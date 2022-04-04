ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Slim Phone Card Holders for Stealthier Storage

By Sarah Morlock
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Cell phones continue to get bigger, but our wallets aren’t getting any smaller. Sure, the iPhone 13 looks and feels great, but it also takes up some serious real estate. Between your phone and your wallet, it can feel like you’re constantly weighed down. That’s why phone card holders are becoming so popular.

Phone card holders are a nifty add-on, allowing you to stick a few cards and/or money onto the back of your phone case , turning any smartphone into a slim wallet and eliminating the need to travel with constantly full pockets — or those big, bulky wallets.

All of the above makes phone card holders one of the best phone accessories you can invest in. But, while you’re busy pimping your buzzer, why not go all out with a few further upgrades? When shopping for ways to upgrade your phone setup, here are some items to consider:

  • Phone Card Holder – The one we keep talking about is the best way to keep your cards and cash safe without carrying a separate wallet. It’s genius really.
  • Case – The best protection for your beloved smartphone is a phone case. There are styles to suit all tastes, or if you’re only concerned with the safety of your cell phone, there are also heavy-duty options that claim to withstand any drop, crash or dunk.
  • Headphones – Of course, your headphones should sound good, but these days, they should also look good. Always be sure to check the type of attachment you need if you’re buying a wired pair. Alternatively, if you’re more of a wireless wizard, then you can also personalize and style your pod case to match your other phone gadgets.
  • Pop Socket – One of the newest phone accessories to hit the market and take phone customization by storm is the Pop Socket . Simply stick it onto the back of your phone, pop it out and use your fingers to keep a firm grip on your phone. However, it’s unlikely there will be space on the back of your phone for both a phone sleeve wallet card holder and a pop socket.

Out of all the accessories available, we’re sure you can see by now, a phone card holder is our highest recommendation for you. Seriously, how many cards and coupons do you have hunkered in the back of your wallet? And how many of those do you actually use on a daily basis? By eliminating the excess and sticking to a few tried-and-true essentials, you can ditch the old wallet altogether and keep your cards and cash on your phone.

Thankfully, most phone sleeve card holders are compatible with pretty much any smartphone model, so there’s little need to worry when it comes to sizing yours up. Some of the most common compatible phone models include:

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone SE 2022
  • iPhone 8 Plus + iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 8 + iPhone 7
  • Samsung S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy A53 and Samsung Galaxy A52

However, it is always better to be on the safe side by checking the wallet size against the open space you have on the back of your smartphone. This way you can avoid any unnecessary disappointment.

Our selection of the best phone card holders are all compact, provide ample card storage and will blend with any phone case design. From budget-friendly options to designs for avid sports fans, these phone wallet sleeves have your style and carrying needs covered.

1. Smartish Wallet Case

BEST OVERALL

With positive ratings and reviews from over 90% of the Amazon customers who own it, you can be confident you’re going to like this Smartish Wallet Case. Made for the iPhone 13, but available for a number of different phone models, this stealthy wallet case doesn’t just protect your valuables, it also protects your phone. The case is constructed from an ultra-light, thin material that you can count on to give your phone the protection it deserves. What’s more, it features enough room to hold up to three cards alongside a few bills. With seven available colors (plus the option to design your own), it’s no surprise this wallet case takes the number one spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpgSM_0YAmy95x00

Buy: Smartish Wallet Case $19.99

2. Fulgamo Phone Card Holder

BEST BUDGET

The Fulgamo Phone Card Holder is a simple and cost-friendly attachment for your phone to keep your cards and cash safe as you’re on the move. The spandex and lycra blend material allows for a flexible stretch to wrap itself around your belongings and then pull them in tight. Given the price, these aren’t the most durable of phone card holders, but there are two included with each purchase. So, when your first is looking a little tired, you’ll have another at the ready.

