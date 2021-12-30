ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

5 New Year’s Resolutions Your Dog Wishes You’d Make

By DogTime
DogTime
DogTime
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJ60w_0YAt5gee00

Include your dog in your New Year’s resolutions! (Picture Credit: Jena Ardell/Getty Images)

Forget going to the gym or learning Italian. This is the year to let your dog make your New Year’s resolutions for you! After all, your pup’s lifelong endeavor is to be your loving, loyal companion. The least you can do this year is bring an extra wag or two to their world.

Besides, your dog’s resolutions will have you both feeling great, and the best part is none of them involve spandex, spin classes, or low-fat butter.

Here are a few New Year’s resolutions that your dog really wants you to make.

1. I Resolve To Take Quality Walks

Chances are your pup never says no to a walk , even if it’s the same old stroll up the block and back. But know that your dog craves new scents and sounds as much as you enjoy new scenery.

So mix up your weekday walks with new routes, unfamiliar trails, and uncharted side streets, and explore new neighborhoods and parks on the weekends.

Better yet, research dog-friendly hiking spots in your area and venture somewhere new once a month.

2. I Resolve To Give Less Hugs & Play More Tug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuDd9_0YAt5gee00

(Picture Credit: stephanie_grafvocat/Getty Images)

Maybe you’ve noticed that squirmy, help-let-me-out wriggle your dog does during what you consider to be a loving embrace. Unlike us primates, dogs don’t feel all too reassured and gooey inside after a nice long hug.

In fact, they’ll most likely feel trapped — it’s just a canine thing. A hearty round of tug-of-war, however, can be a huge stress reliever and a nice bit of exercise, as well.

Note: If you intend to make tug-of-war a permanent activity in your repertoire, “drop it” and “off” are important commands to know.

3. I Resolve To Introduce New Toys Into The Mix

Remember, dog toys don’t have to be store-bought new, just new to your pup — that is, something they haven’t seen before, or at least in a very long time.

So, swap toys with a few different options so that every few weeks there’s something new for Fido to chase, charge, or chew on.

4. I Resolve To Bond Outside The Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PzCr_0YAt5gee00

(Picture Credit: paul mansfield photography/Getty Images)

Agility classes may just be the perfect combination of mental stimulation, physical activity, and most important, team building between you and your best friend. Most dogs and humans have a blast at these classes.

However, if weave poles and tire hoops seem too daunting, consider a Canine Good Citizen class — a program designed by the AKC and offered in cities across the country — to promote responsible pet parenting and well-mannered dogs.

You’ll brush up on your training techniques while your dog gets a refresher course in good behavior.

5. I Resolve To Keep My Dog Physically Fit

And truly, this is the only one that requires any willpower. We know that pleading puppy eyes are harder to resist than any French pastry or sloppy cheeseburger, especially when there’s a stash of treats at hand.

But even though it seems like your dog is harnessing the world’s entire supply of Cute Power to get you to surrender that big hunk of cheese, know that they really mean to say is this: Please do everything you can to ensure that I’m healthy, mobile, and comfortable for a long, long time.

Grated carrots and a game of fetch, here we come!

What New Year’s resolutions does your dog want you to make this year? Do you plan to make any changes for your pup? Let us know in the comments below!

The post 5 New Year’s Resolutions Your Dog Wishes You’d Make appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Dog#Dog Training#Resolutions#Canine Good Citizen#Italian
purewow.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds That Are Worth Every Penny

People love showering their dogs with toys, clothes and fancy meal plans. Frankly, the doggy gift options just keep getting better. Spending money on our pets is part of the deal when adopting, fostering or buying a dog. The thing is, the tab grows very quickly. Some dog breeds cost a lot more to care for than others. Everything from bedtime to bathtime and beyond can be more expensive depending on the breed. The most expensive dog breeds tend to be rare, purebred dogs who come from show-winning bloodlines. Expensive dog breeds also require more grooming, training and medical visits over the course of their lifetimes. If you’ve got your heart set on one of these breeds, start saving now.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

JINX — Jinx is a 1-year-old housebroken female Boxer. She does good on a leash, knows how to sit on command, good with other dogs. Needs a fenced-in yard. BURT — Burt is a 1-year-old neutered male Pointer mix. He does good on a leash. Knows how to sit on command and does good with other dogs, but no cats. Really strives for attention.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
DogTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents

This guide has great holiday gifts for new dog parents to help keep their dog happy and healthy, be they necessity or simply too fun to pass up. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

42 Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill

Some people are so cruel. As a big animal lover, I really do feel we do not deserve most animals and I want them to live in their natural habitat. As for dogs, we do not deserve them...at all. They are literally put on this Earth to be loyal to us, help us, protect us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
akc.org

How Often Should You Bathe Your Dog?

For a lot of new dog owners, it can be difficult to determine how often you should give your dog a bath. The truth is, the answer depends on a lot of things. “How frequently a pet needs a bath greatly varies based upon their breed, lifestyle, length of coat, and how much homework a pet owner is willing to do,” says Beth Cristiano, owner of Pretty Paws LLC, headquartered in Harrison, N.Y.
PETS
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
PETS
WYFF4.com

Dogs desperately need home for holidays

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Seven weeks afterThe Humane Society of Greenwood shut down because of a distemper outbreak, nearly 40 healthy dogs are ready to be fostered or adopted. The shelter is hosting an online "No Dog Left Behind" event on their Facebook Page. Connie Mawyer, executive director of The...
GREENWOOD, SC
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
370
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy