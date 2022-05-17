ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

RS Recommends: The Best Travel Headphones to Take on Your Next Flight or Road Trip

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhnFq_0YAdRVQw00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Traveling and daily commutes can be stressful, to say the least. Often, the culprit is noise – be it a plane engine, crying babies, or loud road-trip companions. But with a pair of the best travel headphones , flights, road trips, and train rides can quickly become a peaceful time with your favorite music, podcasts, and movies.

Because so many people are now finding tranquility with a pair of noise-reducing headphones, dozens of brands are making solid options with travelers in mind. But only a handful of these headphones can offer the crispness, full bass, and effective noise-reduction that audiophiles and frequent flyers are looking for.

Travel Headphones Buying Guide

Even top-of-the-line headphones have some variation in features and quality. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind while choosing the best travel headphones for your needs.

Noise-Cancellation : Not all noise-reduction systems are made equal. The headphones in our roundup all boast the maximum level of noise-cancellation, but some have more adjustability. This will allow you to customize noise reduction to your setting and needs (for example, less noise-cancellation while walking on a busy street).

Comfort : The best travel headphones should be comfortable enough to wear for hours. But not all cans have the same level of comfort: some have softer ear cups and headpieces, while others are more lightweight. Keep your eyes peeled for brands that have taken extra steps to make their headphones as comfortable as possible.

Battery : We’ve chosen headphones with industry-leading battery life of around 20-30 hours (or, about enough for two long-haul flights). Still, there’s some variation, and if you’re constantly on the go, a large battery is a must-have.

Microphone : All the headphones below have a mic for making calls or talking to virtual assistants (i.e. Alexa, Siri, etc), but some have engineered their mics to block out ambient noise as well. This means your call recipient will actually hear your voice – and not the loud airport chatter around you.

Durability : Sadly, your new headphones are bound to be dropped, bumped, or caught in the rain while traveling. For this reason, we think the best travel headphones should have water resistance and a somewhat rugged build.

The Best Travel Headphones to Buy Right Now

Below are the creme-de-la-creme of travel-ready headphones that might make you wish for a longer flight time.

1. Sony WH1000MX4

BEST OVERALL https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMet3_0YAdRVQw00

Courtesy Amazon

Sony’s WH1000MX4s aren’t just the best headphones for travel – they’re also our number one pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones in general. Their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3s, were great, but the WH1000MX4s introduce some slight improvements to make them the best in the business.

Plush earcups and a good headpiece make the WH1000MX4s as comfortable as headphones get, meaning you can keep them on throughout a long-haul flight without any discomfort. And, thanks to fantastic sound quality, you’ll want to keep them on as long as possible. Sony has given music special attention with a “Digital Sound Enhancement Engine” which upscales digital music files, while 40mm drivers deliver full, crisp audio – no matter what you’re listening to.

Noise-cancellation was central in the WH1000MX4s development, as the headphones boast industry-leading digital noise cancellation. Four microphones (two on either earcup) pick up ambient noise, run it through a Noise-Cancelling Processor and deliver the same minimal outside sound whether you’re in a busy airport or on a road trip .

One of the best upgrades with the WH1000MX4s over their predecessor is multipoint pairing, which lets you connect to multiple devices at once. This means you can seamlessly switch between, say, Netflix on your laptop and a call on your phone. This is just one of the WH1000MX4s several convenient features, which also includes auto-pausing when you speak. Plus, the headphones feature incredible 30-hour battery life, plus five hours of battery with a quick 10-minute charge.

Buy: Sony WH1000MX4 $348.00

2. Apple AirPods Pro

MOST PORTABLE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxEFL_0YAdRVQw00

Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds have become a staple in our pockets — especially when we’re flying, road-tripping, or taking a train. They’re small enough to stuff in a pocket alongside your phone and wallet, meaning they won’t take up valuable luggage real estate like big over-the-ear headphones. But, despite their size, the AirPods Pros deliver peaceful noise-cancellation to rival those big headphones, as well as impressive sound quality across different music genres and podcasts.

In our experience, the Pros’ noise-cancellation is more than adequate for blocking airplane din, chatter, and even crying babies — plus it can be switched to “transparency mode” which lets you hear everything as if you weren’t wearing headphones. Like all AirPod products, the Pros connect to other Apple products seamlessly. Battery life is decent with 4.5 hours of straight playtime and 24 hours of battery with the included charging case.

Another great feature of the AirPod Pros (compared to regular AirPods) is their durability. With sweat and water resistance, you can stroll through the rain, or run to your airport gate, without worrying about damaging the ‘Pods.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $197.00

3. Bose 700

MOST DURABLE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXAeo_0YAdRVQw00

Courtesy Amazon

Bose has always been on the cutting-edge of noise-cancelling headphones, and their latest model, the 700s, follow suit with Bose’s prowess. Unsurprisingly, the best feature is the headphones’ noise-cancellation powers, which are arguably the best around. The headphones use six microphones to pick up and actively block outside noise, and the voice-isolating microphone makes phone calls especially crisp for both parties. But the real kicker is 11 levels of adjustable noise-cancellation, allowing you to change the noise level via onboard controls or the Bose app.

As expected from premium headphones, sound quality with the Bose 700s is crisp and deep thanks to active EQ. You also get plenty of customizability with the sound through the Bose app. In terms of comfort, the 700s get top marks as well with a lightweight, half-pound build and enough padding for hours of use while catching a long flight or grinding in the office.

Two other key features of the 700s are water resistance and an elegant design. An IPX4 water-resistance rating means you’ll be able to wear these in the rain, which many other headphones (even high-end options) can’t claim. And with a pricey piece of tech, this is a major plus. Plus, despite their durability, the 700s are also quite good-looking. The only downside is less-than-stellar 20-hour battery life.

Buy: Bose 700 $379.00

4. Bowers & Wilkins PX7

LONGEST BATTERY LIFE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZfhx_0YAdRVQw00

Courtesy Amazon

When celebrated audio companies try their hand at high-end noise-cancelling headphones, it doesn’t always work. With Bowers & Wilkins, it did, and their latest PX7 headphones are the proof.

Soft earcups and a large, cushy headpiece make the PX7s comfortable enough for long-period usage, but the headphones’ real strength is audio quality. Beefy 43mm drivers and tuning by the B&W experts provides seriously good sound – no matter what type of music or movie you’re watching.

The PX7s are also very impressive technology-wise with a four-microphone setup for capturing and adapting to outside noise. They have what B&W calls “Ambient Pass-Through,” which is meant to relay the important stuff like conversational noises (so the plane engine will be silenced but you might catch the flight attendant’s drink offer). Plus, the headphones feature multipoint pairing for connecting to multiple devices at once.

Battery life is industry-leading with the PX7, boasting 30 hours of listening time with a full charge, and six hours with a 15-minute charge. This is more than enough for a full day of international travel, and ties the PX7s with the Sony WH1000MX4s for the best battery life on our list.

Buy: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 $349.00

5. Bang & Olufsen H9

BEST DESIGN https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCwzn_0YAdRVQw00

Courtesy Headphones

If you’re looking for a pair of luxury headphones fit for first class, check out these Bang and Olufsen H9s. The real upgrade with the H9s is in design quality, with the headphones sporting memory foam earcups, a leather headpiece, and anodized aluminum discs on the earcup exterior. These upgrades translate to more comfort (from the memory foam), an extremely elegant look, and lasting quality.

But the H9s aren’t all looks. Bang & Olufsen has equipped the headphones with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which discerns and effectively blocks outside noises of different frequencies using four microphones. And when you feel like hearing the world around you again, swipe the right earcup to activate transparency mode. This right earcup also features intuitive touch controls for pause/play, switching tracks, and so on. Further sound customization is available via the Bang & Olufsen app.

Battery life is great (although not the best) with the H9s, clocking in at 25 hours of playtime with 2.5 hours required for a full charge. But most users won’t notice the five-hour difference between the H9s and longer-lasting headphones (namely, the Sony and Bowers & Wilkins sets above).

As expected from high-end Bang & Olufsen headphones, the H9s’ sound quality is top-notch. Electro-dynamic 40mm driver drivers and integrated bass ports ensure a surplus of thumping bass plus sharp, clear upper levels.

Buy: Bang & Olufsen H9 $485.00

6. Shure AONIC 50

BEST FOR MUSIC https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I82YU_0YAdRVQw00

Courtesy Amazon

Shure has been impressing audiophiles for almost a century. Just this year, they’ve also impressed noise-cancelling headphone lovers with the release of these Aonic 50 headphones — a favorite of artists like Adam Levine.

Sound quality is very impressive with the Aonic 50s, largely thanks to the headphone’s enormous 50mm drivers (hence the name) and a neodymium magnet. This makes for an exceptional frequency response between 20Hz to 22kHz (basically encompassing everything that humans can hear). What’s more, the Shure headphones sound good with almost any input music as they support a very wide range of codecs. No matter what you’re listening to, expect balanced, full sound at every frequency.

Thanks to memory foam and high-quality leather earcups, the Anoic 50s are prepared to sit comfortably on your head for long flights, road trips, and work sessions. The headpiece is also nice and chunky to avoid discomfort up top.

Even though this is Shure’s first foray into noise-cancelling headphones, they’ve done a great job with developing noise-cancelling technology. You get two settings – “active noise-cancellation” and “environment mode” – but the latter (which lets in some outside noise) features ten levels ranging from minimal noise to essentially transparent. This can be controlled via the ShurePlus PLAY app, while onboard buttons offer basic controls.

Buy: Shure AONIC 50 $299.00

7. Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Wireless

BEST BUDGET HEADPHONES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQV88_0YAdRVQw00

Amazon

Traveling is pricey, but the best travel headphones don’t have to be. Case in point is these Soundcore Q35 headphones from Anker. At $130, the headphones are much more affordable than our other picks, but their sound quality and noise cancellation powers punch far above their price point.

In an effort to communicate better with your audio streaming device, the Q35s use LDAC technology to enhance Bluetooth files. Inside the cans are 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers, which lend enough bass for thumping hip hop and full orchestral riffs. Noise cancellation, meantime, comes from two microphones on each earcup that pick up sound and adapt to block it out.

Other features we like about the Q35s are wearer detection (which turns off audio when you take off the headphones) and an exceptionally lightweight build. This lightness is both comfortable for long sessions and helpful when it comes to keeping luggage weight to a minimum. Overall, the headphones offer perhaps the best value of any travel headphones.

Buy: Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Wireless $129.99

1. Sony WH1000MX4 Wireless Headphones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sony’s WH1000MX4s aren’t just the best headphones for travel – they’re also our number one pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones in general. Their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3s, were great, but the new WH1000MX4 introduce some slight improvements to make them the best in the business.

Plush earcups and a good headpiece make the WH1000MX4s as comfortable as headphones get, meaning you can keep them on throughout a long-haul flight without any discomfort. And, thanks to fantastic sound quality, you’ll want to keep them on as long as possible. Sony has given music special attention with a “Digital Sound Enhancement Engine” which upscales digital music files, while 40mm drivers deliver full, crisp audio – no matter what you’re listening to.

Four microphones (two on either earcup) pick up ambient noise, run it through a Noise-Cancelling Processor and deliver the same minimal outside sound whether you’re in a busy airport or on a road trip.

One of the best upgrades with the WH1000MX4s over their predecessor is multipoint pairing, which lets you connect to multiple devices at once. This means you can seamlessly switch between, say, Netflix on your laptop and a call on your phone. This is just one of the WH1000MX4s several convenient features, which also includes auto-pausing when you speak. Plus, the headphones feature incredible 30-hour battery life, plus five hours of battery with a quick 10-minute charge.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Sony WH1000MX4 Wireless Headphones

2. Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose has always been on the cutting-edge of noise-cancelling headphones , and their latest model, the 700s, follow suit with Bose’s prowess. Unsurprisingly, the best feature is the headphones’ noise-cancellation powers, which are arguably the best around. The headphones use six microphones to pick up and actively block outside noise, and the voice-isolating microphone makes phone calls especially crisp for both parties. But the real kicker is 11 levels of adjustable noise-cancellation, allowing you to change the noise level via onboard controls or the Bose app.