Read More: The Best iPhone Wallet Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XeyAx_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Fulgamo Phone Card Holder $5.99

3. Bellroy Phone Case

BEST HIDDEN

We’re such big fans of this phone case wallet that we recently named it one of the best men’s wallets of the year. This iPhone 12 and 12 Pro case is one of the best cases you can snag if you’re worried about your card holder being too obvious. We get it, not everyone wants to have their cards on display for everyone to see. Luckily, this phone case has a spot to keep your cards that’s totally hidden from on-lookers. Slide three of your most precious cards right into the back of the phone so they can rest safely. They’ll never fall out, they’ll never get lost and they’ll always have a secure place to stay put.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmckL_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Bellroy Phone Case $75.00

4. Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

EXPENSIVE BUT WORTH IT

One of the reviews that stuck out to us most when looking at the Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe? “Expensive but worth it.” This leather wallet is constructed to stick on the back of your phone and hold some of your most precious cards. It’s complete with MagSafe to keep your credit cards safe, too. Meaning, yeah, nobody can zip by you really quick and charge your card without your knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iepBZ_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe $59.99

5. Popsockets Popwallet

RECOGNIZABLE BRAND

You’re already familiar with Popsockets, aren’t you? They’re those little extensions that grip the back of your phone so users can better hold on to their smartphones. But, not only do Popsockets consist of extendable grips, they’ve also got some of the best wallet card holders to slap on the back of your phone. Just check out this one, it’s sleek, can hold up to three cards and you can even add a Popsockets grip to the mix if desired.

Read More: The Best Pop Sockets Alternatives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFPSN_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Popsockets Popwallet $20.00

6. Wallaroo Stick-On Leather Card Holder

MOST STYLISH

Crafted from genuine leather and compatible with both iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Sony Xperia and more, the Wallaroo Stick-On Leather Card Holder is built to last. Strong 3M adhesive keeps it firmly attached to your phone, and the non-slip interior grip keeps your cards safe. Instead of rocking an everyday wallet case that makes your phone look a little more meh, consider this elegant option instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caiYU_0YAmy95x00

Buy: Wallaroo Stick-On Leather Card Holder $13.95

7. Pela Case Green Phone Case Card Holder

BEST GREEN

Not only is this case holder green in color, but it’s also green in nature. Pela Case’s Green Phone Case Card Holder is a thin, durable phone wallet that can stick to the back of any smartphone that’s fully compostable. Here, you’ll be able to hold two IDs or credit cards safely on the back of your phone while adding a pop of color. Not only will you be protecting your cards, but you will be protecting the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVNcB_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Pela Case Green Phone Case Card Holder $19.95

8. Shanshui Phone Card Holder

BEST MULTIPACK

With five phone card holders included in this multipack from Shanshui, each item costs a little over one dollar. That’s an absolute steal. There’s a range of unisex, dark tones to choose from along with a brighter blue and a pink shade, too. Each of the holders is backed with a strong adhesive which will keep a sturdy hold when in use yet ensures a clean removal when required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaMK7_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Shanshui Phone Card Holder $5.09 (orig. $5.99) 15% OFF

9. Case Art Plus Stick On Wallet

BEST VALUE

Need a reliable phone sleeve that’ll last a while and doesn’t cost a small fortune? The Case Art Plus Stick On Wallet is a smart choice for the buyer on a budget. With a top cover on the pocket in order to add an extra level of security, this case stores your cards without taking up extra space. Furthermore, the spandex material won’t lose its elasticity over time, giving you a product that will hold up to repeated use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykruY_0YAmy95x00

Buy: Case Art Plus Stick On Wallet $6.30

10. Ridge Card Case

BEST LEATHER

Leather cases are some of the most dapper the world has seen. And, when a handsome leather phone case works additionally as a card holder? Well, that’s just a double-whammy. The Ridge Card Case is made for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini. It’s made with 100% full-grain leather and uses a dual-slot design to keep two cards safely attached to the back of your phone. Just throw your ID and debit card on and leave the house without even snagging your wallet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FCmM_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Ridge Card Case Starting at $50.00

11. Fulgamo Phone Pocket

BEST HIS AND HERS SET

All couples love having a few ‘his and hers’ items around the house, so why not treat you and your partner to a pair of Fulgamo Phone Pockets? Both pockets included in the pack follow a marble design, but one has a lighter color palette and one has a darker pattern. They also feature a hood to fold over your cards, ensuring they’re fully enclosed when traveling on the back of your phone for extra security.

