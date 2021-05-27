Cancel
9 best non-alcoholic and low alcohol wines for Dry January and beyond

By Claire Dodd
The Independent
 7 days ago

After the indulgences of Christmas – and a very difficult 2020 – it may be time to take a step away from booze. If you’re looking to cut back this January, whatever your reasons, thankfully there are now plenty of decent options to choose from.

From beer and spirits to wine, drinks makers have been busy in recent years, creating an ever-expanding range of low and no-alcohol products. And when it comes to wine, you now have the pick of the bunch. Whether your taste leans towards whites, reds, rosés, or even sparkling wines, there’s an alcohol-free option for you.

Whatever your preconceptions, it's true to say that alcohol-free products across the board just keep getting better as production techniques are tweaked and improved. However, it’s also important to have realistic expectations.

The products in our round-up represent what we think are the best. But, from the complexity of flavour, the thick mouthfeel of wine, and the length of finish, there’s some things alcohol-free products can struggle to replicate. If you’re not completely abstaining, products with a trace amount of alcohol, around 0.5 per cent, do tend to do better on these counts.

In our list, we’re looking for products that are satisfying, have enough complexity to be intriguing, and crucially, that we’d be happy to drink more than one glass of. Overall, alcohol-free wines can lean towards being a little sweet and cloying, so we’re looking for products that are balanced, and represent a good alternative to their full-strength counterparts. Raise a glass to our pick of the best.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

Thomson & Scott Noughty alcohol free organic sparkling wine

Leitz eins zwei zero riesling

Adnams 0.5 garnacha rosé

Harvey Nichols alcohol-free sparkling chardonnay

Torres Natureo de-alcoholised red

McGuigan zero sparkling alcohol free

Eisberg sauvignon blanc

Hardys alcohol free chardonnay

McGuigan zero rosé, 0%

The verdict: Non alcoholic and alcohol free wines

