countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, and instead of drawing on dishes common in the Mediterranean, the diet focuses on the wealth of nutritious foods available in that area.
Because it's near a large body of water, seafood is on the Mediterranean diet menu, as are vegetables, olive oil and some wine.
Are You Getting Enough Fruits and Veggies?
Track the number of fruits and vegetables you eat every day by logging your meals on the MyPlate app . Download now to fine-tune your diet today!
Why You Should Try the Mediterranean Diet
If health issues or weight loss are a concern, the Mediterranean diet may be a great lifestyle choice. According to the University of Pennsylvania Medicine , the Mediterranean diet is associated with:
- Prevention and treatment of diabetes
- Reduced risk of heart disease
- Lower risk of high cholesterol levels
- Weight loss
We can thank many of these benefits to the diet being low in animal food sources and high in plant sources, including fruits and vegetables.
Your 4-Week Mediterranean Meal Plan
Planning your meals for the week is one of the best ways to set yourself up for success. The Mediterranean Diet focuses on a range of whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.
This 4-week meal plan reflects this method with a variety of recipes focusing on a plant-forward approach with some lean protein and dairy sources. It's designed to provide a full week of meals using 12 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert.
So for each day of each week, you'd choose one breakfast, one lunch and one dinner. Feel free to supplement with additional fruits and vegetables as well as nuts and seeds as you make your way through the week.
Once you are comfortable with these dishes, feel free to mix and match them. It's fun to experiment and try new things — and it just might help you stick to the diet longer and feel more satisfied!
Week 1
Breakfast
- Peach Overnight Oats
- Shakshuka (aka baked eggs or eggs in purgatory)
- Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch
- Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Soup with the Greek Cucumber 'Noodle' Salad
- Superfood Spinach Quinoa Salad With Pomegranate Citrus Dressing
- Tuna Salad With Yogurt
Dinner
- Lentil Pasta With Creamy Red Pepper Sauce and Spinach
- Instant Pot Whole Chicken paired with Seeds and Greens Bulgur Buddha Salad
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo served on top of your favorite whole grain, like brown rice or quinoa, and a side of sautéed cauliflower or broccoli.
Snack/Dessert
Week 2
Breakfast
Lunch
- Salmon and Broccolette Superfood Salad
- Avocado Egg Salad served on top of greens with a side of crusty whole-grain bread or pita
- Farro Mediterranean Bowl
Dinner
- Mediterranean Zoodles With Creamy Feta Dressing with a side of crusty bread or pita
- Crispy Mediterranean Chicken Thighs with Personal Panzanella
- Salmon Cakes With Lemon Crema served with a baked sweet potato and roasted/sautéed veggies.
Snack/Dessert
Week 3
Breakfast
- Banana Overnight Oats
- Healthy Egg Bake with whole-grain toast
- Mediterranean Breakfast Scramble with your fruit of choice
Lunch
Dinner
- Dijon Salmon served with a Tomato, Avocado and Goat Cheese Plate
- Lentil Bolognese With Zucchini Noodles with a simple side salad
- Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore served atop your favorite whole grain (to soak up the sauce) and sautéed greens.
Snack/Dessert
- Fruit Smoothie
- Pecan Protein Balls
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with veggies and whole-grain pita bread
Week 4
Breakfast
Lunch
- Baked Falafel with pita bread, tzatziki and chopped cucumber, romaine and tomatoes.
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast with fruit of choice
- Warm Italian Pasta Salad With Charred Broccoli and Bell Pepper
Dinner
- Fish en Papillote paired with your favorite whole grain.
- Sweet Potato, Black Bean and Quinoa Burgers served on a bed of greens.
- Mediterranean Chicken Skewers paired with roasted broccoli and sweet potatoes and a tahini dipping sauce
Snack/Dessert
Click below to pin and save this meal plan for later!
Comments / 0