Related: Best Waterproof Phone Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxKKs_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Fulgamo Phone Pocket $6.99

12. Arokimi Phone Card Holder

BEST DESIGN

This faux-leather Phone Card Holder from Arokimi will give you that professional edge, even on a budget. It’s completed to a universal size, so it will fit on the back of most smartphones. Once in place, you can simply slide out the card tray of five using the tag at the top in order to access your cards. As an added benefit, the card holder is RFID blocking, so you’ll be safe from scammers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDsyk_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Arokimi Phone Card Holder $8.99

13. Biajiya Phone Card Holder

BEST FOR HER

The Biajiya Phone Card Holder makes a wonderful gift for any smartphone-using girlfriend, sister or mom. Each order includes two champagne-colored, leather-like card holders, one in gold and one in rose. Both come with a hoop installed on the back for a secure hold of the smartphone when in use and a bit of added gold bling for fashion points. This card holder will fit on any smartphone that’s larger than an iPhone X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGEso_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Biajiya Phone Card Holder $9.99 (orig. $14.99) 33% OFF

14. Sinjimoru Phone Card Holder Case

BEST ALTERNATIVE

For a slight twist on the usual slide-in phone card holders, the Sinjimoru Phone Card Holder Case offers a fold-out option, giving a full view of its contents. Inside, there’s a clip for holding onto your stored cash and cards. To install, simply attach the two included adhesive strips to either side of your phone, and then attach the card holder. This phone case is of a universal size yet is still small enough to stay out of the way of your camera despite its unique design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ndroa_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Sinjimoru Phone Card Holder Case $9.99

15. Ringke Slot Card Holder

BEST INVISIBLE

If you’re someone who wants to give your phone protection and have it carry your cards without hiding the true beauty of the phone itself, a see-through case and card holder to match might be exactly what you need. For the latter, the Rinke Slot Card Holder is the best solution and will hold your card securely in place on the back of your phone without interfering with any other designs present. And, when you’re not using it to carry your cards, you’ll hardly see the card holder there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APPQI_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Ringke Slot Card Holder $9.99

16. Ringke Slot Card Holder

MOST VERSATILE

The Ringke Slot Card Holder design has three benefits: first, it’s built from high-quality, hard plastic for a convenient carry and extra security; second, the card slot design offers quick access to your two main cards; and third, its extra thin structure means you’ll barely notice this pocket is attached to your phone. The cut-out at the bottom allows you to push out the cards for easy access. If you need a wallet sleeve that packs a little more punch (and room), you can’t go wrong here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQ0ag_0YAmy95x00

Buy: Ringke Slot Card Holder $9.99

17. Area Leather Wallet Case

BEST PHONE CASE

For ultimate safety, storage and style, you need the Area Leather Wallet Case. It’s available in a huge range of colors, including red and white. It also comes complete with a wrist strap to ensure it’s always close by. On the inside of the left fold-out flap, there’s space for four cards as well as a clear area for a photo of your favorite person (in case their face on the background of your phone isn’t enough).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NVuN_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Area Leather Wallet Case $13.99

18. Gecko Adhesive Phone Wallet

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

Go total stealth mode with the Gecko Adhesive Phone Wallet. This sleeve is unique because of its extra tall pocket for complete coverage and the included RFID card sleeve, which works to protect you from identity theft. What’s more, the sleeve itself is super thin, so you can keep your phone in your pocket without worrying about it feeling out of place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AppBs_0YAmy95x00

Buy: Gecko Adhesive Phone Wallet $9.99 (orig. $12.99) 23% OFF

19. Vibeside MagSafe Wallet Card Holder

BEST SPLURGE

If you’ve purchased the all-new iPhone 13, you’ll be familiar with its MagSafe feature. This innovative technology allows you to attach a variety of accessories to the back of the phone using magnets, including phone card holders. While Apple makes its own leather card holder, it’s rather pricey. That’s why we recommend the Vibeside MagSafe Wallet Card Holder. It uses the same magnetic attachment mechanism, but is made from vegan leather and boasts two pockets to hold four cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6wXC_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Vibeside Magsafe Wallet Card Holder $19.99 (orig. $23.95) 17% OFF

