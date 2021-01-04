Tape reveals Trump asked official to 'find' votes to overturn election (2021)
In a phone call with the Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, President Donald Trump...www.cnn.com
This is all true, as Frump lost Bigly, couldn’t accept losing, and he’s now trying to destroy America. Republican insurrectionist posting here can eat 💩
Does 11,000 votes, is the smoking gun. It’s gonna break him and Lindsey Graham‘s back. Unless they have a secret pardon. And if they have a secret pardon. It will be proof that they were guilty of everything they have done. And that’s all American need to know💯🧐
The only reason this has taken so long Is so KEMP CAN'T PARDON HIM. That state attorney has delayed the Grand Jury so the Indictments are issued after the election m Then the speedy trial date will expire after KEMP IS REMOVED AND STACY ABRAMS WINS NO STATE PARDON FOR TRUMP HE DIES IN GEORGIA STATE PRISON.