As expected from premium headphones, sound quality with the Bose 700s is crisp and deep thanks to active EQ. You also get plenty of customizability with the sound through the Bose app. In terms of comfort, the 700s get top marks as well with a lightweight, half-pound build and enough padding for hours of use while catching a long flight or grinding in the office.

An IPX4 water-resistance rating means you’ll be able to wear these in the rain, which many other headphones (even high-end options) can’t claim. And with a pricey piece of tech, this is a major plus. Plus, despite their durability, the 700s are also quite good-looking. The only downside is a less-than-stellar 20-hour battery life.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

3. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When celebrated audio companies try their hand at high-end noise-cancelling headphones , it doesn’t always work. With Bowers & Wilkins, it did, and their latest PX7 headphones are the proof.

Soft earcups and a large, cushy headpiece make the PX7s comfortable enough for long period usage, but the headphones’ real strength is audio quality. Beefy 43mm drivers and tuning by the B&W experts provides seriously good sound – no matter what type of music or movie you’re watching.

The PX7s are also very impressive technology-wise with a four-microphone setup for capturing and adapting to outside noise. They have what B&W calls “Ambient Pass-Through,” which is meant to relay the important stuff like conversational noises (so the plane engine will be silenced but you might catch the flight attendant’s drink offer). Plus, the headphones feature multipoint pairing for connecting to multiple devices at once.

Battery life is industry-leading with the PX7, boasting 30 hours of listening time with a full charge, and six hours with a 15-minute charge. This is more than enough for a full day of international travel , and ties the PX7s with the Sony WH1000MX4s for best battery life on our list.

Courtesy Amazon

Buy: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones

4. Bang & Olufsen H9 Wireless Headphones

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The real upgrade with the H9s is in design quality, with the headphones sporting memory foam earcups, a leather headpiece and anodised aluminum discs on the earcup exterior. These upgrades translate to more comfort (from the memory foam), an extremely elegant look and lasting quality.

But the H9s aren’t all looks. Bang & Olufsen has equipped the headphones with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which discerns and effectively blocks outside noises of different frequencies using four microphones. And when you feel like hearing the world around you again, swipe the right earcup to activate transparency mode. This right earcup also features intuitive touch controls for pause/play, switching tracks and so on. Further sound customization is available via the Bang & Olufsen app.

Battery life is great (although not the best) with the H9s, clocking in at 25 hours of playtime with 2.5 hours required for a full charge. But most users won’t notice the five-hour difference between the H9s and longer-lasting headphones (namely, the Sony and Bowers & Wilkins sets above).

As expected from high-end Bang & Olufsen headphones, the H9s’ sound quality is top-notch. Electro-dynamic 40mm driver drivers and integrated bass ports ensure a surplus of thumping bass plus sharp, clear upper levels.

Courtesy Headphones

Buy: Bang & Olufsen H9 Wireless Headphones More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Travel Backpacks for Every Adventure

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Before heading out on your next big trip, make sure you’re equipped with a reliable travel bag. You’ll want to look for something lightweight but durable, with plenty of room for your belongings. And while a tote or messenger bag may seem perfectly fine on paper, they start getting uncomfortable to carry after long periods of time, and, frankly, just don’t hold that much stuff. When it comes to travel bags, you can’t...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, both Target and Amazon have discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These $79 Headphones Get You 100 Hours of Battery on a Single Charge

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Many headphones promise long-lasting battery life but when it comes to keeping your tunes going all day, few brands can compete with Cleer Audio, the San Diego-based company known for its Enduro 100 headphones, which deliver a whopping 100 hours of playtime on a single charge. Regularly $199.99+, this Cleer Audio deal brings the price of the Enduro 100 headphones down to just $99 — the lowest price we’ve seen for this model....
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Rs
Rolling Stone