20. DesignTimeGNC Personalized Card Caddy Phone Wallet

PERSONALIZED PICK

This DesignTimeGNC Personalized Card Caddy Phone Wallet allows you to choose what the place you keep your cards looks like. Whether it’s your dog, your partner or your favorite TV character, simply send over your design for it to be hand-printed and hand-pressed into your very own personalized card holder. The card holder itself has enough space for storing two cards. Plus, to ensure you’re going to be happy with the finished product, a preview of the card caddy will be sent for your approval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iNq2_0YAmy95x00


Buy: DesignTimeGNC Personalized Card Caddy Phone Wallet $6.00

21. Sinjimoru Basic Cell Phone Wallet Stick-On

BEST FABRIC

The Sinjimoru Basic Cell Phone Wallet Stick-On falls on the minimalist side of the scale, but still provides plenty of storage space. This compact phone addition is made from a stretchy fabric attached to a stiff, flat back. The fabric’s stretchiness is what gives the stick-on its large capacity, being able to hold up to five cards, or a few cards and some cash. It also comes with 3M adhesive tape already on it for easier installation while the thin design ensures it won’t inhibit any wireless charging. Furthermore, it’s available in 12 colors, backed by over 5,500 five-star ratings and works on all smartphone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OziqP_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Sinjimoru Basic Cell Phone Wallet Stick-On $6.95

22. ATRAING Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Wallet

BEST SAMSUNG

If you’re looking for a way to protect your Galaxy S22 and store cards at the same time, this ATRAING Ultra Case Wallet can do the job. Built into the case outer, which is constructed from a tough PC Plastic, you’ll find a storage space large enough for two cards which are then kept out of sight by a sliding cover. The design also incorporates a raised bumper to protect your screen and features precise cutouts for all the necessary access points, including the cameras and S-pen storage hole. In addition, while the case is protective, it doesn’t inhibit wireless charging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVvBm_0YAmy95x00


Buy: ATRAING Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Wallet $12.99 (orig. $13.99) 7% OFF

23. accessoriesInfluence Stick-On Wallet

BEST CLOSURE

By utilizing a button closure, this accessoriesInfluence Stick-On Wallet offers greater security to ensure stored cards can’t escape without you knowing. The silicone, slimline add-on, which is available in four colors, has enough space to accommodate several cards and arrives ready to be installed, with a 3M adhesive already attached. In addition, the closure flap’s smart design allows it to act as a handy stand when you fancy some hands-free media viewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CxAM_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Sinjimoru Basic Cell Phone Wallet Stick-On $7.25

24. Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet

BEST MAGNETIC

This Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet uses magnets to deliver a user experience and level of convenience which is hard to beat. The case, which is designed to fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max, features a detachable storage space. When attached, a ModRails system and magnetic connection hold the wallet firmly in place while a built-in trapdoor offers easy access to the cards when required. Handily, the protective leather case doesn’t inhibit MagSafe charging, comes in six colors and is backed by a three-year warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l87j3_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet $99.00

25. Skycase Stick-On Card Holder

BEST STAND

One of the key ways to streamline what you carry is to choose multifunctional products. In this way, the Skycase Stick-On Card Holder is a great choice as it stores cards and cash, acts as a carry handle and folds out to create a multi-angle phone stand. The holder comes with a 3M adhesive backing and is made from durable faux leather which is both waterproof and antimicrobial. It’s compatible with a range of the latest smartphone models, including the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5USP_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Skycase Stick-On Card Holder $9.99

26. SUPCASE Adhesive Slim Wallet

TOUGHEST

If you always opt for maximum protection and want a card holder which can offer the same, we suggest you invest in this SUPCASE Adhesive Slim Wallet. The slimline holder is made from a combination of non-toxic silicone and PC materials, resulting in a storage space that is high in elasticity but still feels secure in the hand. It’s also supplied with a partially attached 3M adhesive backing so it’s ready to fit your phone right out of the box. This impressively reviewed wallet is also compatible with smartphones sporting a screen larger than four inches, meaning it will work with all of the latest iPhone and Samsung models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieP59_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Skycase Stick-On Card Holder $9.99

27. Washable Screen Cleaner Phone Card Holder

BEST WASHABLE

If your smartphone screen is always covered in smudges and having a cleaning cloth on hand would be beneficial, give this Washable Screen Cleaner Phone Card Holder a try. This compact phone addition has storage space for multiple cards and cash and comes in a number of different phone-specific models, including options for iPhones 12 and 13 as well as the Samsung S21 and Note 20. But what really makes it stand out from the crowd is the cover/screen cleaner which can be removed to clean your smartphone screen when it’s needed. Furthermore, this cleaning cloth comes in more than 50 colorful designs and is easily restored to a like-new state with a wash under the kitchen faucet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SFGA_0YAmy95x00


Buy: Washable Screen Cleaner Phone Card Holder $10.00

28. YUNCE Stick-On Wallet Cell Phone Slim Sleeve

BEST RING

The YUNCE Stick-On Wallet Cell Phone Slim Sleeve is another impressive option that offers users a range of functions. In addition to storing multiple cards and cash, this ultra-slim case includes a built-in ring that works both as a carrying loop and as a stand for your smartphone. It also features a button closure for greater security and is waterproof to provide more protection for your belongings. In addition, the premium leather sleeve is RFID blocking and comes in more than 10 eye-catching color options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191Flq_0YAmy95x00


Buy: YUNCE Stick-On Wallet Cell Phone Slim Sleeve $9.99

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
Best camera phone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smartphone manufacturers have been in constant competition to make their camera phone technology stand out from the rest. It’s reached a point where cameras are the top-selling point of a company’s phone. Understandably, it’s much easier to carry a smartphone than a digital camera, and the advancement of smartphones has equipped us with digital camera quality inside of our phones. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra has a 50 times digital zoom, allowing you to shoot images from afar, making it a top choice.
CELL PHONES
SIM Card Cell Phone Hell

I love my new cell phone, but it took 15 days to resolve a SIM card issue. It was like customer service reps didn’t know much about new phones released. The only thing I can surmise is there are bugs in Sim cards. I have now memorized every cell phone representative script there is and that’s a shame. After this experience, I want a landline, again. My story should prompt you to write down phone numbers in case you lose your contacts. Also, what if we have 4 days of outages and towers are down, what do we do? Can we trust that our information in the cloud isn’t being stolen or erased by cybercriminals? Sometimes I want to call them when I forget my passwords. Okay, back to SIM cards. SIMs are computer chips holding information and allowing us to connect with our network.
CELL PHONES
The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
Best SD memory card

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. SD memory cards are widely used today, and while they may all look the same, there are some key differences to note to ensure they’re compatible with your hardware. Still, checking your device’s hardware is fairly straightforward if you know what you’re looking for. Mostly, you’ll want to figure out what type of SD card you need and how much storage you need before making a purchase. This Lexar 128 GB SD Memory Card is perfect for SDXC SD card systems and offers plenty of memory.
TECHNOLOGY
U.S. pre-orders of the Moto G Power (2022), with up to 3-day battery life, have started at $199.99

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If battery life is the most important feature you look at to determine which smartphone to buy, you might have already had your heart set on the Moto G Power (2022). Already released in some countries, we have already reviewed the G Power (2022) and gave the handset a score of 6.0 out of 10. Part of the reason for the low score is that this is a budget handset through and through and this shows up in the performance of the device.
CELL PHONES
HP Days Sale takes up to 70% off laptops, monitors and more

This week's HP Days sale takes up to 70% off the brand's laptops, monitors and other peripherals. Save big on HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, HP Omen 16, HP Envy series and more. Plus, save 5% off select accessories with your purchase and get free shipping. During the sale, you can...
COMPUTERS
All of the Best Ninja Appliance Deals on the Internet Are Here

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Thanks to its line of high-quality blenders, food processors and air fryers, Ninja has become a major staple in the world of kitchen appliances. The brand, which is widely available at retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon, offers a variety of products that can be found at competitive prices just about everywhere they’re sold. However, finding the best deals on Ninja products takes a bit of time, effort, and lots...
ELECTRONICS
