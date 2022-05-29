ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best PC and Laptop Memorial Day Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 2 days ago

We've scanned the internet for awesome Memorial Day PC and laptop deals and listed them here. While we love building PCs (check out the best PC builds ), sometimes it’s more convenient or even cheaper to buy a prebuilt desktop or laptop.

The good news is that while stocking issues may be limiting the availability of some of the latest RTX 30-series gaming rigs, there are still good deals to be had across the range of prices and CPU / GPU combos and we've listed them below.

Best Gaming PC deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypgP9_0YBKXLUM00

Thermaltake Glacier 360 Liquid-Cooled PC: was $1699, now $1499 at Amazon
Save 12% off the asking price on this RTX 3060 gaming PC. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and 16 GB of DDR4-3600. Users also get 1TB of internal storage via an NVMe M.2 SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXEkP_0YBKXLUM00

ABS Master Gaming PC (Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060): was $1,599, now $1,269 at Newegg
If you're after an affordable but capable gaming desktop, this model from ABS (basically Newegg's PC house brand) sports a solid combo of a Ryzen 5 5600X and an RTX 3060. You also get 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFKfX_0YBKXLUM00

ABS Gladiator (Intel i7 12700KF, RTX 3070 Ti) Gaming PC: was $2,499, now $1,999 at Newegg
This pre-built gaming rig from ABS uses some of the latest hardware to give you a beast of a gaming machine. Featuring Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Core i7-12700KF and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti this PC will be able to handle all of the latest games at high settings. This model also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbIfZ_0YBKXLUM00

iBUYPOWER Pre-Built (12th Gen, RTX 3070 Ti): was $2,499, now $1,899 at iBUYPOWER
This pre-built PC from iBUYPOWER features Windows 11 Home Edition, an Intel Core i7-12700KF CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU. Also included are 16GB DDR4 (3600) RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQzxK_0YBKXLUM00

Skytech Prism II: was $4,499, now $3,999 at Newegg
Flat out power for less, thanks to this discount. This configuration sports the ultimate GPU: the RTX 3090 with 24GB GDDR6X video memory, alongside an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, 16GB DDDR4 and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCUHY_0YBKXLUM00

ABS Master Gaming PC (RTX 3060): was $1,400, now $1,149 at Newegg
This pre-built PC comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 550W PSU. View Deal

Best Laptop Deals: Gaming and Productivity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12v8vX_0YBKXLUM00

Gigabyte G5 KC 15.6-Inch IPS Laptop: was $1,199, now $999 at Newegg
The Gigabyte G5 KC features an Intel Core i5-10500H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD. The refresh rate can get as high as 144Hz. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1iwQ_0YBKXLUM00

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,100, now $1,749 at Newegg
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoVXd_0YBKXLUM00

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon
This configuration of Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD IPS 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop (RTX 3080): was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.  This purchase also comes with a free MSI gaming headset. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPsXo_0YBKXLUM00

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon
The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4Vs5_0YBKXLUM00

MSI Bravo 15 (RX 5500M): was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart
The MSI Bravo is a 15-inch AMD based gaming laptop that includes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX 5500M, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AStUu_0YBKXLUM00

MSI Creator 17 (RTX 3070) Professional Laptop: was $2,749, now $2,226 at Amazon
The MSI Creator is focused on professional users with its 17.3-inch UHD 120Hz display that touts a 100% AdobeRGB gamut. Internally the components are an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8RIc_0YBKXLUM00

Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch (RTX 3070): was $1,830, now $1,549 at Lenovo using coupon code LEGIONBIZ5
This model of the Lenovo Legion 5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The 17-inch screen is an FHD 144Hz IPS panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP5ha_0YBKXLUM00

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3080): was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,099 at Walmart
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display. View Deal

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals , best CPU deals , best SSD deals , best gaming laptop deals , best keyboard deals , best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals , best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals . If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals , best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.