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring. After an exhibition bout with Logan Paul last year, “Money” Mayweather is taking on Don “Dangerous” Moore in another exhibition bout, (unofficially) putting his perfect record on the line. Looking to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight live? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the Mayweather vs. Moore fight, including how to stream Mayweather vs. Moore online through FITE. When...
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Rihanna Welcomes Baby With A$AP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Mama Riri and A$AP Daddy! Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have officially welcomed their first child, according to People. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents,” a source close to the couple told People. “Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.” Rih and Rocky have become a music power couple and the Fenty Beauty founder has been known for going out and about showing her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. Earlier this month, Rihanna was even featured in the music video for Rocky’s track “D.M.B” where the two are seen running the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hayley Kiyoko Has Something ‘For the Girls’ With ‘Bachelorette’-Themed Video

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Hayley Kiyoko, there are two important facts you need to know: She’s gay and she’s a proud member of Bachelor Nation. With the self-directed new video for her catchy new single “For the Girls,” Kiyoko imagines what a lesbian Bachelorette would look like. It’s a concept she can’t believe she didn’t try sooner.  “I love The Bachelor franchise. Honestly, reality TV is what gets me through everyday stress,” Kiyoko tells Rolling Stone while en route to the White House’s AAPI Heritage Month festivities. “I just love the kind of mindless drama, but it’s...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer to Begin Murder Trial Next Month

Click here to read the full article. More than three years after celebrated rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon clothing store in a shocking daylight ambush, his alleged killer is due to begin his murder trial in a matter of weeks. Suspected shooter Eric Holder, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday as his public defender announced he’s ready to face a jury in the long-delayed case. When the prosecutor announced he was ready as well, Judge H. Clay Jacke ordered both sides back to court on June 2 to begin jury selection....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

‘He Was Whacking Her Repeatedly in the Face’: Amber Heard’s Sister Recalls Protecting Her From Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. Amber Heard’s sister testified on Wednesday afternoon that she watched the actress transformed by her relationship with Johnny Depp as if she’d been struck by “a slow-motion gunshot,” going from blissfully in love to withdrawn and emaciated, and a shell of her old buoyant self under a torrent of drug- and alcohol-fueled abuse by Depp that began even before they got married.  In the 18th day of Depp’s defamation trial against Heard, the actress’ younger sister Whitney Heard Henriquez also became the first witness to say that she saw Depp strike his wife. On...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Asked Arizona Lawmakers to Overturn Biden’s Win

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court spouse Ginni Thomas not only pushed the Trump White House and Republican congressmen to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election, she also reached out to Arizona state lawmakers asking the same, The Washington Post reported Friday. This latest revelation raises still more questions and concerns about the extent to which Thomas’ role as a right-wing activist affects the work of her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas. Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and State Rep. Shawnna Bolick, both of whom are Republicans. “Article II of the United...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

911 Dispatcher Faces Disciplinary Action, Termination After Hanging Up on Buffalo Shooting Call

Click here to read the full article. A 911 dispatcher is facing disciplinary action and possibly termination after abruptly hanging up on a woman who was inside the Buffalo supermarket where a racially motivated mass shooting occurred Saturday. The unnamed dispatcher was placed on administrative leave Monday following comments Tops Friendly Market assistant office manager Latisha Rogers made regarding the 911 call. She said the dispatcher allegedly “yelled” at her for whispering on the call before hanging up on her; Rogers kept her voice down to avoid detection from the shooter. “She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Election Coup Lawyer Trying to Shield Handwritten Trump Notes from Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer close to former President Donald Trump who authored a memo outlining how to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to shield from the House Jan. 6 committee two “hand-written notes” from Trump about “information that he thought might be useful” for an anticipated court battle over the election results. Politico first reported the news Friday, citing a court filing. That filing also reveals that Eastman regularly communicated with Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This occurred either “directly with President Trump by phone and by email...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘Heart on Ice’ Rapper Rod Wave Choked Ex-Girlfriend, Arrest Record Shows

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (5/19): An attorney for Rod Wave tells Rolling Stone that the charges against the rapper have been dismissed and that Osceola County Attorney’s Office will no longer be pursuing charges. “This case was a misunderstanding between a girlfriend and boyfriend,” Bradford Cohen tells Rolling Stone. “That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green’s arrest.” *** Rapper Rod Wave is facing a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend while their two children were inside their home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. He has pleaded not guilty to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Rolling Stone

Summer Lee Is Coming to Congress — and to The Squad

Click here to read the full article. Summer Lee, a progressive Pennsylvania state house member, won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district. Her primary victory in the deep-blue Pittsburgh district all but guarantees she’s headed to Congress next year to join fellow left-wing lawmakers  — and, very likely, the Squad. 34-year-old Lee first won her statehouse seat in 2018 as part of a wave of progressive, diverse, younger candidates who unseated longtime incumbents, winning in the same fashion as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) did at the federal level. Lee supports the typical slate of left-wing priorities, such as the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rolling Stone

Exclusive: Trump Is Telling Allies His Record on Abortion Could Hurt His 2024 Chances

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump is on the precipice of achieving the most lasting and impactful part of his presidential legacy, as the justices he put on the Supreme Court prepare to help overturn Roe v. Wade and cement the former president’s status as a hero to social conservatives. But for a man who rarely opens his mouth without talking about his own (real or alleged) achievements, Trump has been near-silent on abortion since it became clear Roe was going under. Instead, Trump has been privately fretting about what the impending collapse of abortion rights will do for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Joe Alwyn Reveals the Inspiration Behind His Taylor Swift Songwriting Pseudonym

Click here to read the full article. Joe Alwyn is partially responsible for co-writing some of the standout songs from Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore. I mean, “I’ve seen this film before and I didn’t like the ending” from “Exile“? Iconic. But Swift’s boyfriend Alwyn decided to hop on the track’s credits with the pseudonym William Bowery. On Thursday, Alwyn made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed the origin of the name. “We chose to do it so the people first and foremost would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” he said on the show....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Baby-Formula Shortage Drove Desperate Parents to Buy Via Facebook Groups. Now, They’re Getting Scammed

Click here to read the full article. In recent weeks, the hunt for baby formula amid a nationwide shortage has taken April Krogmeier to every grocery store in her southeast Iowa town, and on six-hour-long drives to four different states. “We have been communicating with friends, with family, everybody’s searching,” Krogmeier says.  Another resource she’s turned to is social media. She joined three Facebook community groups where users offer to ship each other formula brands they find in stores in their areas at cost to other parts of the country where parents might be struggling to find what they need.  Krogmeier’s four-month-old...
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

A Notorious B.I.G. Classic Gets Flipped Into a New Song Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bella Alubo

Click here to read the full article. The Notorious B.I.G.’s verses from “I Love the Dough” has been flipped into a new song, “G.O.A.T.,” which arrives one day before what would’ve been the late rapper’s 50th birthday, May 21.  The original “I Love the Dough” is, of course, vintage Biggie, the Life After Death track featuring a bouncing beat from Easy Mo Bee, verses from Jay-Z, and a hook from Angela Winbush. “G.O.A.T.”, meanwhile, boasts a contemporary Afrobeats vibe, and finds Biggie trading verses this time with Ty Dolla $ign, while Nigerian R&B star Bella Alubo sings the hook. The track...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

‘I Miss Him So Much’: Mavis Staples on Her Last Waltz With Levon Helm

Click here to read the full article. When Mavis Staples thinks about her late friend Levon Helm, memories of her family flood into her mind. Decades ago, when Helm and Mavis’ sister Yvonne were regularly talking on the phone about a possible joint tour of Black colleges, Mavis would feel left out. “I’d butt in and say, ‘Give me that phone — I want to speak to him!’” the 82-year-old singer recalls. When Helm would see the Staple Singers on the road, he’d greet Mavis’ father Pops Staples with the familiarity of a childhood friend. “Levon is the only person that...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s ‘Minions’ Soundtrack Collab, ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for summer, Diana Ross has released the party-ready jam, “Turn Up the Sunshine” — her new collaboration with Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, better known as Tame Impala. The song is slated to appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. The groove-laden track — written by producing superstar Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger and Kevin Parker — evokes the ebullient energy of Ross’ early solo efforts while allowing the 78-year-old superstar to showcase her vocal chops alongside playful instrumentation mixing funk, disco and psychedelic...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy