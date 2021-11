When Subway rolled out its new Hero bread, it looked like the sandwich chain had entered a new, health-focused era. According to Business Wire, the bread allegedly looks, feels, and tastes like regular bread but boasts superior nutrition stats and even has the social media backing of Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. A serving contains 0 grams of sugar, 1 gram of net carbs, 100 calories, 12 grams of protein, and 26 grams of fiber. Yet, not everyone's in love. Eat This, Not That! reports that any item that contains more than 5 grams of fiber can put some strain on your digestion system and if you choose to load the bread up with mayonnaise or bacon, the lack of sugar, carbs, and calories might not matter.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO